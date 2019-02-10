The Napa High girls basketball team fell to host Casa Grande, 56-53, in the first round of the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament on Wednesday in Petaluma.
After trailing most of the game by double digits, the third-seeded Grizzlies made a run in the fourth quarter. They had two chances to tie it in the last 14 seconds, but couldn’t make the shots.
Head coach Darci Ward was pleased to see her team not quit against the second-seeded Gauchos, who went on to upset No. 1 seed Vintage on Friday to win the tournament.
“I’m so proud of the amazing comeback,” she said. “They showed a lot of heart and passion to make that comeback.”
Carly Johnson had 13 points, four rebounds and four steals for Napa (15-12 overall). Siena Young had eight points, six rebounds and two steals, Sofia Brandon had eight points and four boards, Jane McLoughlin scored seven and had two steals, Jenna Baker had five points, four rebounds and two steals, Maizy Armstrong-Brown tallied four points, seven rebounds and three steals, Anna Ghisletta supplied four points and three rebounds, Faith Bartlett chipped in two points and three rebounds, and Charlotte Gerard scored two.