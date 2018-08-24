The Napa High girls golf team opened its season by defeating Rodriguez on Thursday in its only nonleague match.
Scoring for the Grizzlies were Devan Wickersham with a 44, Mara Zuidema a 45, Emily Erickson a 49, Loulou Herve a 64, and Rileigh Erickson a 73.
Napa will open Vine Valley Athletic League play by hosting American Canyon at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park on Tuesday.
Varsity Volleyball
American Canyon 3, Fairfield 0
The Wolves recorded their first win of the season on the road Friday, 25-6, 25-12, 25-14, improving to 1-1.
Caytlin Capulong had six aces and seven digs, Aldine Lusung had four kills, Lena Vo added three kills, and Kylie Garcia added nine digs for American Canyon, which hosts Wood on Tuesday.