Prep Tennis Outlook: Justin girls, Vintage boys both on a roll

The two-time defending Vine Valley Athletic League champion Justin-Siena girls tennis team will look to extend a 28-match regular-season win streak when it finally opens its 2020-21 season Thursday, and the Braves have a lot of their regulars back.
The Justin-Siena girls have a bye on Tuesday before hosting Sonoma Valley on Thursday. Tuesday’s openers will have Napa High at Vintage, and American Canyon at Casa Grande.
Defending VVAL boys champion Vintage takes a 14-match league win streak into Tuesday’s opener at Napa High. Justin-Siena has a bye before visiting Sonoma Valley on Thursday. American Canyon did not field a boys team this year.
Girls
Justin-Siena has 9 returning starters
The Braves are led by juniors Priyanka Shanker and Bella Rampa. Shanker will not get to defend her 2019-20 North Coast Section singles title since postseasons in all sports were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — a decision made by NCS staff so that all teams have the maximum number of weeks to play games before the end of the season. But she will get to try for her second straight VVAL singles crown.
Rampa, who has lost only one match in two seasons, teamed up with sophomore returner Megha Jackson to win the VVAL doubles title last season.
Perhaps the heart and soul of the team are its five returning senior starters — tri-captains Ashlyn Mills, Cameron “Roses” Newell and Lucia Lanzafame, along with Inez Keller and Julia Best. Another returning starter is sophomore Kendall Manasse, while senior Katy Nations and sophomore Maggie Cooke also return.
Rounding out the seniors are Melanie Berghout, Kate Bishop and Alexandria Westfall.
Strong newcomers to the team are junior international transfer student Gaya Hauck and freshman Tatum Newell, who will both help fill singles spots on the roster. Also new are sophomores Collette Egan and Josie Katz, and freshmen Pat Buhat, Lauren Cox and Maya Oro.
Pope, Mooney, Wright lead Vintage
Rose Mooney and Morgan Wright have been the Crushers’ No. 1 doubles partners for two years now, but that doesn’t mean they’ve always been the fifth- and sixth-best players on the ladder.
Many doubles players are actually better at communicating and covering the court with a teammate than singles players are.
That’s certainly the case with Mooney and Wright, but second-year head coach Elizabeth Silva said the pair are still competing for singles spots now that they’re seniors.
“Rose has come back this season with her strong work ethic and her steady game and is competing for a singles spot,” the coach said. “It has been a pleasure to watch her command the court and show her tennis skills and thoughtful tennis strategy.
“If Rose and/or Morgan do not play singles, they will reunite as a doubles team and I know they will find the same rhythm and passion together that empowers them to be a formidable duo.”
With junior Jamie Pope back at No. 1 singles for the third year, senior Casey LeTourneau and junior Erin Meader hope to retain the No. 3 and No. 4 singles spots they had at the end of last season, respectively.
Rounding out the team are seniors Lauren Barrett, Ashley Hall, Isabella Haroutiounian, Eva Heiken and Hannah Jonas, juniors Caroline Simpkins and Gwen Stewart, sophomores Lucie Poer and Kailey Wilkens, and freshmen Uma Adhye, Emma Kvidahl and Sierra Tenbrook.
“When I got the call that tennis season may be just around the corner, not only was I excited to see my team — I was thrilled that these girls would be able to have some sense of normalcy, team spirit, physical activity and competition,” Silva said Feb. 15, a week after tennis, golf, cross country and swimming/diving match and meet schedules were posted on the Vine Valley Athletic League website at vval.org. “Once we finally hit the courts, and the laughter, chatter, and sound of the tennis ball hitting the racquet was in full effect, it was truly heartwarming.”
Because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, players must find their own transportation to away matches and meets this spring.
“Having so many returning players helped to create the cohesiveness and camaraderie that makes our team special. What will be most missed this season will be the bus rides, as that further cemented the team bonds,” the coach said.
The challenge for all sports this spring will be creating a family atmosphere without being able to hug or even sit close to each other.
