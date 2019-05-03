The Napa High softball team relinquished a three-run lead before surging back with two big rallies to defeat Sonoma Valley at home Thursday, 11-6, to avenge an earlier 6-5 road loss.
The Grizzlies (13-7 overall) won their fourth straight Vine Valley Athletic League game to improve to 8-3 in the league, tied for first place with Vintage. The VVAL title will be decided Tuesday, when Napa hosts Casa Grande and Vintage entertains Petaluma in pressure-packed Senior Day games.
Third-place Petaluma (7-3 VVAL), which beat Vintage 8-1 in the first half of league, will be playing Vintage for the outright title or a share of it depending on how it does at fourth-place American Canyon (7-4 VVAL) on Monday. The Wolves blanked the Trojans 4-0 in the first round of league.
On Thursday against Sonoma Valley, Napa got a first-inning RBI single from Caity Newburn. A two-run third made it 3-0, as Grace Guzman led off with a double, took third on a single by Haylee Giarritta and scored on a sacrifice fly by Makenna Walls, and Giarritta scored on another Newburn RBI single.
The fifth-place Dragons (5-6 VVAL) came back with a leadoff homer and RBI single in the fourth, and a double, RBI triple and RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth.
But the Grizzlies went back up 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth. Walls singled, Newburn walked, winning pitcher Kimmie Walston singled in Walls, Jenna Baker doubled in Newburn and courtesy runner Olivia Vavricka, and Jordan Blackmon singled in Baker.
Sonoma Valley pulled within 7-6 in the sixth on a single and double off Walston, and a wild pitch and RBI single off reliever Baker.
But Napa answered with another four-spot in the bottom half. Giarritta doubled, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a Walls sacrifice fly. Newburn and Lindsey Lehman singled, and Baker singled in courtesy runner Dalila Tapia. After Abby Arata singled to load the bases, Black delivered the big blow – a two-run single to score courtesy runner Vavricka and Baker for the 11-6 lead.
Baker sent the Dragons down 1-2-3 in the seventh, a surprisingly quiet end to a game featuring 30 hits.
Napa’s 18 hits came from Walston (3-for-4, RBI), Giarritta (3-for-4, two doubles, three runs), Newburn (3-for-3, two RBIs, walk, run), Baker (2-for-4, double, three RBIs, two runs), Guzman (2-for-5, double, run), Blackmon (2-for-4, three RBIs), Walls (1-for-2, two RBIs, run), Lehman (1-for-3, walk) and Arata (1-for-4).
Walston pitched the first 5 1/3 innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits, a walk and a strikeout. Baker got the last five outs, allowing one base runner.
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 8, American Canyon 7
The Braves edged the visiting Wolves on Wednesday, improving to 11-9 overall and 4-5 in the VVAL. American Canyon(4-12-1, 1-8 VVAL) scored first as Kyle Mitchell doubled on the first pitch of the game, went to third on a groundout, and scored on a single by Kyle Racel.
The Braves came right back to tie the game as Gianni Natuzzi walked, stole second, went to third on a groundout and scored on a single by Madden Edwards. Justin-Siena added three in the second on an RBI single by Daniel Kelly and a two-run double by Keith Binz to take a 4-1 lead.
The Wolves made it 4-3 in the third on a Racel RBI single and double steal and regained the lead in the fourth on another double steal and Racel RBI single.
The Braves battled back and took the lead for good, 8-3, with a four-spot in the fifth on RBI singles by Kelly and Chris Duffy, two walks and an error.
American Canyon wasn’t finished, though, putting up two runs in the sixth with the help of a Braves error and singles by Mitchell, Racel and Antonio Lawson. The Wolves had their leadoff man up in the seventh, but reliever Kelly got the final three outs for the save.
Cody West (three innings, five hits, four runs, five walks, three strikeouts) was the losing pitcher in relief of Joshua Johnson (three innings, five hits, four runs, three walks). American Canyon’s offense was led by Mitchell (4-for-5, double, four runs, two stolen bases), Racel (4-for-4, three RBIs, two stolen bases), Vinnie Espejo (two runs) and Diego Ramirez (triple).
The winning pitcher was Binz (five innings, eight hits, five runs, one walk, three strikeouts), while Kelly (two innings, three hits, two runs, one walk, three strikeouts) picked up the save.
Kelly (2-for-4, three RBIs) also led the Braves’ offense, along with Binz (2-for-4, two RBIs), Duffy (2-for-3), Natuzzi (three walks, three runs), Miguel Ramos (double, two runs) and Max Zunst (two walks).