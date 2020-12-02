Prep Sports: Seasons delayed at least 3½ more weeks

Marin County is was still in the red tier on Tuesday, having a substantial number of COVID-19 cases but not widespread cases like the purple-tiered rest of the Bay Area.

“I understand that what you wanted to hear today was better news than this,” Cruickshank continued. “However, with cases rising, all but one of our counties in the purple tier, and the realization of the holidays that surround us, this is the best we can do at this time moving forward.

“I urge you all to ask your communities, in the name of our kids, to wear a mask, practice the proper social distancing guidelines, and to think about our kids and our schools when making decisions around gatherings this holiday season. There is still a chance that we can have a season, but that won’t happen until some things change. We have control and power over what we do and I hope that we all use that power to influence a change! Stay safe!”

Napa High Athletic Director Darci Ward, one of the most successful coaches in the history of the school and a member of its Athletic Hall of Fame, wished she had more positive news from her department.