“Running drills, doing stretches and just playing tennis, whether it’s for practice, for a challenge, or a team-building game — all of it feels like a normal season, despite wearing masks, sanitizing, distancing, and following safety protocols,” Silva added. “But these feel like second nature now, as we know the importance of being safe so that we can play tennis. We intend to be the reason we have a season and to make it a memorable one.”
Napa has senior-heavy ladder
First-year head coach Marie Dolcini’s season-opening ladder has the Grizzlies coming at you with serious high school experience — seniors in all four singles spots, and seniors on the first two doubles teams. What’s more, the top three singles players, No. 1 Sophia Mostow, No. 2 Sophia Kroll and No. 3 Cameron Wickersham, are all in their fourth years on the ladder.
Dolcini has Ava Moreci at No. 4 singles, Julie Solomon and Kalaya Jones at No. 1 doubles, and Josie Morris and Natalie Maass at No. 2 doubles.
“Our seniors make up the strong backbone of our team this year,” Dolcini said Monday, “and have really stepped up to familiarize me with league protocol in my first year as coach and set a positive tone for our squad.
At third doubles are freshmen Isabella Christman and Zariel Robles.
Rounding out the team are junior Kaylen Harpe and freshmen Julia Bui and Madeline Kroll.
“We also have some promising freshmen who have impressed me with their work ethic and desire to improve,” Dolcini said. “Our team captains, Sophia Kroll and Kalaya Jones, will be pairing each of our four freshmen with two senior ‘buddies’ this season to take under their wing.”
The coach said she’s enjoyed getting to know each player.
“I like posing a question of the day to start practice, be it tennis-related or not, to start a conversation while we stretch out or to elicit an opinion,” she said. “It’s been a fun way to learn more about each other, promote team bonding, and brush up on our social skills while we’ve all been in forced isolation.
“Overall, the girls have really taken to the instruction I’ve been able to provide and arrive at practices eager to learn — and their enthusiasm has made practices a joy. I just held my first optional Saturday morning session and all those who didn’t already have a scheduling conflict or previous commitment came out for two hours to focus on improving their serve — most encouraging.
“When I look back on our first meeting earlier this month, I recall telling them that they would learn, improve and have fun this year despite our atypical season. So far, I’m happy to report that we are making exceptional progress on all fronts — myself included.”
American Canyon gets big turnout
Returning head coach Annie Monteleone told the Vallejo Times-Herald that after about 10 of her players graduated in 2020, about 30 girls showed interest in playing this spring.
“I expect it to be a good season for us,” she said.
Monteleone said her top players would likely be seniors Lila Hawes and Berke Nauright and junior Katie Ayers. She said some of the Wolves played in the offseason, as tennis courts in the area have been open for a while.
“I think some of them have been playing their siblings or their family members,” she told the Times-Herald. “I’m not sure if any of them are a part of (the United States Tennis Association), but I am.”
Hawes, who also competes in track and field, said she hasn’t played tennis since holding down the No. 2 singles spot in 2019.
“I haven’t been able to get out,” she said. “My family is pretty strict about staying at home as much as we can. We have our grandmother living with us, so we’re trying to be careful with health conditions.”
Boys
Vintage to finally defend title
The Crushers were well on their way to defending their 2019 league championship when the coronavirus pandemic pulled the rug out from underneath.
“We were 3-0, healthy, and in great shape. We wanted to go back-to-back. Thought that would be pretty special,” recalled Chris Cole, Vintage’s head coach of the last eight years. “Then, on March 13, 2020, word came down that we had to stop play, but we would hopefully be back in a couple weeks. Obviously, that never happened and we were left with ‘what could’ve been.’
“We had a special team last year that had a chance to make some noise in the NCS postseason. But we didn’t have a single senior on the roster, so I am ecstatic about being able to get back on the courts with all the boys.”
Cole feels confident he has the players, once again, to compete for a league title.
“My top four singles are extremely talented tennis players. Lucas Bollinger (junior) has been our No. 1 since his freshman year and hasn’t lost a set during his high school career. He is a gifted player and a wonderful young man.
