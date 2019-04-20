The Napa High softball team beat Casa Grande 6-3 to take third place in the Napa Tournament on Saturday after falling to another Vine Valley Athletic League foe, Petaluma, 10-8 in a wild semifinal earlier in the day.
In Friday’s pool play, the Grizzlies (10-8) defeated Windsor 8-0 in 6 innings, Dixon 8-1 in 5 innings and Rio Linda 4-0 in 3 innings, due to darkness.
“We’re playing better than we’ve played all year. We just need to keep this momentum going,” Napa head coach Ron Walston said after Friday’s games.
Senior pitcher Jenna Baker held Windsor to just 2 hits and 2 walks in her shutout, striking out 6. She also went 1 for 3 with a double and 3 RBIs to help her cause. Also contributing to Napa’s 13-hit attack were Haylee Giarritta (3 for 4), Kimmie Walston (2 for 4, double, 4 RBIs, run), Caitlyn Newburn (2 for 4, run), Makenna Walls (2 for 4, 2 runs), Cali Olmstead (2 for 3, RBI) and Lindsey Lehman (1 for 3, walk, 2 runs). Abby Arata added a sacrifice bunt and scored a run.
Against Dixon, Baker gave up an unearned run in the first inning before Walston pitched the remaining four frames, yielding 3 hits and 3 walks with 7 strikeouts.
The Grizzlies’ 12 hits came from Grace Guzman (3 for 3, run), Giarritta (2 for 2, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Arata (2 for 3, double, run), Drew Somogyi (1 for 2, 2 RBIs, run), Walls (1 for 2, RBI, run), Jordan Blackmon (1 for 3, double, RBI), Walston ( 1 for 2, RBI) and Lehman (1 for 2, walk, run). Newburn also walked and scored.
In the back-and-forth semifinal, Petaluma led 3-2 after one inning, and Napa led 5-3 after three and 7-6 after four. But the Trojans tied it in the fifth and went up 10-7 in the top of the seventh. In Napa’s half of the seventh, starting with a runner at second base per international tiebreaker rules, Newburn promptly singled in Walls to make it 10-8 but was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice. The next two batters grounded out to end the game.
Napa, which was out-hit 13-11 by Petaluma, was led at the plate by Guzman (3 for 4, double, 2 stolen bases), Giarritta (2 for 4, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Newburn (2 for 3, RBI, walk), Walston (2 for 4, RBI), Walls (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, sacrifice fly, run) and Lehman (1 for 4, RBI). Baker and Arata each drew 2 walks, with Baker driving in a run.
Walston started in the pitching circle, allowing 2 earned runs on 3 hits and a walk, and Baker finished up, yielding 7 runs (5 earned) on 10 hits and 2 walks.
In the third-place game, Napa scored all the runs it would need during a 4-run outburst in the bottom of the first. Casa Grande could muster only 2 runs in the third and 1 in the fifth.
The Grizzlies will visit last-place Justin-Siena’s new field at 4 p.m. Tuesday before taking on first-place Vintage in a Big Game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kiwanis Park.
“This VVAL league is tight,” Coach Walston said. “I thought it was going to be that way, but it’s even tighter than I thought.”
American Canyon also competed in the tournament and lost 4-3 to Windsor and 13-2 to eventual champion Rancho Cotate and tied Analy 4-4. The Wolves were without ace pitcher Lisa Bolton due to illness, head coach Roger Harris said.
Varsity Baseball
Vintage 10, Sonoma Valley 9
Eli Wood’s power show l led the Crushers to another VVAL win at home Friday, as the senior went 2 for 3 with a home run, triple, 5 RBIs, a walk, stolen base and two runs scored.
Third-place Vintage (9-10, 5-3 VVAL) was out-hit 12-11 by the first-place Dragons (13-3, 6-2 VVAL), but didn’t trail after grabbing a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the first inning. They withstood a three-run rally in the top of the seventh to prevail.
Also with hits for the Crushers were Jake Whipple (2 for 4), Ian Avalos (1 for 3, RBI, walk, stolen base, run), Alex Dehzad (1 for 4, double, RBI, run), Max Phipps (1 for 2, double, 2 walks), Jaime Hernandez (1 for 2, 2 runs), Ethan Hemmerlin (1 for 4) and Davide Migotto (1 for 2, double, run).
Logan Nothmann got the win after pitching 4 innings in relief, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 2 hits, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. Jayge Campbell threw the first 2 frames, yielding 3 earned runs on 5 hits, 2 walks and a strikeout, and Owen Schnaible gave up 3 earned runs in middle relief.