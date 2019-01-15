The Vintage High boys soccer team defeated visiting Justin-Siena 3-0 Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium, remaining a point ahead of Napa atop the Vine Valley Athletic League.
Gerardo Perez scored on an assist from Cole Geschwender, Christian Ceja scored on a pass from Jorge Galvan, and Sebastian Gloria scored on an assist from Myles Crutcher for the Crushers (12-1-2, 5-0-1 VVAL). Carlos Ayala recorded the shutout in goal.
It was the first time Justin-Siena head coach Felipe Nieto has coached against Vintage in boys soccer since 2011, when he was at the Napa High helm.
Nieto was pleased with the defensive play of Nicholas Zeiter, Jordan Bowman-Davis, Daniel Saucedo and Ramiro Cendejas, and the forward play of freshmen Kevin Sosa, and Chris Gutierrez.
“Overall, I like how the team played,” he said. “We are a young team, playing with four freshmen on a 15-man roster. We created opportunities, and that is positive. I like the attitude and approach my team had. Overall, I’m very pleased with the work we did against a team like Vintage.
“We have improved since the first game. The experience is paying off and we know the second half of the season will be much better.”
The Braves (1-6-2, 0-5-1 VVAL) were coming off Saturday’s 1-1 tie at Casa Grande, where an own goal by the Gauchos had given Justin-Siena a 1-0 halftime lead.
Early in the season, Justin-Siena defeated Vanden 1-0 on a Gutierrez goal, and tied Vacaville 1-1 with a goal by Saucedo.
The Braves will visit American Canyon (5-7-3, 1-4-1 VVAL) on Thursday while Vintage visits Casa Grande (1-2-2 VVAL), a 3-1 loser to Napa (9-3, 5-1 VVAL) on Tuesday.