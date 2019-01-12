The Justin-Siena wrestling team had its best Armijo Invitational performance in recent years Saturday, led by sophomore Jacob Guiducci with a fourth-place medal finish.
JP Negueloua, Cooper Cohee and Caden Parlett each finished one match shy of the medal round, and Syohei Harr also picked up a win.
“This was the first time our whole contingent walked away from this event with wins,” said Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci. “JP made it to the semis and Cooper lost a tough overtime match in the consolation semifinals. Both were steady performers today.”
Jacob Guiducci personified the team’s “All-Heart” motto, the coach said, after losing to an Antelope opponent 1-0 in the opening round. He rallied back and eventually pinned the same Titan en route to the third-place match, where he fell to Amador Valley’s Donavan Lucente, ranked No. 4 in the North Coast Section.
“Jacob fought back and became the first medalist of our tenure at the always tough Armijo event,” Coach Guiducci said of himself and co-coach Jesse Ward, who also recognized Parlett and Harr for their "massive improvement" from week to week.
Wolves medal at own tournament
American Canyon hosted the Wolf Pack Classic on Saturday and had an outstanding day of wrestling, head coach Rick Manibusan said.
Placing first for the Wolves were Elijah Beronilla (116 pounds), Devin Garingarao (129), Aaron Villa-Carlos (135) and Alec Hoover (163) for the boys, and Yvonne Cruz (116) and Alexis Schuller (170) for the girls.
Taking second place were Juan Madrigal (129) and Jesus Sanchez (288) for the boys, and Amaya Maulino (109) for the girls. Finishing third were Glenn Garduce (220) for the boys, and Alyssa Sapida (126) and Shayla Hoang (121) for the girls.
Placing fourth were Yanesa Rosas (126) and Yasim Recean (121) for the girls, and Joshua Le (123) for the boys.
Taking fifth for the boys were Christian Gomez (135), Jonathan Su (145), Shaun Oleston (141), Joshua Salazar (155), Kyle Racel (160), Davion Salanga (173) and Tobyn Bunch (223), while Marben Centeno (173), Thomas Manibusan (141), Matthew Ruiz (145) and Antonio Blanco-Naranjo (155) were each sixth.