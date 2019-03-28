The Vintage High boys and girls swim and dive teams trailed visiting Napa High after three events, took the lead in the 50 freestyle, and pulled away for Big Game victories.
The boys, led by Tyler Kortie’s two individual wins, took the lead for good on Luke Galles’ victory in the 50 free (23.89 seconds) and won 111-69. The Crushers improved to 5-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League action, while the Napa boys fell to 4-1.
The Vintage girls (2-3 VVAL) never trailed after Sofia Leonardini’s victory in the 50 free (27.46), pulling away for a 110-77 over the Grizzlies (1-3 VVAL).
“It was a great meet to watch – very competitive,” Vintage head coach Liza Saunders said. “We have a lot of depth on our team, and they’re working very hard together as a team … on the freestyle, on pacing, and getting in there where we need to be.
“It was a good meet for the girls, too. We had the full complement of the girls today; other meets we’ve (been shorthanded because of) the flu and all kinds of stuff. We’ve had two (out with) injuries, which I’ve never had happen in all the (41) years I’ve coached.”
Kortie claimed the 200 individual medley (2:06.81) by less than a second over Napa’s Will Flanders (2:07.70). In the 100 free, Kortie (50.38) and teammate Stephen Kastner (52.94) placed 1-2.
Kortie has lost in the VVAL only to Justin-Siena’s Max Gilsenan and Iona Pascual in the 100 free and 200 IM.
“We outnumber Napa a little bit,” Kortie said. “They have a few pretty good swimmers who I also swim club with – Nick (Cisco), Will (Flanders) and Keoni (Cisco) and they also have a couple of non-club swimmers that are pretty good. I’m going for section cuts (cutoff times) this year. I’m really close in the 100 free, but once I go on taper, I’ll definitely get the consideration that I need to get. Next year maybe I’ll get some state champ cuts. I’m improving in my 200 IM immensely without taper or anything. I’ve dropped two seconds in the past two meets.”
Also winning for Vintage were Nico D’Angelo in the 100 butterfly (1:01.13), Aidan Davis in diving (172.7 points), and Will Flint in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.86).
The Crushers’ other runner-up finishes came from Matthew Larsen in the 100 fly (1:04.21), D’Angelo in the 200 free (2:00.79), Sam Hebb in the 500 free (5:49.32), Jackson Carmichael in the 100 backstroke (1:07.05). Larsen in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.01) and D’Angelo in the 200 free (2:00.79).
Picking up thirds were Carmichael in the 200 free (2:04.59), Flint in the 50 free (24.21), Carson McClintick in the 500 free (5:49.76) and Galles in the 100 back (1:07.97).
Vintage won both the 200 free relay (1:36.21), sparked by Galles’ opening leg, and the 400 free relay (3:35.31), with Kastner leading off. The Crushers were second and third in the 200 medley relay.
The Napa boys got convincing wins not only from senior standout Nick Cisco, in the 200 free (1:52.98) by nearly eight seconds and the 500 free (5:14.02) by more than 35 seconds, but also by Flanders in the 100 back (59.23) by nearly eight seconds.
Along with Flanders in the 200 IM, the Grizzlies got second-place swims from Aidan Ramblas in the 50 free (24.05), Cameron Jordan in diving (84.25 points) and in the 200 free relay (1:37.42). Napa got thirds from O’Connor in the 200 IM (2:23.69), Garrett Wachendorfer in the 100 fly (1:04.34), Ramblas in the 100 free (53.54) and Luke Gallenkamp in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.48).
Along with Leonardini, winning individually for the Vintage girls were Ava Anderson in the 200 IM (2:25.45) and the 100 free (57.98), Erynn Robinson in the 500 free (6:09.64) and diver Ally Peterson (250.85), who teamed with Aedyn Frazer (153.65) and Sarah Schnebelt (125.8) on a 1-2-3 sweep.
Anderson won the 200 IM by more than six seconds and the 100 free by less than a second – both over runner-up Meena Khan of Napa (2:31.52, 58.91), a sign the sophomores have a budding rivalry.
