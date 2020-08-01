Prep Volleyball: Hanson committed to UC Irvine as walk on

Hanson led the Braves with 333 kills last fall, 14.5 per match and 4.3 per set, along with 141 digs, 57 aces and 20 blocks. But it’s hard to become a Player of the Year without making your teammates better, and Justin-Siena skidded to a fourth-place finish in the Vine Valley Athletic League after winning it outright the year before in Julia Sangiacomo’s senior year, before the 6-foot-3 star went on to star as a freshman at Division I Santa Clara University.

“They are truly my family over there, and they’ve shaped me into the player I am today. All of the head coaches I’ve had at the club, especially Konrad Ott and Katie Pease, have had such a huge impact on me. They’ve all pushed me so hard and have made me stronger than I ever thought I could be,” Hanson said last week. “However, the head coach that I felt like most affected me was my coach this past year, Jake Spain. He was just a coach who understood my personality and encouraged me to use it on the court. He helped me so much when it came to recruiting and was always so excited when I’d get results. I really think he’s changed me as a player and ultimately showed me how to be confident on and off the court, brought out the best in me, and helped me grow as a player.”