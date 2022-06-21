Prep Sports: Vintage wins Commissioner's Cup again for overall success in VVAL

Not even the pandemic could keep the Vintage High School athletic program from remaining the only one in the Vine Valley Athletic League to win its coveted Commissioner's Cup.

The award goes to the league's top athletic school based on average league finish, sport by sport, season by season. The Crushers have won the award every year it’s been handed out. It was not awarded in 2020-21 because of the league’s decision to not hand out awards or pennants because of issues over trying to hold nine months of sports in six weeks in the spring with no playoffs to pursue and athletes able to play only one or two sports.

Vintage has 25 varsity teams (13 girls, 12 boys), the most in the VVAL. During the school year, the Crushers won eight team league titles — in football, volleyball, boys water polo, boys soccer, girls wrestling, softball, boys tennis, and boys swim/dive — and finished top three in virtually every other sport.

"We'll hang the VVAL Commissioner's Cup pennant, as well as the other 11 pennants, in the gym this summer," Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal said. "As an athletic director, it's an honor I don't take lightly. The Commissioner's Cup pennant, in particular, represents an athletic program that isn't a one-trick pony. Our success is spread out across the board. I love it because every kid that joins a team, no matter which season, has a chance to be part of something special. And there is a place for everyone, if they're willing to find it. I am very proud of that type of culture, but it hasn't happened overnight."

"Hiring coaches that share my vision and then keeping them invested for a significant amount of years is no easy task. Inevitably, there's turnover and that can be challenging for all sorts of reasons. However, it's my job to make sure all the coaches feel supported so they can do the most important thing- support the kids."

Vintage also celebrated four North Coast Section titles — as a team in girls wrestling and individually in girls tennis singles, boys tennis singles, and boys tennis doubles — and one Northern California Regional Championship, in boys soccer.

"When our athletic department meets in the beginning of the school year, we talk about competing for the VVAL Commissioner's Cup as a common goal, but it's not necessarily a topic that comes up once the competitions begin," Neal said. "I think it mirrors how most of our coaches, new and experienced, go about their business, in that goals are put forth initially, but then there's just an absolute dedication to the day to day, working towards a positive outcome.

"Ultimately, we aren't afraid to compete for championships. I think many schools shy away from meaningful competition because for as much fun as it can be to take the title, it can hurt to come up short. What we have found is that even if we don't end up as the top team, the journey has been an empowering experience."

The athletes' success didn't end on the playing field. Each varsity team finished its season with a cumulative GPA of over 3.0. Grades are a major point of emphasis throughout each season. All three seasonal awards ceremonies each school year, Vintage always honors the top individual senior scholar-athletes and the team with the highest GPA. Girls tennis won the award in the fall, girls basketball during the winter, and softball during the spring. All three of those teams had cumulative GPAs over 4.0.

Vintage recently awarded Nathan Materne and Kayli Denna with Bill Nunes Memorial Scholarship. Funded by the Vintage Athletic Booster Club, the scholarship goes to the male and female who embody the spirit of the late Bill Nunes, a VHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and beloved teacher, administrator, and coach for the Crushers in the 1980’s and 1990's.

The “Block V” Athletes of the Year are Diego Davis, who competed in football, baseball, and track and field, and Leilani Frazier, who competed in water polo, wrestling and swimming. Davis will be playing NCAA Division I football for Stetson University in Florida on a scholarship and Frazier plans to wrestle for Santa Rosa Junior College. Both individuals were highly decorated and respected on and off the field during their playing days at Vintage. The scholarship is funded by the Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame and recipients are invited to the annual induction ceremony each year to receive their award.

Other senior female athletes nominated for Block V were Jamie Pope (tennis), Kate Kerr (basketball, lacrosse), Raimy Gamsby (softball), Shelby Morse (softball) and Maddie Flohr (volleyball).

The other senior male athletes nominated for Block V were Lucas Bollinger (tennis, basketball), Mason Davis (water polo, baseball), Dylan Smith (football, lacrosse), Ben Feldstein (track and field), and Carson McClintick (water polo, swim/dive).

