The Justin-Siena wrestlers closed out 2018 with a 52-21 win over defending CIF San Francisco Section champion Galileo in San Francisco on Saturday.
Braves freshman Cooper Cohee led off the dual with a first-period pin in 1:22. Also adding pins for the visitors were Zacky Zurowksi (in 5:38), Sebastian Medina (45 seconds), Vishnu Vijayakumar (1:26), Jacob Guiducci (3:28) and Tommy Lopez (48 seconds).
Caden Parlett added an 8-4 decision, while JP Negueloua was cited as “All-Heart” by the coaching staff for his effort in a 7-5 overtime loss.
Justin-Siena faces a stiff test Wednesday when it visits Napa High, the alma mater of co-coaches Jason Guiducci and Jesse Ward, for its first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Wolves fifth in Fairfield tournament
Gabe Patrick had 17 points and Oliver Aandahl, Khai Curry Sam Johannessen and Roman Madayag each scored eight in American Canyon’s 64-59 loss to Pittsburg in the first round of the Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic at Fairfield High on Thursday.
The Wolves bounced back Friday with a 65-52 win over Armijo, led by Aandahl’s 18 points, Johannessen’s 10 and Matt Clinton’s nine.
They defeated Benicia in Saturday’s fifth-place game, 72-50. Patrick and Johannessen were named All-Tournament for the Wolves (5-9), who will take a 2-0 VVAL record into this Friday night’s home game against Casa Grande (8-7, 1-1 VVAL).