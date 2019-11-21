It’s been a mind-blowing first half of a senior year for Maddie Klungel.
She was selected homecoming queen, she led the Crushers’ volleyball team to its first Vine Valley Athletic League championship, and her Aunt Jeri won the Volkswagen Jetta in the Big Game Car Raffle.
As if that weren’t enough, on Monday the athletic setter signed a national letter of intent to continue her volleyball career with the NCAA Division I program at Cal State Northridge on a full-ride scholarship.
The league title made her season itself, coming a year after a 103-degree fever kept her from playing in a five-set loss to Casa Grande that kept the Crushers from tying Justin-Siena for the VVAL crown.
“My goal this year was to win league – that’s all I wanted,” Klungel said after the signing ceremony, “and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They pushed me to be better. We won as a team. I’m gonna miss them all so much.”
After tying Sonoma Valley for this year’s VVAL crown, and falling at Monte Vista in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, Klungel was at a packed Memorial Stadium for the football Big Game on Nov. 1 when “Jeri de la Torre of in Boise, Idaho” was announced as the winner of the car raffle.
“I was so shocked,” she recalled Monday. “I called her and said ‘You won the car!’ and she said ‘No way!’ They just drove down to Reno and got it yesterday. They’re so happy because my cousin just turned 16 and so it’s her birthday present.”
Two weeks later, Klungel was once again the center of attention as coaches, administrators, teammates, trainers, friends and family members packed the Vintage Career Center for one of the school’s most attended signing ceremonies in years.
Klungel said Northridge head coach Jeff Stork said Klungel participate in a Division I camp hosted by her Absolute Volleyball Club in Marin County last year.
“The coach offered me right then and there, a full-ride scholarship,” Klungel recalled. “It made me feel so confident, like, ‘Wow, I can do this.’ It was just like a huge stepping stone in my career of volleyball. I went on a visit and absolutely loved the school. It felt like home to me. I love the weather down there, and the beaches. I plan on playing on their beach volleyball team, too.”
She plans to major in communications or management and hopes to become a sports agent.
Stork was a gold medalist in volleyball at the 1988 Summer Olympics.
“He is a really big person in volleyball. Everyone knows who he is,” Klungel said. “I saw how he coached and talked to the girls on the team and he just is an amazing guy. I can already tell I’m gonna love him so much. He’s one of the best setters in the world, too, so it’s so cool that he wanted me to be a part of his team. All of the coaches are laid-back, but they push you to be the best you can be and give you all the feedback you need.”
The Matadors haven’t won their Big West Conference since 2013, but Klungel thinks a title is on the horizon.
“They have a lot of young talent, so I think that we have a really good chance of winning the conference,” she said.
Klungel said she missed playing this year without her sister, 2019 Vintage graduate Kelsey Klungel, whom she said is attending the University of Oregon and plans to play club volleyball there.
“She wanted to play Division III volleyball at UC Santa Cruz, but she fell in love with Oregon,” Maddie said of Kelsey. “She always knew I wanted to be a D-I athlete and has been really supportive of it and knew I could do it. She’s always been there for me. I played with her my whole life, every year. This year not having her on the team, it was like part of me was missing because we’re almost like twins.”
She said they were inspired by another set of Vintage volleyball sisters, Adlee and Torrey Van Winden, who went on to star for Cal Poly.
“I always went down to the Cal Poly camp and I saw Adlee and Torrey play there multiple times,” she said. “They probably taught me volleyball. Since I was little I always looked up to them. They made me want to play D-I and follow in their footsteps.”
The 6-foot Klungel’s father, and source of her height genes, Nick Klungel, played Division II basketball for the University of Puget Sound.
“He had a chance to play soccer or basketball on scholarship in college,” she said, “and him playing basketball in college just made me feel like I could do it with volleyball. I think I get my like drive and determination from him and him pushing me to be the best I could be.
“My mom (Jamie) went to Chico State and did dance and was a really good ballerina who went to high school in Germany. She’s a really hard-working mom and I could not have gotten to this point without her driving me to tournaments, everything. She keeps me on track.”
The first speaker, Vintage Principal Sarah O’Connor, talked about the importance of a signing.
“There are really two things that are important in high school, big-picture things: making sure students feel like they find a place where they are able to grow and develop who they are, and to prepare them for the future, and a signing is really a celebration of both of those things,” she said. “Maddie found that place in volleyball. It’s where she has developed and grown and probably found her friends group and how she did in school. All these aspects of Maddie have been based around volleyball, and I think that’s a neat thing. In preparing for the future, it’s really neat that the place that she found her niche at Vintage and what helped her develop is also going to be what propels her into the future.”
Nick Klungel said in his speech that he hopes his daughter left a legacy.
“It’s been a really fun four years and hopefully she has given something back to the younger players, that drive, that commitment.”
One of her teammates and a fellow 6-footer, junior Julia Bodor, spoke to the crowd about how much she’ll miss Klungel.
“I’ve honestly been looking up to Maddie since I first started playing volleyball with her in elementary school and middle school,” Bodor said. “It’s going to be rough without her. I’m really proud of her. She works so hard and she deserves everything she has.”
Crushers head coach Kelly Porter, who starred in softball and volleyball at Vintage, said after the ceremony that Klungel could have also starred in sports such as track and field. Klungel was a standout with the Napa Track Club before high school.
“She thought of running track (for Vintage), but it conflicted with club volleyball so it was hard for her to make the complete commitment that she needed to be a part of the team,” the coach said. “I know she would have excelled in that as well because she’s very quick, very athletic. She could have really played any sport and been a multi-sport athlete. She played basketball during her (middle school) days at St. Apollinaris, as well.
“When you’re a setter and you can hit and block the way she does, you’re going to lead in all categories. When she was on fire, our whole team would be on fire. If she was on her game and in her zone, our team really thrived on that.
“We’re going to miss Maddie a lot. She’s quite the asset and has been for four years here. It’s not very common that somebody comes in as a freshman and plays all the way through as a starter, and pretty injury free. She’s had a great run.”