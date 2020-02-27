Prep Wrestling Focus: Quartet competing in state meet

It takes more motivation than usual for a high school wrestler to advance all the way to the state meet.
For Vintage High senior Dominic Smith, it was to get his family’s first win at the CIF State Championships. His father, Josh Smith, went 0-2 in his last meet for Vintage there 25 years ago.
For Vintage sophomores Natalie Scott and Leilani Frazer, who have wrestled more than half their lives, it was just time.
For American Canyon senior Emma Lopez, who was practicing with the Crushers on Tuesday, she finally found a sport where she could really excel and wants to take it as far as she can.
The meet started Thursday and wraps up Saturday at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield. In last week’s North Coast Section Championships, the boys had to place at least third at James Logan High in Union City and the girls had to finish in the top four at Albany High.
Frazer, Scott and Smith are the first wrestlers to qualify for the state meet under second-year Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe.
“At each moment all three of them punched their ticket to state, our whole team was excited,” said Watanabe, who helped the Vintage girls win the 2002 state title with a third-place finish and won her weight class at the 2003 state meet. “It’s awesome that we get to take both the boys and girls to state together.”
The coach said Smith, who placed second at 220 pounds at the North Coast Section Championships at James Logan High in Union City has been able to develop his own style of wrestling that works for him.
“He is wrestling smart and cleaning up his mistakes that he made in the past,” she said. “He has a great body lock that we have been working on to capitalize on his opponents early, and he has learned to use his strength in ways that will benefit him. We are looking to end his high school career on a high note and wrestling our best at state.”
The 137-pound Frazer is back in the same weight class as she wrestled last year, a big advantage in the sport. She missed last year’s state meet by two places with a sixth at sections, making the semifinals but losing her next three matches. But she came back on a mission this year and finished fourth with a 4-2 record. She fell to eventual champion Joanna Qui of Albany in the semis for the second year in a row. But this year, she bounced right back with a 2-1 consolation win over a Dougherty Valley foe to make the third-place match and stamp her ticket to state.
“Leilani has been consistent all year,” Watanabe said of the daughter of Christine Carey and Mitchell Frazer. “She has a great attitude on and off the mat and has been doing everything right to prepare for this stage. She challenges herself in practice and works hard every day. Her hard work is paying off and it is great to see.
Scott – the daughter of Katie and Patrick Thompson – went 3-2 at last year’s section meet at 111 pounds, losing her second-round match and her third consolation match. This year, she went 6-1 at 118s. She won her first two matches before falling in the quarterfinals, but came back with four straight consolation-round victories.
“In the last month we have been working on Natalie’s offense and it is paying off,” Watanabe said. “Her aggression to attack opponents is what is helping her wrestle great matches.”
Doubling her wins at the section meet wasn’t easy for Scott.
“I had to change a lot compared to last season to get to where I wanted to be, for sure,” she said.
They worked out with former Vintage head coach Travis Newton at his Newton’s Law of Fitness facility.
“We did a mix of freestyle and folkstyle and did a lot of reps, three days a week,” Frazer said. “I did water polo this fall and Natalie did cross country and even if we had a tournament or meet on Saturday, we would usually wrestle on Sundays – even on my birthday. But we’ve wrestled together since elementary school, so we were committed.”
Two weeks before Scott and Frazer finished their freshman wrestling seasons, Lopez wrapped up her basketball season. The Wolves tied for third place in the VVAL with a 4-6 record and were 6-20 overall. Lopez averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds, with season highs of 7 points and 6 rebounds.
“I was too aggressive for basketball,” she said. “I would foul out every game, so I guess wrestling was a better outlet for me.”
This year, with some martial arts experience growing up, she decided to try wrestling with her freshman brother, Jesse, who wrestled at 170 pounds for American Canyon this winter. Jesse Lopez got started with Frazer and Scott in the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League club coached by Deputy Jesse Ward.
Winning tournament after tournament, Emma Lopez stayed healthy in her grueling new sport and went on to place fourth last weekend with a 2-2 record at 189 pounds, improving to 32-8 overall.
“I used to be a three-sport athlete (in volleyball, basketball and track and field) and then I stopped playing volleyball to focus on basketball,” Lopez said. “Then I stopped basketball for wrestling. I’d never done any sort of wrestling before, so I’ve been training since June, like five, six days a week.
“My brother and I drove all over the place like during the summer. We would go to New Creation (Wrestling and Jiu Jitsu Academy) in Benicia and to our (school) practice, and then we’d go to Seronio Island Bred Martial Arts in Vallejo. We also did jiu jitsu two times a week with the adult class to get our footwork up. Jesse is my wrestling partner, pretty much. I’ve always wrestled guys.”
Lopez also excels in the discus, where she finished second at the VVAL Championships last year at 106 feet, 9 inches – 3 feet, 1 inch under her personal record – and was 12th at the Redwood Empire subsection meet at 95-9. She was sixth in the shot put at VVALs at 28-2 – 17 inches below her PR. With plans to compete in track and field in college next year, she’ll be going right into track next week.
“I committed to wrestling in May, right when track season ended, because I wanted to get stronger. My dad took me to a dojo and it was 90 degrees with no air conditioning or fans. It was a sweatbox,” said Lopez, who said she’s lost 40 pounds since then. “My first two weeks, I didn’t do any wrestling, just conditioning, and I learned how to shoot and sprawl. I was a heavyweight (in the 235-pound weight class) back then, so I went against girls who were like 30, 40 pounds heavier than me. But I worked hard to lose the rest of the weight and in my first match 189s I got second place, so that was a motivator.”
