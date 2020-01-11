The Napa High girls soccer team pulled out its first Vine Valley Athletic League win of the season, 1-0 over visiting Justin-Siena, at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Ella Turjanis scored for the second game in a row and goalkeepers Brenda Bernardino and Areli Ramirez teamed on the shutout as the Grizzlies (4-5-2, 1-2 VVAL) snapped a three-game skid.
Next week, they will host American Canyon on Wednesday and Vintage in a Big Game on Friday.
It was the fourth straight loss for the Braves (3-4-1, 0-3 VVAL).
“We lost a heartbreaker,” Justin-Siena head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said, “but the girls fought with so much heart.”
Perhaps some home cookin’ will help the Braves get back on track. After five straight road games, they host their next six opponents, starting with Casa Grande at 6 p.m. next Friday.
Casa Grande 9, American Canyon 0
After winning three straight, all by shutouts, the Wolves were on the other end of one in Petaluma on Friday night. But the score was not indicative of how the game went.
The Gauchos didn’t score their first two goals until the final seven minutes of the first half, then got on a roll in the second half when the Wolves took some risks to try to get on the scoreboard.
“We had to make some adjustments in the second half and gamble to get back into it,” American Canyon head coach Travis Behn said. “When you make mistakes against a team like that, they make you pay for them and it hurt our morale.”
Casa Grande (3-0 VVAL), which was edged for last year’s VVAL title by rival Petaluma High, will host the Trojans (2-0 VVAL) on Wednesday.
Petaluma 4, Vintage 0
The Trojans scored twice in each half against Vintage (5-7, 1-2 VVAL) during Friday night’s VVAL game in Petaluma.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Casa Grande 78, American Canyon 75
The Wolves saw their three-game win streak come to an end Friday night in Petaluma. The Gauchos (4-11, 1-2 VVAL) ended a seven-game losing streak after outscoring American Canyon (5-7, 1-1 VVAL) 26-16 in the third quarter to grab a 67-52 lead and withstand a 23-point fourth by the Wolves.
American Canyon closed the gap to a basket inside the final minute but couldn’t secure several key rebounds after the Gauchos failed to convert from the free-throw line after being intentionally fouled on three occasions.
Oliver Aandahl led the Wolves’ balanced attack with 15 points, while Gabriel Patrick and Bishop Evans had 11 and Khai Curry scored 10.
It was the fifth Wolves loss to come down to the last possession this season. Converting just 11 of 20 free throws didn’t help their cause.
“Every time we come here, they shoot the lights out,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “Have to tip our hats to them. They seemed to make everything. I wish our defense would have stepped up a little sooner, but it’s another hard lesson learned. They took advantage of a great home crowd and intense atmosphere that their players just seemed to feed off all night.”
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage moves to 1-2 in VVAL
The Crushers grinded out a 33-28 VVAL win over visiting Justin-Siena on Tuesday.
“We rebounded well and cut down on our turnovers, which were our main objectives going into the game,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “Lizzie Qui was 5 for 6 on the free-throw line down the stretch and that was the difference in this hard-fought battle.”
Qui finished with 14 points and 5 rebounds, Perla Bautista 7 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals, Arielle Miller 5 points and 10 rebounds, Rachel Galvin 4 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, Olivia Kerr 2 points, Victoria Solorio 1 point and 8 rebounds, Eden Wood 6 rebounds and 6 steals, and Kate Kerr and Ellie Savage 3 rebounds apiece.
The Crushers fell to 1-2 in the VVAL and 6-10 overall with a 52-51 loss to visiting Petaluma (12-2, 2-0 VVAL) in a faster-paced game Thursday night. It was close throughout, with the Crushers leading 18-16 and 28-26 after the first two quarters and trailed 40-39 after the third. With under 15 seconds left and the Crushers down by 2, Qui made a spectacular putback and was fouled. The freshman calmly knocked down the bonus free throw to put Vintage up by 1.
However, Petaluma inbounded the ball and Taylor Iacopi drew a foul and sank both free throws to win the game.
“It was a very exciting game to be a part of,” Donohoe said. “All these moments are helping a young team grow and improve. For the second game in row, we took better care of the ball and rebounded with effort.”
Qui had 11 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals, Wood 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Bautista 10 points and 8 rebounds, Miller 6 points and 5 rebounds, Galvin 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Solorio 4 points and 3 rebounds, and Kerr 2 points and 2 rebounds.
JV Girls Basketball
Vintage 34, Petaluma 25
The Crushers (15-1, 3-0 VVAL) won their 15th straight Thursday night, but it wasn’t easy against the visiting Trojans (10-5, 1-1 VVAL).
“I told the girls we would have to win this game with good defense and strong rebounding against a much bigger and physical team,” Vintage coach Randy Pridmore said. “Our stingy defense set the tone early.”
Gianna McDaniel had 10 points and 4 assists for the Crushers, who led 17-6 at halftime and 28-13 after three quarters and hit key free throws down the stretch. Setting the tone for Vintage on defense and on the boards were Ella Pridmore (9 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals 2 assists), Kayla Cleveland (4 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals), Sophia Notaro (2 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals), Katy Gibbs (2 points, 3 rebounds), Vanessa Macias (3 rebounds) and Sophie Lerner (7 points, 2 rebounds).
Freshman Boys Basketball
Napa 46, Justin-Siena 39
The Grizzlies (1-2 VVAL) came out hot and led 8-0 out of the gate, but visiting Justin-Siena battled back and trailed 15-14 after one quarter. Napa pushed the pace in the second quarter to widen its lead to 34-18.
Napa’s scoring was led by Jared Martinez with 22 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, and Graham Chapouris with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, and defensively by Damon Guerrero and Nigel Clay, coach Paul Dugoni said.
Braves coach Bruce Halverson said his team struggled early with turnovers and the inability to attack Napa’s zone defense.
“Napa was the more aggressive team, attacking the basket and sprinting back into their tight zone defense,” he said.
He said Justin-Siena came out much more energy in the second half, with all 12 players making significant contributions, but the deficit was too big to overcome.
Leading the Braves were Dalen Tinsley with 16 points and Nathan Spare with 14.
Justin-Siena hosts Sonoma Valley at 4 p.m. Friday and Woodland at noon Saturday. Napa hosts American Canyon at 4 p.m. Wednesday.