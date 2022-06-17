Prep Swimming: Napa High's Arndt signs with Cal Lutheran

The Arndts like to tell the story about how their younger daughter, Rachel, got into swimming.

“Her older sister (Shai’Don Dupris) was on a softball team and they came over after the season and had a pool party,” Kent recalled. “All the big girls on the team jumped in the pool and Rachel, who would have been about 4, fearlessly ran and jumped in after them.

“Problem was, she didn’t know how to swim, and the teacher who was watching them (Lotte Cosca) jumped in with all her clothes on pulled Rachel off the bottom and rescued her. We had her in swim lessons a week later. Quite a crazy way to get introduced to swimming, but we felt it was important because she had no fear. She saw big girls do it, so she was going to do it.”

Said her mom, Bonnie, “Every time I see that teacher, I say ‘Thank you so much.’ There was a point when Rachel was a baby when she became the happiest little thing ever, and she’s been that way ever since. She’s resilient.”

The pool has been Arndt’s home ever since, as will be the one at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks for the next four years. The Napa High senior signed with the Regals’ NCAA Division III program last month in front of friends and family at the Napa Valley College pool.

The ceremony was emceed by Napa Valley Swim Team head coach Asher Green. Arndt has swum for the NVST for more than 10 years in addition to four seasons for Napa High.

Green was more than happy to learn the name of the head coach he would be handing Arndt off to at Cal Lutheran — Barry Schreifels.

“I used to coach with him at Arizona State like 30 years ago,” Green said. “We kinds lost touch, and then Rachel contacted him. The next day she said ‘Hey Coach, the Cal Lutheran coach is an old friend of yours’ and I was like ‘He is?’ They dropped their program after the Northridge earthquake cracked their pool (in January 1994).”

The Regals restarted the swim program in 2003. Schreifels was hired in 2018 after 24 years on three Division I staffs — Ohio University 1986-89, Arizona State 1989-93, and Cal State Northridge 1993-2010. He just finished his third season at the Cal Lutheran helm, as the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic. The Regals have finished seventh overall in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference all three of Schreifels’ seasons but have had numerous strong individuals, including three All-Americans.

Arndt could see why Green and Schreifels were friends.

“They both love storytelling. They both can talk for a while, for sure,” she said.

“I really like Coach Barry. I talked with him for probably two hours when I visited in January. He’s very nice, very supportive. I think it’s going to be a great four years on the swim team. I’m really excited.”

Green will miss Arndt.

“She had a short break (just before high school) when she dealt with a shoulder injury and came back to extend her career here,” he said. “Her work ethic has been phenomenal.”

One would think swimming was in her genes, with Bonnie having swum for Napa High before graduating in 1982. But Rachel was adopted when she was 10 weeks old. However, being raised by a swimmer didn’t hurt her progress. Rachel is also a sixth-generation NHS alumnus.

“My mother graduated from Napa High in 1956, my grandmother in 1936, by great grandmother in 1919 — we have her yearbook — and I had a great-great aunt who passed away in 1903 at the age of 15 who was also a Napa High student,” Bonnie said. “My family came here right round the Gold Rush (1848-1855) and became butter and egg farmers because they weren’t getting anything in the gold fields.”

She met Kent, who grew up in the Ventura area and is a longtime sailor and swimmer, when they were students at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

“I swam well in high school, but I wasn’t emotionally equipped to do that in college,” Bonnie said. “Rachel got into some very big, prestigious colleges, but what she realized was she needed something smaller with a lot of opportunity.”

An exceptional student, Rachel was also accepted to Hawaii, UC Santa Cruz, Chapman University and the University of Redlands.

“She picked this one because they invited her to swim,” Kent said. “The others either weren’t interested (in her as a swimmer) or their programs are more geared toward Division I-style swimmers and she would have been a walk-on. Cal Lutheran actually had a NCAA champion on the men’s team and the coach is a former D-I coach who knows Asher. So it’s small world and sounds too good to be. It’s a D-III school with a D-I coach’s experience, so it has a hidden advantage.