Along with Frazer in diving, placing second for the Crushers were Grace O’Dwyer in the 100 fly (1:14.09) and 100 back (1:12.88), Emily Hayashi in the 200 free (2:16.98), Robinson in the 50 free (27.94) and Josephine Borsetto in the 500 free (6:22.21).
Like Schnebelt in diving, placing third for Vintage were Lindie Clem in the 100 free (1:03.77), Ainsley Adams in the 500 free (6:23.29), Maya Douglas in the 100 breaststroke (1:34.93), Hayashi in the 100 back (1:14.81) and Borsetto in the 100 fly (1:14.96).
The Crushers also won the 200 free relay (1:52.44) with Leonardini leading off, and the 400 free relay (4:11.18) with Robinson on the opening leg.
For Napa, Grace King claimed the 200 free by 15 hundredths of a second with a personal-best time (2:16.83), Emma Wallenbrock swam through sinus pain to post a personal best and win the 100 breaststroke (1:21.66) by more than six seconds, Elisa Ayala won the 100 fly by more than three seconds (1:11.46), and Keaton Flynn posted a personal best in winning the 100 back (1:07.30).
Napa also won the 200 medley relay (2:08.61).
Along with Khan, placing second for the Grizzlies was Anna Miller in the 100 breaststroke (1:28.27). Taking third were Rina Klieman in the 200 free (2:26.60), Ayala in the 200 IM (2:54.66) and Flynn in the 50 free (28.25).
The Vintage JV girls won 128-27, getting wins from Elena Irwin in the 200 free and 50 back, Leilani Frazer in the 200 IM and diving, Grace Pergerson in the 50 fly, Presley Calkins in the 100 free, and Jacklyn Cole in the 100 breaststroke. Napa was led by second-place finishes from Juliana Bulman in the 50 back and
From its 200 medley relay squad.
The Vintage JV boys won 44-16 behind wins from Luke Williams in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, and Nico Solorio as the leadoff man for the winning 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams.
For Napa, Sebastian Sierra was first in the 100 back and third in the 100 breaststroke, and Martin Gaudard was second in the 100 back and third in the 50 free.
First-year Napa High head coach Will Namnath, who swam for his Terra Linda High alma mater, is an attorney transitioning into teaching – currently as a substitute teacher until he gets his teaching credential. He said he broke into coaching by assisting Napa High water polo head coach Ashiq Khan in the fall, and now is assisted by Chris Page.
“It was really fun,” he said. “I got to know the kids and they’re a really great group. When I heard the swim coach position was open, I applied for it because I really like working with this group of kids. They’re a really fun group, a nice group. The Vintage coaches have been doing this a long time and they’ve been a real big help for me as a rookie coach, getting to know how things operate, especially around here. They’ve been 100-percent supportive of me and I can’t thank them enough. They’ve got a lot of good athletes, they’ve got a great facility, they’ve got talent, they’ve got depth, and they swam a great meet. They swam better than they have (all season), and it showed. They’re peaking.”
Namnath said Napa High had 30 personal bests Wednesday.
“Will Flanders swam a great 200 IM, Luke dropped two seconds off his 100 breaststroke and Cam Jordan, a freshman, just learned how to dive basically two weeks ago and now he’s diving varsity and got us second-place points. Same with Abby Brooks (fourth with 116.05 points). She’s really been driving our dive program, recruiting people and being infectious with her enthusiasm for it Coach Christie Peterson has been wonderful working with the divers and getting them ready.
“Garrett really gutted out his performances today. He wasn’t in the best of condition, but he really stepped up for his team and swam four really hard events. Same with Emma Wallenbrock. She had a sinus infection and still gave it a go, still helped with winning the 200 medley relay and won the 100 breast. She really, really toughed it out for her team.
“We had people swimming events they don’t normally swim, so I couldn’t be happier with the effort that everybody gave, and their camaraderie and team spirit. For a team with 40 swimmers, I couldn’t be prouder. It was a good atmosphere, and both teams swam fast today.”
While Vintage wraps up its VVAL dual meet schedule at Casa Grande next Wednesday, Napa will be idle until it visits Sonoma Valley on April 10 and hosts Casa Grande on April 11. The teams will be on spring break the following week, before Vintage hosts the VVAL Championships April 24, 26 and 27.