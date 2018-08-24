The Vintage High volleyball team, playing a five-set marathon for the third time in as many matches this season, won the first game before visiting Vanden rallied for a 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 15-13 nonleague win Thursday night.
For the Crushers (2-1), Kelsey Klungel had 18 kills, nine digs and two aces, Sarah Gauger eight assists, four digs and four kills, Olivia Ilsley 19 digs, and Maddie Klungel three blocks, 13 assists, six digs, seven kills and two aces.
Next week, Vintage hosts Montgomery on Tuesday and faces Maria Carrillo in Santa Rosa on Thursday.
Benicia 3, American Canyon 1
The former Solano County Athletic Conference rivals met for the first time without league ramifications, and the Panthers rallied from a first-set loss to prevail 22-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22.
For American Canyon, Kenzie Dado and Caytlin Capulong each had eight kills and Raizel Dimalanta 18 assists to lead the offense. Carrying the defense were Aldine Lusung with 20 digs, Capulong with 15, and GeAnn Santos with 13 digs.
JV Volleyball
Vintage 2, Vanden 1
The Crushers improved to 2-1 with an 18-25, 25-15, 15-10 home win Thursday night. Lyla Cosper had four aces and four kills, Olivia Ostler four aces, three kills and eight blocks, and Cassie Richardson four aces.
Freshman Volleyball
Vintage 2, Vanden 0
The Crushers improved to 3-0 with a competitive sweep at home Thursday, 25-23, 25-23.
For Vintage, Celeste Calderon tallied 12 digs, Maddie McPhee four aces, eight assists and two digs, Ella Zanatta three kills and three digs, Kate Kerr two aces and four kills, Jovanna Goebert four digs, and Sophia Martin two digs and four assists.