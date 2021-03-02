Prep Swim & Dive: VVAL schools set for faceless competition

Holding virtual meets isn’t the most exciting way to have high school swimming during a pandemic, but it might be the safest way. During a school year that’s been more about health than fun, Vine Valley Athletic League teams will take what they can get.
When Justin-Siena takes on Vintage and Napa faces American Canyon in season openers Wednesday, swimmers will won’t be standing next to their competition at the start of a race. The crowds of spectators usually on hand when two local teams in any sport square off won’t be there, either.
They will just have to imagine they are facing good competition and swim as fast as they can.
According to Justin-Siena head coach Monica Linn, each team will race at its home pool — Napa Valley College in the Braves’ case. They will swim the events in the standard order, from the 200 medley relay to the 400 free relay.
The rest is about trust and respect for the sport.
“We’ve all agreed to use stopwatches, versus touchpads, for timing in order to keep some consistency,” Linn said. “The whole process is on the honor system.”
With no league or North Coast Section meets being held, for fear they would be even bigger superspreader events, there isn’t really any reason to cheat on times, anyway.
“After both teams have raced, the coaches will meet via Zoom and reconcile the scoresheets,” Linn said. “I will scan and email mine to the opposing team and vice versa. We will declare a winner at that point. Kids are simply racing against the clock. They will have no idea how they’ve fared against the swimmers from the other school until the coaches have met.
“It's not ideal, but it was the only way for a league that spans over two counties could set and keep a race schedule. Teams have agreed to be flexible with the scheduled race days and time constraints, as we are all facing some sort of pool-use limits. With no VVAL championships, no NCS championships or CIF state meet to participate in, there isn't a lot on the line.
“I think we are all just happy to race.”
American Canyon head coach Sarah Wolfe, asked what she thought of the format, said “I want the athletes to be safe. I believe our health and well-being come first. I am just happy our athletes get some type of competition this year. Seeing the kids on deck smiling has brought us some sense of normalcy in these crazy times.”
Sarah Tinloy took the Vintage helm last year after her mother, Liza Saunders, stepped down as the Crushers’ head coach after 40 years, and is looking forward to a season lasting more than a few weeks.
“Even though all of the Vintage athletes are excited to compete, they are disappointed that all the meets are virtual,” Tinloy said. “They were looking forward to racing against other athletes (in person) and fighting for the pennant. But we are very excited to be back in the water and are looking forward to having our first meet on Wednesday.”
Napa High
Napa High may have a little bit of a disadvantage in the virtual format because of its smaller pool.
“Our pool is 25 yards long by 15 yards wide,” Grizzlies head coach Will Namnath said. “The pools at Vintage and American Canyon are 25 yards long by 30-something wide, so they have more lanes that are 25 yards long. Justin swims at Napa Valley College and that pool is Olympic-sized, 25 yards by 50 meters. So we all have 25-yard lengths, it’s just a matter of how many lanes are available.
“With the virtual meets, we’re only running three lanes at a time for our own swimmers. So we’ll swim our three entries at our pool, and they’ll swim their three entries at their pool. We’re required to have space in between the racing lanes, so the other pools will have more room to warm up athletes before the meet and between events. We will still be able to have two warm-up lanes at Napa. It will work out fine, I think.
“We can only worry about what we can control this season. I know some schools have bigger, faster pools and can practice more under COVID restrictions, but worrying about that won’t make our kids swim any better. I’m just glad we have the opportunity to get our kids in the water. We’re split across training pods, so the meets give us a wonderful opportunity once a week to be at the pool as one, united team.”
Namnath said Napa has an experienced girls team led by three captains, seniors Elisa Ayala and Tyler Lu and junior Rachel Arndt.
“Elisa and Tyler are primed to end their senior campaigns with six great meets in our home pool,” he said. “Rachel is a tremendous swimmer who has brought so much experience and energy to our practices.”
He said seniors Ruby Allred and Violet McCaffrey-Pecher are “versatile veterans,” and Abigail Brooks and Esther Barreda are “talented divers leading the deepest diving team Napa has had in a few years.”
Juniors include Giulia Guerrera, Marin Hartless, Rina Klieman and Aketzali Soto, who “all have stroke and distance versatility and give our relays quality, versatility and depth,” Namnath said. He said sophomores Quincy Frommelt and Gwen Gallenkamp “showed glimpses of what they could do last year in our shortened season, and I expect them to take it to the next level this year.”
Newcomers for the girls are junior Taylor Hodge, sophomore Lucia de los Santos and freshmen Jolie Davis, Lauren Hamilton and Shelby Page.
“The girls team has a great mix of experience, depth and versatility and I am looking forward to seeing the relays they will put together this year,” Namnath said.
Napa High’s boys are a younger squad led by their sole senior and captain, Keoni Cisco.
“Keoni is looking to put the final touches on a great four-year career that included a school-record swim last season,” the coach said, adding that junior captains Angelo Barraco and Steffan James Smith “will guide a group of mostly newcomers to our varsity squad.”
He said juniors Cameron Jordan and Nate Schwarze are “talented, experienced sprinters and athletes,” and that sophomore Carlo Delanni is a “tremendously strong athlete looking to build on a great freshman campaign.”
The boys newcomers include juniors Jackson Cope and Benjamin Mineau, sophomores Diego Avina, Nico Franco and Zack Samatovicz, and freshmen Liam Cringan, Andrew Dillon and Cameron Scargle.
“The boys team is a high energy squad, and they are improving greatly with each week,” Namnath said.
