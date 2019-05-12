Eighteen boys and 16 girls from Napa County high schools achieved the top-seven finishes needed to advance from Saturday’s North Coast Section Redwood Empire Area Meet at Maria Carrillo High to next weekend’s NCS Meet of Champions at UC Berkeley.
Leading the way was American Canyon freshman Croix Stewart, who broke the meet record in winning the 100 meters, and also won the 200 meters and ran the opening leg for the Wolves’ fourth-placing 4x100 relay team. Also winning were Justin-Siena senior Conrad Say in the long jump and Napa High junior Kyle Jezycki in the triple jump.
The local girls were also led by a freshman, Justin-Siena’s Sydney Thweatt, who was second in both the 200 and 400 meters and helped the 4x100 relay team finish second. Braves senior Gianna Troppy was second in the high jump and third in the discus, and Vintage sophomore Mary Deeik was second in the 3200 meters.
Here are all of the local athletes who qualified for the MOC:
Boys
4x100 Meter Relay – 3. Justin-Siena (Solomone Anitoni, Blake Hoban, Landon Mispagel, Conrad Say) 43.97; 4. American Canyon (Eddie Byrdsong, Kaave Gaviola, Alfons McCoy, Jude Cummings) 44.30.
110 High Hurdles – 2. Mispagel 14.92; 4. Kyle Jezycki (Napa) 15.38.
400 Meters – 6. Andres Solorio (Vintage) 51.07.
100 Meters – 1. Croix Stewart (American Canyon) 10.81; 3. Say 11.15.
800 Meters – 4. Daniel Rios (Napa) 1:56.88.
200 Meters – 1. Stewart 21.78.
3200 Meters – 7. Manny Guzman (Vintage) 9:35.18
4x400 Relay – 4. American Canyon (Stewart, Cummings, Amarie Coe-Johnson, Jaime Santos) 3:27.30.
Long Jump – 1. Say 21-7; 2. Solorio 20-11.5.
Triple Jump – 1. Jezycki 43-8.5.
High Jump – 5. Jezycki 6-0.
Pole Vault – 2. Casey Potrebic (Justin-Siena) 12-8; 5. Michael McDowell (Vintage) 12-2.
Shot Put – 7. Quentin Dervin (Napa) 42-7.
Discus – 6. Dervin 130-6.
Team scores – 4. Justin-Siena 38 points; 7. American Canyon 28 points; 9. (3-way tie) Napa 21 points; 17. Vintage 11 points.
Girls
4x100 Relay – 2. Justin-Siena (Natalie Kelly, Claire Sullivan, Sydney Thweatt, Josephine Weis) 50.84.
100 Meters – 7. Aliyah Aguiar (Napa) 16.78.
400 Meters – 2. Thweatt 58.51.
800 Meters – 3. Jane McLoughlin (Napa) 2:19.81.
200 Meters – 5. Thweatt 26.59.
3200 Meters – 2. Mary Deeik (Vintage) 10:57.13.
4x400 Relay – 6. Napa (Stephanie Gudino, Molly McGrath, Aguiar, McLoughlin) 4:12.32; 7. Vintage (Michaela Kreps, Abigail Scheumann, Julia Scheumann, Tamara Hernandez) 4:12.32.
Triple Jump – 5. Mia Oggenfuss (Napa) 34-7.5.
High Jump – 2. Gianna Troppy (Justin-Siena) 5-2; 4. Oggenfuss 5-0.
Pole Vault – 7. Weis 9-8.
Shot Put – 7. Sofia Tinnon (Napa) 31-5.
Discus – 3. Troppy 113-2.
Team Scores – 3. Justin-Siena 32 points; 15. Napa 13 points; 18. Vintage 8 points.
Full results are at redwoodempirerunning.com.