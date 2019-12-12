American Canyon High senior Kat Montuya recently signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career with the NCAA Division I program at UC Riverside.
She heads into her fourth varsity season as a starter with a school-record 23 home runs in her career, along with 68 RBIs, 91 hits and 39 stolen bases, 20 walks and just 17 strikeouts.
Although she’s been a catcher for most of her American Canyon career, she said Riverside recruited her to play third base – a position she plays for her Camarillo-based travel team, Easton Preps.
“They’ve actually never seen me catch,” she said of the Highlanders’ coaches.
Montuya wants to major in business and pursue a career as a sports agent.
She said she verbally committed last year after attending a camp at UC Riverside for Easton Preps.
“A lot of people know the softball players on campus and they all support softball because the field is right in the middle of campus, so everyone walks by and checks us out,” Montuya said. “I think it’s pretty cool. It’s a pretty big campus.”
Montuya said she chose UC Riverside, which went 26-25 last season, over San Jose State, Hawaii and Cal State Northridge.
“They’re picking up really good recruits, so I think these upcoming years will be pretty good,” she said.
Montuya said she likes head coach Nikki Palmer’s coaching staff – especially assistant coach Terry Schweikert, who was previously the director of softball operations at Texas A&M.
“She is very loud, very energetic and she pushes you to be your absolute best,” Montuya said. “She’s absolutely amazing, super kind-hearted, and the rest of the coaches are also very kind-hearted. They were very welcoming and they treat each other and the team like family and they really take care of the players.”
The signing ceremony on Nov. 20 in the American Canyon theater was somewhat bittersweet. Montuya signed at a table next to a photo of her late father, Jose Montuya, who passed away on June 9 due to complications with experimental heart surgery.
“I’ve been spending summers in L.A. with my travel team and I was actually on the phone with my mom when I received the news that my dad no longer wanted to proceed with treatment,” she recalled. “My travel coach, who is very kind, was trying to find me a flight back to Oakland but there were no flights until 7 in the morning. So he drove be back and, on the way, we stopped at his house in Camarillo. When I was finished changing clothes, he had my phone in his hand, and my mom told me my dad had passed.”
She said he taught her and her sister Adrianna, who starred at American Canyon and Solano Community College before moving on to Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts, how to play the game.
“He coached us and brought us to practice every day that he could. He taught us pretty much everything that we know,” she said.
Montuya said she’s hoping the Wolves will wear stickers on their helmets to honor her father.
“A lot of the girls on the high school team and I have been playing together since we were 8 and he coached us,” she said. “He invited them to our Little League practices and taught them all how to pitch.
“I’ll be playing for my dad and keeping in mind everything that he told me, like not to overthink things. He would say, like, ‘Take a deep breath, but also hit a home run.’ He always set big goals for us and didn’t want us to settle for mediocrity.”
American Canyon finished in a three-way tie for second place with Vintage and Petaluma behind champion Napa in new Vine Valley Athletic League last season. She will be receiving from a new pitcher for the first time, as 2019 graduate Lisa Bolton is now pitching for Iowa’s Morningside College.
“We’re gonna have solid defense,” Montuya said. “I think we still need to work on our offense, and to jell as a team quicker than halfway through the season.”