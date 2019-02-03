Try 1 month for 99¢
Justin-Siena wrestling

Justin-Siena wrestlers, from left, Jacob Guiducci, Nico Minardos, Cole Chatgnier, Cooper Cohee, Sebastian Medina, Vishnu Vijayakumar, Kurtis Baca, Nathan Lowenstein, Syohei Harr, JP Negueloua and Tommy Lopez pose in the redwoods while taking a break from their drive back from Saturday's section duals in Eureka.

 Submitted photo

The Justin-Siena wrestling team, granted an at-large bid in Saturday’s CIF North Coast Section Division 3 Redwood Empire Championships at Eureka High, fell 43-36 to Kelseyville and 60-24 to Middletown.

Braves coach Jason Guiducci said senior Tommy Lopez, sophomore Jacob Guiducci and freshman Caden Parlett were “pinning machines” at the meets, and cited freshman Cole Chantagnier, who weighed in at 141 pounds, as an "All-Heart" Brave for wrestling up in the 152-pound class to help the team.

The Braves will compete next in the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships at Napa High this Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0