“Paul Saleh (junior), Jackson Cole (senior), and Ethan Kincaid (sophomore) round out the singles ladder and they could easily be No. 1’s for other schools. These guys are so competitive and skilled that our practices, when they go up against each other, have some serious firepower.”
The doubles players are equally as competitive — the “icing on the cake,” according to Coach Cole. Seniors Nick Ball and Andrew Diana are joined by juniors Alex Housley, Ethan Castelazo, Owen Chappellet, Kelton Jensen, and sophomores Armand Shakeri, Stefan Shakeri, Corbin Hartwig, Jack Geitner and Zack Simi.
“I suspect Housley and Chappellet will be our top doubles team, with the Shakeri brothers being No. 2,” the coach said. “The No. 3 team is going to be a dogfight for who wants it the most. That’s one thing we’ve got going for us: all the boys want to be on the ladder and challenge each other every week.”
As much as Coach Cole is excited about the play on the courts, he is equally excited about the academic exploits of his crew.
“All 15 of my players are on the honor roll and most are over a 4.0 GPA. I don’t think there’s an honors or AP class on campus that my guys haven’t aced,” he said. “I am very proud of their accomplishments in the classroom. That’s a very important piece of our team culture.”
Cuddy coaching alma mater Napa
Kyle Cuddy, a 2011 Napa High graduate, played under then-longtime head coach Cory Roche as a junior before Roche took over the golf teams and Stephanee Lawrence took the helm for his senior season. Now its Cuddy’s turn to succeed a longtime coach, Tracy Bunker, who stepped down after four seasons.
Two classes dominate the Grizzlies’ roster, as 13 of the 16 are seniors or sophomores. The seniors are Lucas Brandon, Giovanni Gil, Gilberto Hernandez, Luis Hernandez, Ryan O’Conner, Isaiah Orozco and Ethan Transon.
Daniel Medrano is the lone junior, while sophomores Jacob Butler, Marco Cassiani, Khaliq Khan, Gabriel Orozco, Joshua Patane and Daniel Theunissen and freshmen Luke Simon-Fotouhi and Petar Zivkovic round out the squad.
Cuddy said he’s played tennis recreationally since he graduated from San Francisco State University, where he played on the club tennis team while earning a degree in psychology.
“Being on the courts, in general, has always given me a sense of calm. The unique blend of competition, camaraderie and class that are all emphasized in between and upon simple painted lines is what keeps me coming back and wanting more from tennis,” he said. “Having the opportunity to pass on my knowledge of the sport over the next few months to these athletes brings me great joy and witnessing their spirit as individuals already is very inspirational — especially since Napa High School is where I started my love for this game that continued through my college club team and to this day.”
The last thing Cuddy will talk about with his pupils is how he got to help his team win a playoff match when he was a junior, since all 2020-21 sports are playing league matches only.
“I hope that by the end of this short season these kids, who have really been hit in a specific way by this pandemic, can come together as a team and focus on three main team goals: winning and losing with grace, respect for their fellow competitors and support for their peers/teammates,” Cuddy said.
He added that he’s excited to work under Athletic Director Darci Ward, who was the middle of her 15-year stint as girls basketball head coach back then.
“I know that our sports program was always strong, so I’m very happy that someone with her character and personality is running the athletic program,” he said.
Justin-Siena has older group
Leave it to the smallest school in the league to have the most seniors, thanks to the fact 70% of Justin-Siena students play sports. The Braves’ experienced group includes a whopping 17 players who are seniors or juniors.
Leading the way are senior co-captains Anthony Fanin, Paul Kelly and Nick Reyna and junior co-captain Luc DeMartini. Other returning starters are seniors Peter Bowman-Davis, Kevini Cai and Yuta Suzuki, and juniors Thomas Booska, Rylie Dombrowski, Dominic Pucci and Lucca Sebastiani.
Also returning are senior Ryan Baca, junior Sohan Kanjee and sophomore Hassan Shafi. New to the squad are seniors Brian Cervantes-Robledo and Alexander Cox, and juniors Jarell Cervantes and Austin Sidhu.
