Not too many athletes have to go out and pitch the same day they sign a letter of commitment to play in college.
That’s what Napa High School senior Kimberlee “Kimmie” Walston did last Thursday, putting her future with the Holy Names University softball program in writing just hours before pitching a complete game and smacking three hits in an 11-6 Vine Valley Athletic League win over Sonoma Valley.
Walston had missed the earlier loss to Sonoma Valley because she had been ejected from the Vintage game for throwing her helmet.
“We hadn’t beaten Vintage on their field my entire high school career, and my adrenaline was off the charts,” she recalled.
During lunch hour that day, Principal Frank Silva and several faculty members – including five members of the NHS Athletic Hall of Fame – joined softball head coach Ron Walston, his wife Tracee Walston, Kimberlee’s twin brother Kyle Walston, and several of her teammates and friends in wishing her well.
Holy Names is in the Oakland hills and plays in the Pacific West Conference, the largest a NCAA Division II conference in the western United States. The Hawks finished seventh in the 10-school conference this spring with a 12-22 record, and 13-32 overall.
Holy Names lost head coach Alyssa Smoke after the season. But Walston said she was assured by Hawks assistant coach Geena Garabedian, who recruited her, that there was no reason for her to look elsewhere.
“Usually when there’s a new coach they have the option to drop their commits or keep them, and when I asked (Garabedian) a few weeks ago if that would come into effect for me, and if I needed to get on something else soon because I didn’t have much time left, she really confirmed to me that my spot was safe,” Walston said. “She even said that when a new coach comes in, the girls that are there now have a say if they want that coach.”
Walston said she verbally committed to Holy Names in January. Then came a soggy 2-4 start to the season, as rain kept the Grizzlies from being able to practice on their field for the first month. But they started to turn things around with a Big Game win at Vintage – their first on the Crushers’ field since 2012. It would be a good omen for Napa. On Tuesday, thanks to Vintage’s 3-2 loss to Petaluma, the Grizzlies won the VVAL title outright – their first league crown since 2012 – with an 8-2 Senior Day win over Casa Grande. Walston pitched a complete game for that win, as well, and had two hits.
“It’s been a crazy season. It was rough practicing in the gym for two months,” Walston said at the ceremony.
One of Holy Names’ conference opponents is Dominican University of California in San Rafael, for which 2018 Napa High graduate Peyton Mott – whom Walston replaced at first base this year – was a starter this season. Her father, former football head coach and current teacher Troy Mott, was on hand for Walston’s ceremony, along with fellow NHS Hall of Famers Mike Warrington, Todd Pridy, Justin Aaron and Darci Ward, the current co-athletic director.
Frank Silva spoke at the ceremony first, noting that Walston is the school’s first athletic signee since he became principal last summer, and also that Holy Names was founded in 1868.
“Napa High is very proud of you being a scholar-athlete and that you’re going to a great school – 150 years of excellence, that’s wonderful,” Silva said. “We’re very, very proud of you and all of the accomplishments you made, and Ron and Tracee, we’re very proud of you for being great parents and a great coach.”
Ward, who stepped down after 16 years as varsity girls basketball head coach this year, never had Walston as a player – she played freshman basketball before focusing on high school and travel softball – but praised her for earning a spot in college.
“It’s a really big deal to go play in college,” Ward told the crowd. “There’s so much hard work that goes into it that sometimes you forget how hard that work can be, and we are so excited. You should be so proud of this accomplishment, Kimmie, and the fact that you have so many teammates here to support you. It’s just a true testament to what you’ve committed to for so many years and now it’s a dream come true for you. Congratulations.”
Added Co-Athletic Director Tom Petithomme, “Watching her practice and in games, you can see that she really exudes leadership and all the players rally around her. So Kimmie, I’m super excited for you. Playing in college anywhere, at any level, is a great experience. You’re going to remember it for the rest of your life and you’re going to make a lot of great friends. Congratulations.”
Also on hand was former Napa Valley College and Sacramento City College head coach Robert Maglione, the winningest coach in the history of California community college softball, and retired Napa County Sheriff’s deputy John Accardo of the Sheriff’s Activities League.
