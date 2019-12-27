Six members of the Vintage High girls wrestling team medaled as the Crushers placed sixth out of 22 teams in the 17th annual Castro Valley Tournament last Saturday.
Jessica Mendieta (160 pounds) took first place with two pins and a bye.
Alison Lopez-Hernandez (106) took third, going 3-1 with two pins.
Jennifer Amezueca (101) was fifth with a 3-2 record and two pins.
Lelani Frazer (136) took fifth with a 2-2 record, getting two pins.
Natalie Scott (116) placed seventh with a 3-1 record and two pins.
Delani Stiles-Warner (126) placed seventh with a 4-1 record, pinning two foes.
Savannah Mitchell (121) won her first match by pin but was injured in her second match and was forced to withdraw from further competition.
The Crushers are competing in the Sierra Nevada Classic tournament in Reno, where action began Friday and wraps up Saturday, before preparing for their Jan. 11-12 Napa Valley Girls Classic tournament.
Varsity Boys Basketball
American Canyon 59, Rio Linda 57
Junior forward Noah Simmons made his season debut and led the Wolves with 14 points and was a force on the glass all game as they ended their four-game losing streak Thursday in the first round of the Ronald D. Thompson Holiday Classic at Fairfield High.
The contest turned in the third quarter, when American Canyon turned up the pressure, found its offensive rhythm, and outscored the Knights 21-12. The Wolves relinquished that lead with 33 seconds to play. But with the score tied at 57, Simmons hit a field goal just inside the paint with 22 seconds left, and Rio Linda missed a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Also for American Canyon, Gabriel Patrick scored all of his 12 points in the second half, and Bishop Evans had his best game of the season with 11 points and a monstrous block that helped turned the momentum in the Wolves’ favor.
“Five of our first seven games have come down to a single possession, and this was the first one where we came out on top,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “It feels good to celebrate for a change, but we can't let the result distract us from the process and the things we need to address. We have to be better at protecting leads and we have to take care of the ball in the fourth quarter. But it felt really good to win a slower, low-scoring game because it proves we can play any style of basketball effectively.”
Northgate 61, Vintage 56
Crushers head coach Ben Gongora said Thursday’s Dougherty Valley tournament rematch in San Ramon with Northgate of Walnut Creek, which Vintage had fallen to 47-35 in its Wine Valley Tournament opener earlier this month at Napa High, “played out like a heavyweight fight with each team landing numerous blows.”
Vintage led 18-17 after one quarter and 30-29 at halftime, but the Broncos rallied to take a 49-44 lead into the fourth and maintained at least a four-point lead from there.
The Crushers were just 5 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final quarter and 10 of 24 for the game.
“We definitely had our chances,” Gongora said. “This was a much different game than when we played them three weeks ago. The best part of tonight is the kids realize the team is improving. I like our team and am looking forward to league.”
Imani Lopez led Vintage with 15 points. Blake Murray added 13, Josh Kho 12 and Everett Mitchell 9. Vintage, which dropped to 6-5, was to take on McQueen of Reno on Friday. The Lancers fell to Dougherty Valley on Thursday to drop to 5-3.
Redwood 64, Napa 48
Napa dropped its first-round game at Marin Catholic’s Don Bambauer Holiday Classic on Thursday afternoon despite 24 points and 4 rebounds from Brayden Greenlee. Jack Hunter added 15 points and 2 rebounds.
The Grizzlies, who fell to 2-9, were to play Lincoln of San Francisco on Friday afternoon.