“Rachel started out in swimming like most kids, struggling and not sure she really wanted to do it, and then it kinda clicked and she got really fast. She’s very small, but she can hang with the big girls. One of her young cousins called her ‘race car’ because he couldn’t say Rachel, but of course it fit because she’s fast. She’s super strong, too. The butterfly takes a lot of technique. It’s sort of a golfing motion. Not everybody gets that. It’s sort of intuitive. Your hands and your hips and your feet, it’s all got to work together. Bonnie was a good butterflier in her day. It’s kind of a unique skill.”

Bonnie said Rachel also chose Cal Lutheran because it offers her major of choice, kinesiology, and chances to work in the field while going to school.

“Rachel’s a very driven young lady and she has been since she came into our lives,” Bonnie said. “Two reasons she chose Cal Lutheran was it has her major and a swim team. Also, the L.A. Rams lease land right across the street from the university and have their practices and their office there — and they have externships for the kinesiology students, which is what she’ll be because she wants to be a physical therapist.

“She’s one of those kids who’s always loved school. She’s very organized and very driven. For her, school is not just academic but a social environment. She founded a club called Passion Project, which is where they sponsor and develop programs that help the community. They ran a program to provide undergarments and health products for battered women shelters.”

Rachel was performed in the Napa High Dance Department for four years, was captain of the swim team every year, and was the Co-MVP as a freshman and MVP as a senior.

“She will swim the hardest events without blinking: the 500 yard freestyle, the 100 yard butterfly, the 200 yard individual medley, and the 200 yard freestyle,” Namnath said before Arndt’s junior season. “Her specialty is butterfly, and she has a natural, easy rhythm. She is a very versatile freestyle swimmer. She is willing and able to swim every event on the meet card. Rachel has always been a joy to coach. She'll let me know when my playlist is right. Rachel works as hard as anyone I've seen, and looks like she has an outboard motor behind her when she kicks with a kickboard. She is an experienced swimmer, and demonstrates the right work ethic and shares her knowledge with her teammates.”

Arndt never qualified for the North Coast Section Championships, but came close in the 100 fly in 2019 and 2022 — the only seasons in which the meet wasn’t canceled because of COVID.

“We got the consideration time my freshman and senior year, but we didn’t get the automatic time,” she explained. “My USA Swimming times are better than my high school times. My PR (personal record) in the 100 butterfly is 1:02.12. My goal for the end of the summer is to break a minute. I feel like the pandemic set me back a little bit. We had like three months off from my club team and then the high school season was canceled.”

One thing that never discouraged her was her 5-foor-2 height, which made it more challenging to beat opponents who were usually 6 or more inches taller.

“The taller athletes, of course, have an advantage, but compared to any of my friends who are taller or stronger, I can get the same time as them if not faster,” Arndt said. “Technique is so important. When I went to Junior Olympics when I was 12, I stepped up onto the block and saw that the girl next to me was about 5-foot-11. I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’ But we had almost the same time, so the height is not really a disadvantage for me.

“There’s a lot of technique behind it. My coach always says ‘You could be the strongest guy in the gym, but if you get in the water that muscle will only help you if you have technique.’ So I’m fascinated by the technique aspect of it. The sport itself is so simple, if you think about it. It’s like a survival thing, but we’ve developed it so it’s a sport you want to watch in the Olympics and stuff. I like how competitive it is. I love the swimming community, too. It’s very supportive. When you go through a really hard workout with somebody, it connects you. I could race Vintage, but at the end of the day they’re still my friends.”

She said Green, former longtime NVST coach Kathy Stacy — who retired just before the pandemic — and Namnath “really motivated me and helped me find my love for swimming,” she said.

She doesn’t mind when mom or dad tells about her first leap into a pool, either.

“I tell people that story, too, because I give lessons now,” she said. “It’s important to teach lessons because I couldn’t swim until I was like 7. I stuck with it because of my friends, the coaches, and the sport itself. The fact that you can improve constantly, whether with technique or tempo, is really fascinating to me. I like being in the water, as well, and you can do it when you’re 4 or when you’re 40 or when you’re 80. You can always swim.”