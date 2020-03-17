Prep Sports: CIF not canceling postseason events yet, will continue discussions April 3

The California Interscholastic Federation, the state's governing body of high school sports, elected on Tuesday to not cancel postseason events for spring sports for the time being in response to the growing novel COVID-19 pandemic.
"While the time may come when we have to cancel post-season events, today is not that day," said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti in a statement released Tuesday after meeting with the state's 10 section commissioners. "In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time and intends to reconvene with the 10 Section Commissioners on April 3 to revisit this issue. Pending that time, Sections will continue to confer with their local leadership and the State CIF will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued from the above entities.
"The CIF will continue to work with our schools and school districts with the health and well-being of student-athletes and school communities as our priority."
This decision from the CIF would likely influence what the North Coast Section does in regards to postseason events. All Napa County high schools are part of the NCS but make their own decisions regarding regular-season games. The section playoffs are under the jurisdiction of the NCS for local schools, while the same is true of the state playoffs and the CIF.
The decision the CIF is weighing is whether or not to to cancel postseason events at the state level, such as the state meet for track and field or the state playoffs for baseball and softball.
NCS Commissioner Pat Cruickshank said in an email to the Register on Tuesday that a decision has not yet been made about what the section will do regarding its playoffs.
"I have nothing official at this time," Cruickshank wrote. "We are going to see where the next 2+ weeks takes us and then go from there. We talked about a lot of options today."
Meanwhile, local athletic directors at Napa County high schools expressed interest on Tuesday in continuing playing regular-season games if that becomes a possibility. All local high schools have currently stopped all interscholastic athletic operations until April 1 due to concerns about the coronavirus.
"If there was deemed to be no health threat to kids within the HS season and the NVUSD gave the green light to school activities, Vintage Athletics would give our kids any/all opportunity to play, regardless of any CIF and/or NCS postseason," Vintage High School Athletic Director Cam Neal told the Register via text message. "Of course, we would follow district leadership guidelines, but generally speaking, we want our kids wearing the school uniform and competing. Even if it was one more game."
Napa High Athletic Director Darci Ward had a similar sentiment.
"Hypothetically speaking, if we go back to school and it is deemed safe, I think we would love to finish out a regular league season," she told the Register via text.
Other Valley athletic directors are in wait-and-see mode regarding the possible continuation of spring sports.
"We will wait and see how this all progresses," Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz told the Register. "As of now we are on hold until 4/1 and many other schools are doing even more."
"Right now new information about the outbreak comes to us almost daily," Justin-Siena Athletic Director George Nessman told the Register. "So we are most certainly in a wait-and-see mode regarding Justin-Siena’s spring sports resumption."
