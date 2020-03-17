Prep Sports: CIF not canceling postseason events yet, will continue discussions April 3

The California Interscholastic Federation, the state's governing body of high school sports, elected on Tuesday to not cancel postseason events for spring sports for the time being in response to the growing novel COVID-19 pandemic.

"While the time may come when we have to cancel post-season events, today is not that day," said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti in a statement released Tuesday after meeting with the state's 10 section commissioners. "In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time and intends to reconvene with the 10 Section Commissioners on April 3 to revisit this issue. Pending that time, Sections will continue to confer with their local leadership and the State CIF will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued from the above entities.

"The CIF will continue to work with our schools and school districts with the health and well-being of student-athletes and school communities as our priority."