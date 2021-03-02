Prep Swim & Dive: VVAL schools set for faceless competition

“After both teams have raced, the coaches will meet via Zoom and reconcile the scoresheets,” Linn said. “I will scan and email mine to the opposing team and vice versa. We will declare a winner at that point. Kids are simply racing against the clock. They will have no idea how they’ve fared against the swimmers from the other school until the coaches have met.

“It's not ideal, but it was the only way for a league that spans over two counties could set and keep a race schedule. Teams have agreed to be flexible with the scheduled race days and time constraints, as we are all facing some sort of pool-use limits. With no VVAL championships, no NCS championships or CIF state meet to participate in, there isn't a lot on the line.

“I think we are all just happy to race.”

American Canyon head coach Sarah Wolfe, asked what she thought of the format, said “I want the athletes to be safe. I believe our health and well-being come first. I am just happy our athletes get some type of competition this year. Seeing the kids on deck smiling has brought us some sense of normalcy in these crazy times.”

Sarah Tinloy took the Vintage helm last year after her mother, Liza Saunders, stepped down as the Crushers’ head coach after 40 years, and is looking forward to a season lasting more than a few weeks.