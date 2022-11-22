Prep Softball: Vintage’s Vanderbilt to stay home with the Otters

Megan Lopez said she had six players with the name Emily, possibly with different spellings, come out for Vintage High softball last year when she took the helm of her alma mater’s program.

“Your first impression is often your lasting impression, but Emily Vanderbilt really stood out to me,” she recalled on Nov. 16 while speaking at the senior’s signing ceremony. “She comes up to me at our first practice — no, she jogs up to me; you always like a player who hustles — and asks ‘What do you want me to do, Coach?’

“I said ‘I need (these pieces of equipment) out, I need them there and there and there.’ She said ‘Yes, Coach.’ She jogs back to her teammates, who might have been scared to say something on the first day. Before I know it, everything is set up, because of Emily’s leadership. When I realized she was a junior, I thought ‘I get another year with this kid.’ I’m excited about that because we have unfinished business, for sure.”

Vanderbilt can focus on that business better now that she’s signed with the NCAA Division II program at Cal State Monterey Bay, which finished 37-23 last year after falling to Sonoma State in the first round of the NCAA West Regional.

Vanderbilt said while playing in the Premier Girls Fastpitch Nationals, she caught the eye of a coach who recommended her to longtime Otters head coach Andrea Kenney.

“I had a great two games and before I knew it, I had an offer on the table,” she said. “I had other offers, but once I visited the Monterey Bay campus and met Coach Kenney, I knew it was the right fit for me. I’m a very competitive person so I want to prove myself to that team next year when I’m there.

“I love my family. They’ve always been my support system, so staying close was important to me. But I wanted to be far enough away to where it felt like I was away at college and not seem trapped at home. I wanted to be far away but close at the same time.”

She fell in love with the CSUMB campus in Seaside.

“It’s beautiful, right by the beach, and they’re putting in a new field so I’ll come in with a fresh, new field. It’s going to be awesome,” she said.

The Otters were 37-23 overall and 18-18 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association. They lost 4-3 to Sonoma State in the first round of the NCAA Division II West Regional. The Seawolves went on to win the regional before falling to CSU Dominguez Hills in the super regional.

“It’s a competitive conference,” Vanderbilt said. “It’s close to home so my parents can go to games. Being near my roots really sold me on Monterey Bay.”

Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal noted that Vanderbilt is the second Crusher to sign with CSUMB this year, after Vintage boys basketball standout Jackson Corley signed with the Otters in May.

The school opened in 1994 and has about an enrollment of about 6,500. Kenney, who founded the CSUMB softball program in 2006, goes into the 2023 season with 474 wins with the Otters.

“Emily is a fan favorite among the parents, teachers and administrators here and definitely a well-respected teammate,” Neal said. “I tell younger athletes that when your best player is your best teammate, you have something special, so it was not a coincidence that her team was special last year. It was because of players like Emily.”

Vanderbilt led the 2022 Crushers with 9 home runs and five hit-by-pitches and was second only to Shelby Morse, who signed last year with Division II Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University of Daytona Beach, Fla., with 24 RBIs. Vanderbilt was also second with 7 walks, third with 21 runs scored, fourth with 24 hits, and sixth with a .343 batting average.

Vanderbilt said she didn’t play for Vintage as freshman so she could focus on travel ball and fixing her swing.

“It wasn’t working out for me and one coach tweaked it a little bit and I found my power position where I could see the ball better,” she said. “I could get (momentum) loaded and swing as hard as I could the ball will go anywhere I want because I found my power.”

“I’m committed to be a first baseman power hitter. I’ve played third base in high school because it was the coach’s decision. I love third base because it’s a hot corner, but first base is also a hot corner and I love how I’m involved in every play and I can be right next to the pitcher if she needs me.”

“To the younger players here, I urge you to come watch Emily. Watch the whole team, but watch Emily,” Lopez said. “Come out to practice and watch from the bleachers. Come watch Emily warm up before a game. She leads by example. She pitches to all her teammates before she hits. She asks for extra reps. She says ‘That round of grounders was not my best. Can I get more, Coach?’ That’s why Emily is here right now. She works on her weaknesses. I think a lot of time we’re afraid to say ‘I can’t get that backhand down, Coach. I really need to do better.’ That’s what sets Emily apart.

“Emily also has great friends on the team, but she separates that. She cuts that off, saying ‘I can’t be social right now. I gotta work hard right now.’ I love that about Emily. Recruiting is a hard thing. Less than 7% of athletes in any sport make it to the next level.”

Lopez wrapped up her speech by turning to Vanderbilt and saying ‘You are a coach’s dream. We’re so proud of you. We can’t wait to take a field trip to watch you play. I’m sad that I’m coming in at the end of your high school career, but I’m thrilled that I get that one more year.”

Vanderbilt said she likes the staff that came on last year, Lopez and assistant coaches Dennis Raines and Michelle Hobbs.

“They’re competitive and I love that. Coach Megan wants to win and I do, too, so we bond on that,” she said. “We all want to win — that’s our final goal — and to get better.”

Vanderbilt said falling 1-0 to Heritage in the North Coast Section Division 1 semifinals last year left a sour taste, especially getting no-hit. But that pitcher, Kasey Aguinaga, is now at Boise State and Vanderbilt wants to experience a section title like the Patriots did with an 8-0 win over Granada in the final.

“I want to win sections. That’s my big thing. I want to get that title,” said Vanderbilt, whose Crushers held off rival American Canyon to win the Vine Valley Athletic League crown. “We won a league title last year, but I want to go further. We got to the section semifinals last year and we lost by a run scored in the sixth inning. That was heartbreaking, so we have unfinished business. We are going to go further, and we are going to beat Heritage this year.”

“I’ve always wanted to be the best at everything and being the best at softball is really important, and that took a lot of work,” she said. “I love leading and I want to inspire my teammates so they can get to where I am today.”

Added Lopez, “I think it would be really easy to stand up here and talk about Emily’s accolades, but what’s important to me is her work ethic, her leadership, her drive, and her competitive nature,” Lopez said. “She’s a student-athlete and carries over a 4.0 GPA, and she respects the game.”