Prep Sports: Seasons delayed at least 3 weeks

Marin County is was still in the red tier on Tuesday, having a substantial number of COVID-19 cases but not widespread cases like the purple-tiered rest of the Bay Area.

“I understand that what you wanted to hear today was better news than this,” Cruickshank continued. “However, with cases rising, all but one of our counties in the purple tier, and the realization of the holidays that surround us, this is the best we can do at this time moving forward.

“I urge you all to ask your communities, in the name of our kids, to wear a mask, practice the proper social distancing guidelines, and to think about our kids and our schools when making decisions around gatherings this holiday season. There is still a chance that we can have a season, but that won’t happen until some things change. We have control and power over what we do and I hope that we all use that power to influence a change! Stay safe!”

Napa High Athletic Director Darci Ward said she would have more information after meeting with other Napa Valley Unified School District athletic directors, the NVUSD and Napa High Principal Monica Ready on Wednesday.

Justin-Siena Athletic Director George Nessman noted that even the San Francisco 49ers have been impacted by the current surge in cases, having to play upcoming "home" games in Arizona.

"Our students and coaches are disappointed as to where things stand, but we won't allow this disappointment to become discouragement," Nessman said. "We will continue to look for opportunities to be as prepared as possible for when conditions allow competitions to take place."

