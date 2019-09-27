The Vintage High boys water polo team defeated visiting American Canyon 23-4 on Thursday, improving to 4-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.
The Crushers were led offensively by Nico D’Angelo with 6 goals, Sean Pratt with 4 goals, and Theo Llewelyn with 3 goals. Philip Ross, Carson Bacci and Ryan Mooney had 2 goals apiece, while Sam Hebb, Dominic Dandini, Jackson Carmichael, and Tyler Kortie each scored once.
Carmichael added 5 assists, Pratt 4, Ross 3, Bacci and D’Angelo 2 assists apiece, and Hebb, Mooney and Mason Davis 1 apiece.
On defense, Bacci led with 6 steals, Pratt added 3, and Ross, D’Angelo, Kortie, Davis and Llewelyn each added 1. Manning the net were Aidan Magee (3 saves, 3 steals) and Aidan Davis (8 saves, 1 steal).
Varsity Girls Tennis
Vintage 5, American Canyon 2
The Crushers improved to 4-0 in VVAL play with Thursday’s home win over the Wolves (3-2 VVAL).
“Not only am I proud of their grit and determination, but also their integrity and class on the courts,” Vintage head coach Elizabeth Silva said.
Winning the top three singles matches for the Crushers, respectively, were Jamie Pope, 6-0, 6-0, Grace Christman, 6-1, 3-6, 10-2 tiebreak, and Casey LeTourneau 6-2, 6-1. The Wolves won at No. 4 over Erin Meader, 4-6, 7-5, 10-4 tiebreak.
American Canyon’s No. 1 doubles team beat Rose Mooney and Morgan Wright, 6-3, 6-3. But the Crushers’ Serena Kastella and Melissa Cortez won 6-4, 6-7 (2-7 tiebreak), 10-4 tiebreak at No. 2 doubles, and Gwen Stewart and Ashley Hall won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3.
Playing exhibition matches for Vintage were Lauren Barrett, Hannah Jonas, Caroline Simpkins, and Brooke Shein.
Justin Siena 6, Petaluma 1
The Braves traveled to Petaluma and improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the VVAL.
At first singles, Priyanka Shanker shut out Amelia Grevin, 6-0, 6-0. Bella Rampa beat Oliva Peachey 6-3, 6-1 at second singles. At third singles, Presley Schultz defeated Maddie Peachey, 6-2, 6-1.
The Braves swept the doubles matches. Megha Jackson and Lucia Lanzafame beat Sophia Ryan and Abby Deen 6-3, 6-0 at first doubles. At second doubles, Roses Newell and Kendall Manasse scored a 6-3, 6-2 win over Daphne Perlich and Sofia Nadler. At third doubles, Julia Best and Ines Keller defeated Elyanna Gonzalez and Penny Reynolds 6-2, 6-3.
For Petaluma (0-5 VVAL), Meg Rawson scratched out a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6) win over Ashlyn Mills at fourth singles.
Napa 4, Casa Grande 3
The Grizzlies got all of their wins in two sets in Thursday’s VVAL win at home. Winning were No. 1 Sophia Mostow over Zoe Vestal, 6-4, 6-2, No. 3 Cameron Wickersham over Perla Perez, 6-2, 6-3, and the No. 2 doubles duo of Alana Valentine and Kalaya Jones, 6-1, 6-3 over Hadley Mahoney and Lily Moser. Napa (2-2 VVAL) won by forfeit at No. 3 doubles.
Casa Grande (1-4 VVAL) got wins from No. 2 Supanna Kompalli over Sophia Kroll, 6-7, 6-3, 10-6, No. 4 Ashika Balakumaran over Julie Solomon, 6-0, 6-1, and the No. 1 pair of Maggie Beal and Valentina Viri, 6-3, 6-1 over Natalie Maass and Liz Cassiani. Napa got an exhibition singles win from Halle Huckfeldt over Kiana Velasquez, 6-1.
Napa’s first VVAL win was 6-1 at Petaluma on Sept. 12. Mostow won 6-1, 6-0, Wickersham 6-2, 6-1, Solomon 6-3, 6-4, Maass and Cassiani 3-6, 7-5, 10-8, Ava Moreci and Valentine 6-2, 6-3, and Elina Chapouris and Huckfeldt 6-3, 6-2. Kroll fell 6-0, 7-6.
Varsity Girls Golf
Napa 251, Justin-Siena 257
Each team shot its best score of the season as the Grizzlies (8-0 VVAL) edged the second-place Braves (7-2 VVAL) at Chardonnay Golf Club on Thursday.
