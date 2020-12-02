Prep Sports: Seasons delayed at least 3 weeks

Prep sports will be delayed at least another three weeks and there will be no state playoffs for cross country, football or volleyball, the state’s governing body for high school sports announced Tuesday.
Practices for “Season 1” in January and February, when Napa County football, volleyball, water polo and cross country teams and Upvalley soccer squads were supposed to play, will no longer begin next Monday, Dec. 7.
“Due to the continued surge in COVID-19 infections, the California Department of Public Health has postponed the issuance of its updated youth sports guidance,” reads a press release at cifstate.org. “The California Interscholastic Federation does not expect the CDPH will issue any guidance allowing for schools to return to full practice and competition until after January 1, 2021, at the earliest. Thus, all full practice and competition start dates are officially on hold until updated guidance is issued.
“Therefore, to provide the 10 CIF sections, our 1,605 member schools, and more than 800,000 student-athletes the best opportunity to compete in Season 1 sports, once allowed by the CDPH and local county offices of public health, the CIF State Office is removing all regional and state championship events from the Season 1 sports calendar (so that) more student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in a longer season, rather than a truncated season with regional and state postseason play for a limited number of schools.
“The CIF is confident this decision is a necessary and reasonable action for our member schools, student-athletes, and school communities in light of the current statewide crisis. This revision to the CIF State 2020-21 Season 1 sports calendar offers our sections and leagues the flexibility and needed time to plan for the return to practice and competition once updated guidance is provided by the CDPH.
No Napa County schools yet offer boys volleyball, one of the spring sports cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic in March. But 79 schools in the Bay Area offered it in 2019 and to make up for that lost season, the CIF announced that boys volleyball has been moved from Season 1 to Season 2, scheduled to start in March.
A memo from North Coast Section Commissioner Pat Cruickshank on Tuesday was more of an emotional response.
“I know that many of you are frustrated with the lack of guidance up to this point. We as a section and statewide as commissioners are also very frustrated with the same thing,” he wrote. “… As a section, we will continue to wait on updated guidelines from CDPH. While I do not anticipate any guidance from them until after the holidays, if we receive anything we will communicate that immediately. When we have those guidelines, we will move accordingly to begin Season 1.
“In the meantime, come Dec. 7, schools may continue to do what counties allow currently but may not start practice under those current guidelines. We have also targeted Jan. 19 as a date to alert our schools about a decision to either continue with section championships or give those weeks back to our leagues to extend league play.”
Marin County is was still in the red tier on Tuesday, having a substantial number of COVID-19 cases but not widespread cases like the purple-tiered rest of the Bay Area.
“I understand that what you wanted to hear today was better news than this,” Cruickshank continued. “However, with cases rising, all but one of our counties in the purple tier, and the realization of the holidays that surround us, this is the best we can do at this time moving forward.
“I urge you all to ask your communities, in the name of our kids, to wear a mask, practice the proper social distancing guidelines, and to think about our kids and our schools when making decisions around gatherings this holiday season. There is still a chance that we can have a season, but that won’t happen until some things change. We have control and power over what we do and I hope that we all use that power to influence a change! Stay safe!”
Napa High Athletic Director Darci Ward said she would have more information after meeting with other Napa Valley Unified School District athletic directors, the NVUSD and Napa High Principal Monica Ready on Wednesday.
Justin-Siena Athletic Director George Nessman noted that even the San Francisco 49ers have been impacted by the current surge in cases, having to play upcoming "home" games in Arizona.
"Our students and coaches are disappointed as to where things stand, but we won't allow this disappointment to become discouragement," Nessman said. "We will continue to look for opportunities to be as prepared as possible for when conditions allow competitions to take place."
