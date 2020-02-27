Prep Wrestling Focus: Napa County quartet competing in state meet

Added Frazer, “Once she put that effort in, she just skyrocketed. It just took time because mentally, wrestling’s really hard. The beginning of the season for me was rough this year, too. Even though I found some success last year and in middle school, it was just hard because you need to learn how to modify how you wrestle all the time. You’re never good. You always have to get better and better. And so I had to fix my shots because they weren’t working and I had to be more aggressive because I was getting shot on, so I’m still figuring it out. I’ve changed my style a lot more this year.”

Lopez said that being in her first year of the sport, it’s hard to know who she’s facing – such as at the Napa Valley Girls Classic last month at Vintage.

“I went against a state placer in my third match, and I had no idea she was a state placer until after I wrestled her. I kind of just made my own mistakes and I was like, ‘Oh man, I could have won that one.’ It made me mad because I could have gotten my name out there,” she said. “It’s definitely a mental game. If you go out and tell yourself ‘I got this,’ then you’re most likely going to do better. If you get all these negative thoughts in your mind, you’ll start messing up your confidence.