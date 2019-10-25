A five-set home loss to Sonoma Valley on Wednesday night had dashed the Vintage High volleyball team’s chance at an outright Vine Valley Athletic League championship.
But the Crushers seemed to use it as a wake-up call, coming back Thursday night and playing one of their best league matches of the season in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-12 sweep of cross-town rival Napa High.
“After the loss,” Vintage senior Cintli Camacho said of Wednesday’s match, “we talked about what we did wrong and what we needed to do and we definitely used it as motivation, not as a loss, and I think we came in pretty strong. We finished in three sets and everyone worked well together. We were just more positive (tonight) instead of bringing ourselves down. We just focused on the next play. I think last night where we had the most trouble was, after miscommunicating, we would keep doing the same thing, so tonight we just changed that up.”
Added Crushers head coach Kelly Porter of the 25-16, 20-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-13 loss, which had snapped a six-game VVAL win streak, “That was a painful one, but turn it around this way was good.”
Thanks to Sonoma Valley’s sweep of Petaluma the same night, the Dragons and Crushers (18-9, 10-2 VVAL) will share the league title.
Vintage was led by senior Maddie Klungel (12 kills, 4 blocks, 14 assists, 5 digs, 4 service aces), junior Sarah Gauger (8 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces), junior Maddie Flohr (6 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 3 aces), junior Julia Bodor (4 kills, 3 blocks), junior Elisa Gonzalez (9 assists, 2 aces) and senior Katie Mason (4 assists).
For Napa, senior McCauley Smith had 7 kills and 6 digs, senior libero Maddie Larson had 7 digs and 2 service aces, and senior Samantha Sowersby had 14 assists.
Vintage assistant coach Tiffany Molinar was pleased to see the Crushers knock their missed serves from nine on Wednesday to just five on Thursday.
“They were able to move on and not dwell on anything,” she said. “It was like ‘I make a bad hit – OK, I got the next one.’ Last night we kinda had a hard time moving on and getting back into our rhythm after we had the momentum.
“Sonoma worked hard for it. They scrapped, they played tough and our girls just couldn’t quite finish. They couldn’t come together all at the right time. We would have momentum and then they would get a kill or something and our girls would kinda over-think it and try to place the ball too much – try to overcompensate rather than just using their skill sets.
“Tonight they just kept it simple. We told them ‘Go out and play your game, don’t give into the crowd. Keeping their mental focus today was a big talking point for us.”
Napa High’s electrifying senior libero, Maddie Larson, bid adieu to her volleyball career with another night of diving saves and strong passing.
“Ever since I’ve been on varsity I’ve done everything I can to give 100% every play. I worked really hard on trying to bring up the energy, be a good leader, even when I was a younger player,” Larson said. “I don’t think (the Crushers) wanted it more. I think we all wanted it. It was just a rough night. We just didn’t play well.”
The whole season was a bit heartbreaking for Larson and the rest of the Grizzlies with her sister, junior setter Mia Larson, sidelined by a knee injury. But she said senior Samantha Sowersby – who did get to play with her own junior sister, Shannon Sowersby – did an admirable job setting for the first time.
“That was hard on me because I really wanted to play with my sister my senior year,” said Maddie Larson. “But I think the setting since August has grown so much. I know Sam put her heart and soul out on the court. Even though not every set was perfect, I know she did her best and tried take in all the feedback she could get.”
Samantha Sowersby said it was still a fun season for the Grizzlies (6-10, 4-8 VVAL).
“I felt like our team really jelled together well this year,” she said. “After a couple of games I felt like we played really well together. Everybody pretty much just clicked as soon as we knew what the finalized team was. During rough games we would come together bring each other up, so I thought that was awesome.”
Napa head coach Kelly Van Winden said injured senior exchange student Sophia Babieri was also missed this season, saying “she plays like a 30-year old – she knows the game,” but that junior setter Mara Miller gave the Grizzlies’ offense hope for next year.
“Vintage played really well, and we probably had our worst performance all year,” the coach said. “We just didn’t have it. We were not a good team tonight. This team has been a good team to watch. They’re entertaining to watch. We did not do that tonight.”
With defending champion Justin-Siena finishing fourth behind Petaluma, thanks in part to a recent loss to Napa, Van Winden thought the league was tough across the board.
“Any given night, if your primary passers were on, you could win any given night,” she said. “We talked about wanting to win and believing we could win, because as a culture it’s been really hard at Napa High. But it’s been nice to have a team of good character. These kids are amazing kids. There’s not a bad one in the bunch, and I don’t know how many other coaches could say that. I don’t have any trouble makers. They’re all lovely people.”
Leading Vintage against Sonoma Valley were Klungel (17 kills, 25 assists, 5 blocks, 15 digs), Gauger (10 kills, 15 digs, 3 blocks), Bodor (10 kills, 4 blocks), Olivia Ostler (6 kills, 4 aces), Krista Young (3 kills, 7 digs), Gonzalez (9 assists, 4 digs) and Liza Mason (14 digs).
Vintage JV 2, Napa 0
Leading the Crushers in their 25-12, 25-20 sweep were Celeste Calderon (1 ace, 5 digs), Lyla Cosper (1 ace, 1 kill), Maddie McPhee (1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist), Makenzie Wallace (6 assists), Peyton Williams (2 aces), Reagyn Shoop (3 kills) and Reese Larson (1 assist, 3 digs).
The leader in Vintage’s 25-22, 25-12 win over Sonoma Valley were Evelyn Gillis (8 kills), Shoop (5 kills), Cosper (4 kills), Gemma Bahnsen (4 kills), Williams (3 blocks), Wallace (1 ace, 13 assists) and Larson (1 ace, 5 digs).
Vintage Freshmen 2, Napa 1
Vintage won 25-18, 15-25, 15-11 behind Alex Whipple (17 assists, 3 aces), Dominique Loeffelholz (6 kills), Beverly Bolen (5 kills), Raquel Stevens (12 digs) and Jill Towe (8 digs).
Sonoma Valley beat the Crushers 18-25, 25-22, 15-6 despite strong play from Whipple (12 assists, 3 aces), Sophia Moro (2 kills, 4 aces), Lyla Kaufman (4 kills), Stevens (9 digs) and Towe (6 digs).