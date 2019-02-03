The Justin-Siena wrestling team, granted an at-large bid in Saturday’s CIF North Coast Section Division 3 Redwood Empire Championships at Eureka High, fell 43-36 to Kelseyville and 60-24 to Middletown.
Braves coach Jason Guiducci said senior Tommy Lopez, sophomore Jacob Guiducci and freshman Caden Parlett were “pinning machines” at the meets, and cited freshman Cole Chantagnier, who weighed in at 141 pounds, as an "All-Heart" Brave for wrestling up in the 152-pound class to help the team.
The Braves will compete next in the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships at Napa High this Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.