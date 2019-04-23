The Justin-Siena track and field team had a strong day at the San Mateo Bearcat Invitational on April 13, as its varsity girls took second place out of 24 teams and its varsity boys were third out of 25.
Two veteran seniors led the varsity boys, as Conrad Say was first in the 100 meters (11.26 seconds), third in the 200 meters (23.47), and fifth in the long jump (20 feet, 6 inches), and Landon Mispagel won both the 110 high hurdles (15.55) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (41.04).
Say and Mispagel also teamed with Blake Hoban and Solomone Anitoni on a season-best time of 43.99 in the 4x100 relay to take second place, and are now within striking distance of the school record.
Hoban also placed fifth in the 100 (11.75), while senior Will Melancon notched personal records in the 400 meters (53.16) and 800 meters (2:06.68) and sophomore Jacob Guiducci ran a PR in the 1600 meters (4:55.21).
For the varsity girls, senior Gianna Troppy won the high jump (5-2) and took third in the discus. Josephine Weis was second in the pole vault (9-6) and ran the anchor leg for the 4x100 relay team, teaming with Bella Holman, Sydney Thweatt and Natalie Kelly on a third-place finish.
Thweatt also took third in the 400 meters (60.98), and was fifth in the 200 in a PR time (26.93). Jenna Curtola took third in the high jump and teamed with Audrey Halloran, Holman and Thweatt on a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay (4:23.99).
For the Justin-Siena JV boys, Seth Morrison took third in the long jump with a strong PR mark (18-5), while Casey Potrebic placed second in the pole vault (11-0), fourth in the 400 with a PR mark (54.83) and fifth in the 300 hurdles in a PR time (45.83).
Cole Chatagnier was sixth in both the high jump (5-0) and 300 hurdles (46.39), and Sebastian Medina was sixth in the pole vault with a PR (9-6). Paul Giusto ran two strong PRs, in the 800 meters (2:15.15) and 1600 meters (5:01.78), while Jack Foust turned in a PR in the 400 meters (56.86).
In JV girls action, Kelly was third in the pole vault (7-6), fourth in the 200 meters (27.80) and fifth in the 100 meters (13.75), while Halloran ran PR times in the 800 (2:41.76) and the 400 (66.75).