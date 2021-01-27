Prep Sports: Coastal Mountain Conference cancels fall and winter sports except cross country

The hope for the CMC is that baseball, softball and the coed sports of golf, swimming, tennis, and track and field can still be contested this school year.

“The spring kids missed their entire seasons last year, so we want to balance it and at least try to have a spring season this year,” Hoppe said. “We’re trying to start (games and meets) in the middle of March. That’s our goal. We’ll try to start practice March 1 if we can go 10 weeks. We have schools in our league that graduate in the middle of May, so we don’t go past their graduations.”

The Saints have been very competitive in football, soccer and basketball in recent years, and rebuilding steadily in volleyball, so it was a tough call.

“I feel bad for the kids. I know how important it is to all the athletes. There’s not much we can do about it at this point,” Hoppe said. “It was a decision our conference had to make. I don’t know what else we can do at this point.

“For the small schools, it’s really difficult because most of our kids play two sports, some play three. So if we were going to try to have basketball and baseball at the same time, or football and basketball, it would eliminate a lot of our kids not being able to play because we can’t field all those teams.”