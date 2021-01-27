Prep Sports: Coastal Mountain Conference cancels fall and winter sports except cross country

Despite the state lifting shelter-in-place orders Monday, St. Helena High and Calistoga High’s Coastal Mountain Conference voted to cancel all 2020-21 fall and winter sports except cross country because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake County Record-Bee reported.
Monday’s vote by the conference's board of directors — athletic directors and principals — during a videoconference was 17-3 with two abstentions and two schools not voting, the record-bee.com reported.
St. Helena High School Athletic Director Tom Hoppe, who is on the CMC’s board of directors, said it was just a “preliminary” vote. He said the board is going to meet with North Coast Section Commissioner Pat Cruickshank by videoconference at noon Friday. The NCS board of directors will address the media via Zoom earlier that day.
“We need a couple of interpretations from the section commissioner on Friday, and then we’re going to finalize it on Monday. But it looks like that (cancellation of the seasons) is going to take place, yeah. We’re not sure what’s going to happen next until we talk to our commissioner.”
Hoppe said the board didn’t have much choice.
“We’re still purple (tiered). We can’t just say we’re going to do it next month,” he said of fielding football, volleyball, soccer, basketball and wrestling teams. “We have gotten to the point where it’s not realistic.”
The hope for the CMC is that baseball, softball and the coed sports of golf, swimming, tennis, and track and field can still be contested this school year.
“The spring kids missed their entire seasons last year, so we want to balance it and at least try to have a spring season this year,” Hoppe said. “We’re trying to start (games and meets) in the middle of March. That’s our goal. We’ll try to start practice March 1 if we can go 10 weeks. We have schools in our league that graduate in the middle of May, so we don’t go past their graduations.”
The Saints have been very competitive in football, soccer and basketball in recent years, and rebuilding steadily in volleyball, so it was a tough call.
“I feel bad for the kids. I know how important it is to all the athletes. There’s not much we can do about it at this point,” Hoppe said. “It was a decision our conference had to make. I don’t know what else we can do at this point.
“For the small schools, it’s really difficult because most of our kids play two sports, some play three. So if we were going to try to have basketball and baseball at the same time, or football and basketball, it would eliminate a lot of our kids not being able to play because we can’t field all those teams.”
Cross country practices could happen as soon as Monday, Feb. 1, and CMC principals and ADs will discuss Monday the possibly of having the first meet in mid-February.
Cross country is the only sport allowed in the area the CMC covers where the pandemic is in the purple tier, meaning widespread infections. The CMC’s other fall sports, football, volleyball and soccer, can’t be played until an area has improved two tiers to orange. Yet another step, to yellow, is required for wrestling and basketball.
“It’s sad, but I think everybody knew it was coming,” longtime Middletown football head coach Bill Foltmer told the Record-Bee. “I don’t see us getting into the orange tier for another couple of months, if then.”
That fact only four months remain in the school year also led to the cancellations. A spring football season must be completed by April 17 because a certain amount of time must pass before the fall season, according to the Record-Bee.
“If the governor says you can do what you want tomorrow, if something miraculous like that happens, then we could take another look at it,” Pinoli told the Record-Bee. “Otherwise there’s no way it’s going to happen and it’s time we stop stringing people along.”
Foltmer has held two voluntary conditioning sessions per week for months.
“My first thought goes to the seniors,” he told the newspaper. “You work all this time to get to this point and then it’s gone. I cannot imagine not having football and basketball my senior season. I was totally into sports. But it’s not just athletes who are suffering. All the kids are. Can you imagine no dances in high school?”
