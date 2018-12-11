The Vintage and Napa High wrestling teams competed in San Marin’s Green & Gold Invitational on Saturday in Novato.
Leading the way were Vintage seniors Tucker Lanoue, the 152-pound champion, and Antonio Macedo, who was fifth at 170s, Napa High junior Brandon Bledsoe, who was third at 132s, and Napa High sophomore Benito Saldivar, who was seventh at 126s.
Lanoue went 4-0 with two pins and defeated No. 1 seed Raul Hernandez of Pioneer in the championship match, 5-1.
“This early in the season, Lanoue has been looking solid,” Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe said. “He has been receiving a lot of compliments from fellow North Coast Section coaches.”
Macedo went 4-1 with three pins, achieving the highest placing possible after taking a loss in the early rounds.
After finishing their long football season in the section semifinals a week before, Vintage junior 285-pounders Konrad Fiske and Dominic Smith picked up wins despite one week of practice. Fiske went 3-2 with two pins, placing sixth, and Smith was 1-2 with one pin.
A JV football player, freshman Dylan Smith, went 1-2 in his first high school tournament.
“We want Dylan to experience wrestling at a higher-caliber level to gain experience, and he did just that,” Watanabe added. “With a few tough matches, Dylan recorded his first varsity win. He has experience wrestling under the Napa Sherriff’s Activities League, which gave him the foundation for wrestling.”
For Napa High, Bledsoe went 3-1 with three pins and a decision. Saldivar also went 3-1, losing his opener but coming back with a technical fall and two pins. Robert Gomez (145) went 2-2 with two pins. Itziar Garcia (138), Garrett Axton (170) and Benjamin Salas (195) each went 1-2 with a pin, Manuel Infante (152) was 1-2 with a decision, and Cole Lex (285) was 0-2.
Napa finished 17th (48.5 points) and Vintage 18th (47.0) out of 32 schools in the team scoring.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Justin-Siena 33, Hercules 32
The Braves (6-2) bounced back from Saturday night’s REIBT championship loss with Monday’s road win. Liam McDevitt had 12 points to lead the way, followed by Barrett Donohoe and Solomone Anitoni with five apiece, Jadyn Satten four, Keith Binz and Dominic Moore three each, and Kevin Galvin one.
“Our guys were tremendous defensively from start to finish,” said Justin-Siena head coach David Granucci. “We got big stop after big stop in a tough road win. Proud of all 14 of our guys and the effort and energy they competed with.”
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 54, Alhambra 39
The Crushers improved to 4-2 with Monday night’s home victory. They led 14-11 after one quarter and 28-27 at halftime. Midway through the second quarter, fourth-year Vintage varsity player Alyssa Andrews eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone.
“She’s a tremendous competitor and a fantastic kid,” third-year Crushers head coach Joe Donohoe said. “I could not be more proud of her accomplishment. She has played her guts out for our team in 100 percent of the games I’ve coached here.”
Alhambra came back after the break and took a 39-36 lead into the fourth quarter, but was blanked the rest of the way.
“Heading into the final period, the girls decided to ramp up our defensive intensity and it paid off,” Donohoe said. “All in all, a great night for the team with Alyssa’s achievement and a suffocating defensive fourth quarter. I was also happy with our season-low seven turnovers.”
Nicole Gleeson led the Crushers with 15 points, six rebounds and six steals while chipping in two assists. Andrews finished with 12 points and three assists, Mo Groves added 10 points and five rebounds, Kate Ilsley had seven points, four rebounds and three assists, Maya Sapienza had six points and four steals, and Ellie Savage and Gabi Richardson had two points each.
The Crushers are scheduled to play North Medford of Oregon at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High.
Justin-Siena fourth in REIBT
The Braves fell 45-29 to Ukiah in Friday night’s semifinals and 54-36 to Fortuna in Saturday’s third-place game at the 70th annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament at Healdsburg.
Cold shooting doomed the Braves in both games. Against Ukiah, they trailed 17-3 after the first quarter and 26-13 at halftime. They rallied to within 34-29, but could get no closer as the offense once again went cold down the stretch. Against Fortuna, Justin-Siena fell behind 17-2 and never cut the deficit to single digits.
Braves senior Ashlee Whittemore, who was named to the All-Tournament team for the second consecutive year, led the way against Ukiah with 15 points and added three rebounds and two steals. Also contributing were Lexi Rosenbrand (six points, six rebounds), Kiran Monteverdi (four points, two assists), Ella Thatcher (two points), Karlie Wells (one point, five rebounds) and Mikhaela Cepeda (three steals).
Against Fortuna, Whittemore had 17 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists, followed by Sarah Reynolds (nine points), Rosenbrand (five points, three rebounds), Monteverdi (three points) and Grace Walter (two points, five rebounds, three assists).
“Definitely two disappointing results for us,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “Overall we just needed to be able to hit a few more shots on offense and we just couldn’t find it, for whatever reason. We still believe in this group and know that we will pull out of this shooting funk.”
The Braves took a 3-4 record into Tuesday night’s home game against Dixon.
JV Boys Basketball
Antioch 43, Napa 39
Brent Dempsey had his best game of the season with eight points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (3-3) in the consolation championship of Wood’s Don Trolinger Tournament on Saturday.
Aiden McDonald led Napa with 16 points, freshman Christof Horton had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Keoni Cisco chipped in four points.
Missing some key players due to injury or illness, the Grizzlies – who had advanced with a forfeit win over River City on Friday – fell behind big in the early going but got some energy off their bench and battled back to make it a close game.