“I want to thank quite a few people here,” Ron Walston said at the ceremony, “people that have coached her, given her advice, teachers that have supported her. Bob Maglione taught Kimmie how to pitch when she was a little girl. John Accardo put in a batting cage at Napa State Hospital for Kimmie and a lot of these girls when they were 10 years old, and sponsored a Napa Valley Express team. Coach Pridy helped her in the batting cage numerous times, and Coach Mott has always been a big supporter of Kimmie and helped me become a better coach.”
Coach Walston thanked Damion Wynne, head coach of Kimberlee’s travel team, Martinez-based Universal Fastpitch, for helping her land her spot with Holy Names.
“Kimberlee told me four or five years ago that she wanted to go to college and play softball, so we started the travel ball circuit, driving countless miles – up and down I-5, to Colorado, New Mexico, Las Vegas, Medford. There were days that I think both of us didn’t think it was going to happen. But she stuck with it, she worked hard, and we finally got with the right travel ball coach and organization and things happened. But it wouldn’t have happened without her will to win, hard work and dedication. Kimberlee, I can speak for your mom, brother, sister, friends and family, you’ve made us very proud. Congratulations.”
Grizzlies teammate Lindsey Lehman said she and Walston have played together since their Napa Junior Girls Softball League days.
“She’s been one of the funnest people to play with. We’ve made so many memories together and I’m so happy for her, so excited that she finally gets to live her dream,” said Lehman. “I know that travel ball is crazy and the recruiting process is crazy, and I’m really happy for you that you get to finally do this. I hope you make a lot of friends and do really well, and I know that you will.”
Walston said she had another offer from William Jessup in Rocklin.
“I was trying to decide where I would fit best, and (Coach Garabedian) really made that decision easier,” she recalled of her December visit to Holy Names.
One person Coach Walston had hoped would be on hand but couldn’t is Napa High pitching coach DeAnna Bowers.
“DeAnna has been a huge help to me over the years and has worked with Kimmie on numerous occasions outside of Napa High with her pitching. I can’t thank her enough,” he said. “Kimmie had a little bit of arm trouble this year, with her mechanics, and DeAnna helped her work that out and her arm hasn’t given her any trouble since.”
Walston has given the Grizzlies another quality pitcher in addition to third-year senior ace Jenna Baker. Walston (9-2) has pitched a team-high 66 innings with a 3.92 ERA, 42 strikeouts and 20 walks, while Baker (5-5) has thrown 62 1/3 innings with a 4.49 ERA, walking 15 and also fanning 42.
Ironically, Walston expects to play in the outfield, not pitch, for the Hawks next year. She’s been an outfielder for her travel team for years. But she’ll continue to focus on pitching as the Grizzlies get ready for next week’s North Coast Section playoff opener.
“This is probably the best season I’ve pitched in a long time,” Walston said. “I’ve been playing with Jenna since Junior Girls. This whole group of seniors I’m graduating with have played together since we were 8 or 9 years old. We all went our own ways (for travel ball), but when we came back here it was like we’d never stopped playing together. It’s fun.”
She would like nothing more than to help her father – who coached her varsity team as a freshman, was replaced as coach the next year, but came back to coach the last two years – and teammates enjoy a long North Coast Section playoff run, starting next week.
“He cares about softball,” she said of her father. “He cares about me and my teammates. He didn’t do it for anybody but us. He had shoulder surgery and was coaching us a week later. He’s awesome.”
Walston said she plans to study kinesiogy and become a P.E. teacher, “but that might be subject to change at some point because they say it’s really hard to major in that as an athlete in college because of all the labs and everything you have to do.”
On a strong hitting team, Walston has the Grizzlies’ sixth-best batting average at .403, is third with 25 RBIs, and has three doubles, a triple and a home run.
“She’s always been a good contact hitter,” Coach Walston said. “When she and her twin brother Kyle were playing rookie league baseball together, I used to joke with him that ‘Your sister is the best hitter on your team.’ She works hard at it now. She’s a smart hitter. If Holy Names calls her name to pitch, she’ll be ready to go.”
With Napa in the playoffs as the VVAL’s No. 1 seed, Kimberlee and Kyle graduating from high school, and their sister, Vintage grad Kaycee Walston, graduating from San Diego State, it will be a crazy May for the family.
“I’m excited for the future, but I’m a little sad because I’m not ready for the high school experience to be over,” said Tracee Walston. “Even with all the bumps in the road, I personally have really enjoyed watching her play. It’s been my pleasure to see her not only become a better player but a better friend and a better teammate and a better leader, all while maintaining a GPA of 3.5.”