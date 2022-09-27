Prep Report: Runners compete in Santa Rosa meet

Cross country runners from Vintage, American Canyon and Napa High recently competed in Montgomery High’s annual Viking Opener meet at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa.

Vintage had 27 athletes run new season personal records on the two-mile course. The freshman boys “ate hills for breakfast,” head coach Shari Costanzo said, finishing second out of 16 teams. Anthony Willmert (11:54) and Teddy Eichner (11:55) earned top 10 finisher medals with their new PRs, and Brody Cullinane (12:46) and Eli Ewig (13:21) followed with PRs.

Irene Pinilla-Marinas earned a top 10 medal for her PR of 15:26 in the open girls race.

Valentin Arango (11:42 PR) and Jack Heffner (12:04 PR) earned ribbons for their top 20 finishes in the sophomore race.

“This team is seeing the results of all of the hard work that they put in at practice,” Costanzo said. “We have a few athletes who have taken 5 minutes or more off of their times at the first 2-mile race at Lagoon Valley, and that was only a few weeks ago. It's going to be an exciting season.”

The first center meet between all seven Vine Valley Athletic League schools is at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wetlands Edge Park in American Canyon.

The open boys race saw Napa High freshman Dagon Mizuno finish 30th out of 63 runners in 14:30. Also competing for the Grizzlies were freshman Aaron Calderon (15:23) and junior Dominic Walsh (18:19).

Vintage was represented in the race by freshmen Kostantinos Kirgiorgis (33rd, 14:36), Casey Title (36th, 14:47), Jayce Talbot (15:44) and Aiden Rice (18:37) and sophomore Alexander Bazan (19:01). American Canyon freshmen Tyler Fernandez (16:53) and Cameron Lozano (17:08) also competed.

In the boys senior race, Napa High’s Aidan Smith was 13th out of 59 runners in 11:22 and teammate Tomas Tapia (13:42) also competed. Also running for the Grizzlies in the race were Uriel Ortiz (24th, 12:04), Noah Massey (25th, 12:05). Vintage’s Aiden Rutherford was 27th in 12:18. Competing for American Canyon were Austin Graeber (31st, 12:30), Emanuel Barajas (34th, 12:41), Moises Soto (13:07), Kritapol Phumarin (14:46) and Nathan Saelee (16:09). For Justin-Siena, Jack Carey was 36th (12:47) and Owen Fortner 46th (13:24).

Napa Valley runners in the 62-runner boys sophomore race, along with the 12th-placing Arango and 19th-placing Heffner, were Napa High’s Isaiah Rojas (18th, 12:00), Justin’s Peter Eierman (20th, 12:08), American Canyon’s Arch Ivan Cruz (13:13) and Jaden Tonsager (13:22), Justin’s Shane Green (13:26), Matteo Robertis (14:07), Bobby Ye (14:30) and Oliver Duffy (14:53), and American Canyon’s Mason Brito (15:27).

Local runners in the 77-runner freshman boys race were Calistoga’s Scott Boyadjieff (11th, 12:15), Justin’s Jack Jamison (12:47), Napa High’s Victor Hoskins (13:17), Seth Koehler (13:19), Jack Moore (13:20), Walter Heiser (13:25) and Andres Gonzalez Hern (13:46), Justin’s John Beckstoffer (13:57), and American Canyon’s Demetrius Venzon (14:53), Jaron Tomaneng (15:11), Amajot Toor (16:26) and Ryland Reyes (16:35) and Justin’s Alexandr Michalek (17:39) and AmCan’s Bryan Belaidi (18:46).

Representing the Napa Valley in the 63-runner junior boys race were Napa High’s Finn McGrath (10th, 11:44) and Jean-Luc Pijanowski (12:08), Vintage’s Luis Soriano (13:03) and Zach Murrell (13:03), Justin’s Wyatt Paulson (13:08) and Giorgio Baldini (13:22), Vintage’s Diego Sanchez (13:34), Brady Lowell (13:34) and Nathan Luna (13:40), Napa High’s Thomas Rist (14:25), and American Canyon’s Jacob Phillips (15:00).

From local schools in the 71-runner girls frosh-soph race were Justin’s Hailey Schuemann (13:45), Abigail Loose (14:31) and Isabella Fernandez (14:39), Vintage’s Ivy Alexander (14:47), Justin’s Lily Dominguez (14:52), Vintage’s Eliza Chapin (15:09), Napa High’s Evalyn Meerholz (15:29), Justin’s Ayshalyn Celaya (15:37), American Canyon’s Maya Ugarte (15:43) and Ellaine Fuerte (16:35), Napa High’s Sofia Cotant (16:38) and Tania Navarrete (17:06) and Vintage’s Dayana Hernandez (17:20).

Locals in the 62-runner junior-senior girls race were Justin’s Lea Smit (18th, 14:16), Vintage’s Lilla Kasper (14:52), Napa High’s Alondra Palafox-Garcia (14:55), Anna Scudero (14:58), Isabella Barriga (14:60) and Sonya Mitchell ( 15:17), American Canyon’s Emma Piazza (15:55), Vintage’s Sophie Nassiri (16:20), Napa High’s Jazmin Damian (17:07), Justin’s Sofia Campos (17:25), AmCan’s Briana Hernandez-Lopez (17:29), Napa High's Chloe Dinsdale (18:22) and Justin’s Quinn Edie (18:57).

From the Napa Valley in the 47-runner open girls race, along with eighth-placing Pinilla-Marinas, were Napa High’s Maya Aaen (second, 14:52, Vintage’s Irene Pinilla-Marinas (15:26), Justin’s Anna Kling (15:39), Eponine Celaya (15:56) and Paige Helms (16:47), Napa High’s Mila Cornell (17:06), Vintage’s Ellie Kennedy (17:44) and Aina Akaboshi (18:10), Justin’s Natalie Carr (19:06), and Vintage’s Caelyn Diskin (19:24) and Chelsea Luna (20:50).

Varsity Girls Tennis

Napa 4, Sonoma Valley 3

The Grizzlies picked up their first win of the season in last Thursday’s VVAL road match.

Napa’s wins came from No. 3 singles player Daniela Lopez, 6-3, 6-4 over Peyton Rosa, No. 4 player Zariel Robles, 6-4, 6-2 over Ava Jaymont, No. 2 doubles players Julia Bui and Georgia Morris, 6-1, 6-3 over Violet Cavles and Reilly Hartnett, and No. 3 doubles players Jessie Jessup and Madeline Kroll, 4-6, 6-3, 10-2 over Yasmin Esper and Stella Stickert.

Winning for the Dragons were No. 1 player Solana Staes, 6-4, 6-1 over Cristina Mateescu, No. 2 player Kate Llodria, 7-5, 6-0 over Kaelin Paringit, and No. 1 doubles players Izzy Janson and Alegra Silvi, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 over Isabella Graffigna and Isabella Christman.