“Virtual meets will be a new experience for all of us, but it will allow us to focus on our team and individual goals in a safe, controlled environment,” he added. “Our student-athletes have been through a ton of adversity: fires, earthquakes, a global pandemic, virtual learning, and on and on.
“Two years ago it seemed to rain non-stop during our season. Last year we got cut short after three meets. Adversity is the soil in which we grow, and these kids have had a ton of fertilizer thrown at them. They are strong-minded and resilient, supportive and sensitive. Coaches Chris Page, Christie Peterson, Ashiq Khan, Per Casey and I couldn't be prouder than to be a part of the community we've all built with our athletes and families. We are focused on what we can control, and drilling down into the details of our sport. We're excited to get back into racing and diving.”
Justin-Siena
Linn has a young team overall, with just four seniors in Max Gilsenan, Cameron Herrick, Anthony Krieter and Eric Tapia, and seven juniors — Madi Gaul, Charmaine Griffin, Emma Hayes, Reese Ingram, Casey Kleis, Iden McIntyre and Gretchen Wahle.
Rounding out the team are 11 sophomores — Elle Baskerville, Taylor Blakely, Ben Boles, Faith Calvelo, Carlie Fiorito, Noor Gorgis, Mackenzie Kawashiri, Nick Merab, Annabella Millholin, Carson Mooers and Daniel Roberts — and 10 freshmen in Jesus Arechiga-Rodriguez, So-So Conley, Lila Heffernan, Dylan Henry, Molly Melanephy, Liliana Wigington, Sofia Wilson, Lucas Padowan, Juan Puentes and Olivia Velleca.
“We are at 32 with four strong seniors,” Linn said. “We’re looking for Gilsenan, Krieter, Tapia and Herrick to finish their Justin-Siena swim careers strong.”
She said the Braves are also seeing exceptional growth from club swimmers Roberts (Napa Valley Swim Team), Ingram (Waves Aquatics Napa Valley), Fiorito (North Bay Aquatics) and Kawashiri (Vallejo Aquatic Club). She added that Heffernan is a “strong competitor in any event, and fellow freshmen Wigington and Padowan are also very talented for their age.
“We have had steady growth in the program in the past four years. This year has brought back water polo players who didn't get a season and a few kids who have never swam with a team before. This team is definitely diverse,” Linn added. “COVID restrictions have changed our practice and meet structure, but I think Justin-Siena swim has found the silver lining. We are running at full capacity for every practice, including our Saturday practices. Can't wait to see what this virtual season holds.”
Vintage
The Crushers have huge squads, of 33 girls and 41 boys.
“We have multiple seniors and returning athletes, including captains Ava Anderson, Alexa Mozqueda, Nico D’Angelo, Tyler Kortie and Jackson Carmichael,” Tinloy said. “The five of them have been motivating and pushing their team to be in the best shape they can be.”
The girls also have seniors are Presley Calkins, Alessia Gressi, Sophia Menzel, Erynn Robinson and Lea Skille. The juniors are Ashley Andrews, Emma Ordonez-Enos, Leilani Frazer, Reese Larson, Hannah Ruiz and Emily Hayashi.
The sophomores are Marysol Aguayo Ruvalcaba, Savannah Davis, Valentina Duscenne, Addy Knox, Rachel Galvin, Juliet Lawrence, Sofia Lopez, Annika Meyering, Morgan Phipps, Sydney Scheer and Kira Tavakoli. The freshmen are Isabelle Frye, Gianna Giorsetto, Valentina Guerrero-Arcos, Maria-Guiomar Guerrero-Arcos, Aya Hassan, Parker McClintick, Francis Paravicini-Mulligan, Naomi Tessier and Audrey U'ren.
Other seniors for the Vintage boys are Carson Bacci, Dominic Dandini, Theo Llewelyn and Ryan Mooney. The juniors are Mason Davis, William Flint, Erik Kvidahl, Matthew Larsen, Carson McClintick, John McNamara, Mateo Roldan, Nico Solorio and Austin Whitehead.
The sophomores are Jared Avina, Lucas Avina, Sawyer Bristow, Noah Ewig, Waylon Fletcher, Cody Fridolfs, Nico Hauck De Leon, Kyle Link, Matthew Lloyd, Gavin Mills, Brandon Tennant and Will Tokar.
The freshmen are Noah Akkerman, Brett Belli, Benjamin Binder, Per Oskar Casey, Alexander Frisinger, Gabriel Holloran, Jack Larsen, Donovan Messner, Christian Mills, Sam Smith, Sterling Schwarz, Cameron Tiebout and Yuki Hayashi.
“We have a large team with multiple levels of experience,” Tinloy said. “These kids have been driven and working hard since they found out they were going to be allowed to compete in March. It has been almost a year since they got to compete and they want to pick up where they left off.
American Canyon
The Wolves' returners include Ethan Rosario, Gabe Cueva, Joseph Patocchi, Nick Margolati and Zak Raymond for the boys, and Holly Zipay, Brynn Hughes, Alyssa Sapida and Briana Hernandez-Lopez.
“This year is definitely different, but the athletes are well-versed in how to follow COVID protocols,” Wolfe said. “We are happy to have the opportunity to get in the water and compete. It is an added bonus to see the smiles on these kids faces during these difficult times. We have a very well-rounded team and I am looking forward to seeing how they swim this year. We have added a few freshmen that are a great addition to the team.
“My team goal for this season is to provide a safe space where athletes can swim. We are coming up on a year since our county first went into lockdown. It has not been easy on anyone and I just hope practice and meets can provide that sense of belonging and fun that comes with participating in high school sports.”