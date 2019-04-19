The Napa High softball team trailed twice before taking the lead for good in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 13-3 Vine Valley Athletic League rout of visiting Petaluma on Thursday.
Grizzlies pitcher Kimmie Walston scattered 10 hits while walking just 1 and striking out 2 in her complete game, which was called after 6 innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. The senior also gave herself a 4-3 lead with a three-run triple in the third.
Napa (6-6, 5-3 VVAL) and the Trojans (8-4, 3-3 VVAL) are now each a game back of co-leaders Vintage and American Canyon.
Leading Napa’s 18-hit barrage were Grace Guzman (4 for 5, double, 4 RBIs, run), Haylee Giarritta (3 for 4, 2 RBIs, run), Walston (2 for 4, triple, 3 RBIs, run), Jenna Baker (2 for 2, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, run), Jordan Blackmon (2 for 4, 2 runs), Lindsey Lehman (2 for 3, walk), Caitlyn Newburn (2 for 2, double, RBI, 2 walks, run) and Abby Arata (1 for 4, 2 RBIs, run).
Cali Olmstead scored 3 runs, and Makenna Walls walked and scored once.
Vintage 5, Sonoma Valley 3
The Crushers (10-2, 6-2 VVAL) went to Sonoma and trailed 2-0 after four innings, but came back with 5 straight runs and squashed a Dragons rally in the bottom of the seventh to remain in first place.
Winning pitcher Raimy Gamsby capped her complete game by getting out of a jam in the seventh. After she gave up a leadoff single, struck out 2 and hit a batter, Sonoma Valley (4-4 VVAL) pulled within 5-3 on an RBI single up the middle. But the freshman got Ally Alcayaga, one of the Dragons’ twin standouts, to ground out to Camila Barboza at third base to end the game.
Vintage’s 9 hits came from Morgan Groves (3 for 4, double, RBI, run), Taylor Brandt (1 for 4, home run, 2 RBIs, run), Sierra Crocker (1 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, walk, run), Jordan Allen (1 for 3, run), Ally Warren (1 for 3, walk, run), Gamsby (1 for 3) and Haley Schreiner (1 for 3). Jewel Kenny added a sacrifice bunt.
American Canyon 6, Casa Grande 0
The Wolves remained tied for first place Thursday with one of senior Lisa Bolton’s most dominant pitching performances of the season – a 1-hit VVAL shutout with 1 walk and 11 strikeouts at home Thursday.
American Canyon (9-6-1, 6-2 VVAL) scored single runs in the first and third before breaking it open with a 4-run fifth. Its five hits came from Greta Fast (2 for 3, double), Katherine Montuya (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, walk, run), Raegan Roldan-Jackson (1 for 3, walk, 2 runs), Rylee Armijo (1 for 3, RBI, run) and Madelyn Chambers (1 for 2, walk). Yanesa Rosas added a walk and Samantha Becvar scored a run.