Scott said her mom got her started in wrestling in the second grade with Napa SAL, and Scott got Frazer involved.
“I didn’t want to wrestle boys and dads, so I brought my best friend and we both just stuck with it,” she said. “Leilani pushes me a lot. Last year I wasn’t motivated at all, but this season I really picked it up. I started pushing myself and she helped so much. She’s like she’s my biggest fan.”
Added Frazer, “Once she put that effort in, she just skyrocketed. It just took time because mentally, wrestling’s really hard. The beginning of the season for me was rough this year, too. Even though I found some success last year and in middle school, it was just hard because you need to learn how to modify how you wrestle all the time. You’re never good. You always have to get better and better. And so I had to fix my shots because they weren’t working and I had to be more aggressive because I was getting shot on, so I’m still figuring it out. I’ve changed my style a lot more this year.”
Lopez said that being in her first year of the sport, it’s hard to know who she’s facing – such as at the Napa Valley Girls Classic last month at Vintage.
“I went against a state placer in my third match, and I had no idea she was a state placer until after I wrestled her. I kind of just made my own mistakes and I was like, ‘Oh man, I could have won that one.’ It made me mad because I could have gotten my name out there,” she said. “It’s definitely a mental game. If you go out and tell yourself ‘I got this,’ then you’re most likely going to do better. If you get all these negative thoughts in your mind, you’ll start messing up your confidence.
“My first match at sections was on the second day because my bracket was so small. We went into triple overtime and everyone in the whole gym was like rooting against me and I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to use this as a motivator,’ and I stayed on top of her. If you do that in the third overtime, the whole 30 seconds, you get a point. I had no idea. The ref said ‘One point red’ and I was like ‘What happened?’ and I looked down and I was wearing red.”
Scott went through the same thing at the section meet.
“I lost by one point and it was because I gave up a stalling point to the girl who placed second, and I’d beaten her before,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘That could have been me in the finals,’ but I got third.”
Scott ran cross country for the first time this fall. It’s a sport she said she was inspired to do by Justin-Siena wrestling standout Jacob Guiducci, who was in his third year of cross country.
“It was a super good environment and was super good conditioning,” Scott said. “I could go run eight miles right now. It’s insane. One of the girls on the (wrestling) team was like ‘I need to cut weight and go for a run’ and I said ‘OK, let’s go,’ and we ran like five miles before practice. I love it, and I don’t get as gassed during matches. I did cheerleading after wrestling last year and I missed wrestling. I was one of the better JV runners and the coach said ‘You’re actually doing really good because I think you have like that wrestling mentality.’ I don’t give up.”
Lopez said the word that she got to state spread like wildfire around the American Canyon campus.
“I walk into class and they yell ‘state qualifier!’ I turned in my homework the other day and everyone started clapping,” she smiled. “I was like, ‘No, please stop.’”
Lopez said she doesn’t regret trying wrestling last year or before.
“Everything happens for a reason,” she said, “and now I’m excited because this is the last time I’m ever going to be in this situation.”
Scott said she’s not planning to wrestling in college.
“I’m just going to wrestle really hard in my high school years and if I go to college for it or not, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “It’s less pressure and more fun that way, just wrestling to wrestle. It brings me back to why I do it.”
Frazer said her other sport, water polo, “gets you thinking more methodically, but it’s not the same muscle groups because it’s swimming. I came into wrestling and my body was just dead the first week. But I like it because if I only wrestled I would lose some passion for it because, doing one thing all the time.”
The daughter of Jess and Elizabeth Lopez plans to major in kinesiology with a concentration on exercise science in college.
Smith, the son of Crystal Finney and Josh Smith, and his father are the first son-father Vintage duo to qualify for the state meet. Since 1995 graduate Josh Smith made it to state in his senior year, only two others have gone for Vintage – state champion Daniel Murphree in 2003 and Steve Arrambide in 2010 and 2011.
Dominic plans to attend Santa Rosa Junior College, wrestle and/or play football there, and become a firefighter.
He was one of the top linemen on Vintage’s VVAL-champion football teams that last two seasons, along with sophomore brother Dylan this past fall.
“Football gives you strength,” he said, “and wrestling gives you everything else, like technique, form, agility, controlling your body and balance. I love football, but I’m pretty good at wrestling.”
His dad went 0-2 at the state meet, so Dominic said he would like to at least get a win.
He doesn’t recall his eighth-place finish at the Sierra Nevada Classic too fondly, despite it being one of the toughest tournaments in the country.
“No, because I lost my last match and I was upset about that,” he said of the tournament, which he went 3-2 at as a junior. “But I learned how to get back up there, get on my feet, because I lost and had to go again, then I lost and had to go again for seventh place with only 45 minutes in between. My coaches got me under control and focusing better. Maika has helped me with technique. I’m stronger this year, too.”
Arrambide, back living in Napa after several years in Texas running a recruiting business with his dad, was helping Smith in practice this week.
“I hit Maika up on social media and said ‘Congratulations coach, go get some’ and she said, ‘Thanks. We need a practice partner,’” Arrambide said.
“I’ve been giving Dominic some pointers. The state meet is held at a hockey arena. When I first showed up, my feet were getting cold because the ice is three inches underneath the mat, so I’ve told him to go into his match warm. Have a sweat going before you go on the mat. He’s a tough kid. I just try to calm him down, practice some combinations. It’s a well-run tournament, the best tournament in the whole world, and he’s going to have a lot of fun.”