For Napa, Devan Wickersham shot a 44, Mara Zuidema a 46, Jazmyn Bell a 47, Yesenia Contreras a 56 and Maizy Armstrong-Brown a 58.
Scoring for Justin-Siena were Alex Mazzucco with a 48, Abbie Bain a 50, Samantha Tuite a 51, Charlotte Hilger a 51, and Ashley Esperanza a 57.
Vintage 311, Sonoma Valley 387
The Crushers (3-4 VVAL) won Thursday’s VVAL match at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, led by Sophie Saleh’s 47, Cierra Yeager’s 50 and Capri Russell’s 69.
“The girls are improving each day, which is really nice to see,” Vintage coach Ben Goodman said.
Varsity Volleyball
Vintage 3, American Canyon 0
Julia Bodor tallied 12 kills, 7 blocks and 4 digs and Maddie Klungel had 8 kills, 9 blocks, 14 assists, 7 digs and 4 aces in the Crushers’ 25-14, 25-12, 25-17 VVAL sweep at home Thursday night. The Crushers (11-4, 4-1 VVAL) remained in a first-place tie only with Petaluma, which knocked Justin-Siena out of first with a five-set win.
Also contributing for Vintage were Krista Young (3 kills, 5 digs), Liza Mason (6 digs), Katie Mason (solid passing in back row, 4 digs), Sara Gauger (2 aces, 4 kills, 6 blocks), Elisa Gonzalez (10 assists, 3 digs) and Olivia Ostler (3 aces, 5 blocks)
American Canyon (2-6, 0-5 VVAL) was led by Caytlin Capulong (4 digs, 3 kills), Yani Kenion (5 kills), Lena Vo (10 digs) and Giselle Torres (9 assists).
Napa 3, Casa Grande 2
After winning the first two sets before dropping the third and fourth in a five-set loss to visiting Sonoma Valley on Tuesday night, the Grizzlies faced the same situation Thursday and prevailed over the Gauchos in Petaluma, 25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 14-25, 15-11.
McCauley Smith had 12 kills, 7 digs and 3 service aces, Maddie Larson 13 digs and 4 service aces, Shannon Sowersby 7 kills, Aliyah Aguirre 6 kills, Diane Calderon 3 services aces, Samantha Sowersby 30 assists in her first match back from an injury.
On Tuesday, first-place Petaluma rallied past Napa in a 2-hour, 25-minute marathon, 17-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-8.
“The team made strides in pushing a solid Sonoma team and had the fans witness some of the best volleyball played in the VVAL (against Casa Grande),” Napa head coach Kelly Van Winden said.
Varsity Girls Soccer
Calistoga 5, Roseland Collegiate Prep 2
Esmeralda Rivera-Castro’s hat trick and Lizbet Escobedo’s brace accounted for the Wildcats’ goals in their North Central League II opener Wednesday in Santa Rosa. Calistoga improved to 3-2 overall.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Calistoga 3, Anderson Valley 1
Alexis Escobedo’s goal gave Calistoga a 1-0 halftime lead before the Panthers tied it midway through the second half Wednesday in Boonville. But Christian Caldera scored two after that, the second on an Escobedo assist, to give the Wildcats (4-0-1, 2-0 NCL II) their fourth straight win.
Calistoga was coming off a 12-2 home win Monday over St. Vincent de Paul.
JV Volleyball
Vintage 2, American Canyon 0
The Crushers won at home Thursday, 25-6, 25-20, behind Evelyn Gillis’ 2 kills, 4 aces and 7-point service run and Mackenzie Wallace’s 2 assists, 2 aces, and 6-point service run. Also stepping up were Celeste Calderon (2 kills), Reagyn Shoop (2 kills) and Maddie McPhee (4 assists).
Napa 2, Casa Grande 1
The Grizzlies won 26-24, 25-18 in Petaluma on Thursday. Napa also lost in two sets to visiting Sonoma Valley on Tuesday night.
Freshman Volleyball
Vintage 2, American Canyon 0
The Crushers won at home Thursday, 25-12, 25-18, led by Beverly Bolen (6 digs), Raquel Stevens (5 digs, 2 aces), Sophia Moro (3 kills, 2 aces) and Alex Whipple (7 assists).
Casa Grande 2, Napa 0
The Gauchos beat the visiting Grizzlies 25-12, 25-10 on Thursday night. Napa also lost in two sets to Sonoma Valley at home on Tuesday.