Prep Tennis Outlook: Justin girls, Vintage boys both on a roll

“Our seniors make up the strong backbone of our team this year,” Dolcini said Monday, “and have really stepped up to familiarize me with league protocol in my first year as coach and set a positive tone for our squad.

At third doubles are freshmen Isabella Christman and Zariel Robles.

Rounding out the team are junior Kaylen Harpe and freshmen Julia Bui and Madeline Kroll.

“We also have some promising freshmen who have impressed me with their work ethic and desire to improve,” Dolcini said. “Our team captains, Sophia Kroll and Kalaya Jones, will be pairing each of our four freshmen with two senior ‘buddies’ this season to take under their wing.”

The coach said she’s enjoyed getting to know each player.

“I like posing a question of the day to start practice, be it tennis-related or not, to start a conversation while we stretch out or to elicit an opinion,” she said. “It’s been a fun way to learn more about each other, promote team bonding, and brush up on our social skills while we’ve all been in forced isolation.