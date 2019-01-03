When the Napa High wrestlers hosted Justin-Siena’s first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet Wednesday night, they were like two halves of a great team.
The visiting Braves took a 30-0 lead on three pins and two forfeits from their five lightest grapplers, before the Grizzlies stormed back with six pins and two forfeits to grab their first-ever VVAL win, 48-33.
Braves co-coaches Jason Guiducci and Jesse Ward were happy with their team’s effort against their alma mater.
“David stood in versus Goliath tonight. Best effort we’ve had against Napa during our ‘Wrestle Brave’ movement and it showed,” Guiducci said. “We’ve never drawn first blood like that and, though Napa prevailed, we’ve never come this close.”
After 106-pounder Sebastian Medina won by forfeit, Cooper Cohee (113) pinned Stephania Barrientos in the second period, Jacob Guiducci (120) pinned Benito Saldivar in the third period, Caden Parlett (126) won via forfeit, and Zacky Zurowski (132) pinned Miguel Bustos in the second period to make it 30-0.
“The heart of our lineup is all underclassmen – guys like freshman Zacky Zurowski, who scored a big pin for us,” said Coach Guiducci. “Though youthful, these kids scrap, and it bodes well for our future success.”
Guiducci was up 4-2 when he pinned Saldivar – who won three matches at the high-caliber Sierra Nevada Classic last week – with 55 seconds left in their match.
“Jacob had a slugfest against Benito Saldivar tonight,” Coach Guiducci said of his son. “It was by far the marquee matchup of the evening and fun to watch.”
Robert Navarrete put Napa (1-1 VVAL) on the board with third-period pin of Cole Chatagnier at 138 pounds.
Justin-Siena’s Tommy Lopez (145) followed with a 7-6 decision over Calvin Snider that was tight throughout, making it 33-6.
“At Justin, there is a lot of talk about ‘All-Heart’ and we see it applied with this group,” Coach Guiducci said. “Due to our limited numbers, kids have to step up a class often. Cooper Cohee did tonight and got us a huge pin. Tommy Lopez took one for the team, went up a class, and won a 7-6 victory after returning from a month-long illness.”
But Napa got rolling after that, behind first-period pins from Nathan Schwarze (152) over Anthony Fannin, and Garrett Axton (160) over Nathan Lowenstein. After forfeit wins by Gunnar Reger (170) and Ralph Dennis (182), the Grizzlies trailed just 33-30.
A first-period pin by Chase LaRue (195) over Kurtis Baca put Napa ahead, before second-period pins by Emilio Deianni over JP Negueloua, and Cole Lex over Trace Cosgrove, capped the scoring.
Petaluma Boys 52, American Canyon 27
The Wolves fell to 0-2 in VVAL action with Wednesday’s home loss to the perennially strong Trojans.
“There were some good matchups, but Petaluma had more experience and depth in their lineup,” American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan said.
Winning by pin for the Wolves were Jesus Sanchez (285), Alec Hoover (170), Glenn Garduce (220) and Rafael Ely (120), while Aaron Villa Carlos (138) grinded out a tough victory by decision.
Petaluma Girls 40, American Canyon 24
The Wolves got wins from Amaya Maulino (106), Yvonne Cruz (116), Shayla Hoang (121) and Alexis Schuller (189) in Wednesday’s loss, as they geared up for this weekend’s Napa Valley Girls Classic at Vintage.
JV Wrestling
Petaluma 24, American Canyon 18
Picking up points for the Wolves were Roman Gamboa 120, Juan Madrigal 132 and Tobyn Bunch 220.
Napa 36, Casa Grande 30
On Dec. 10, Napa got a first-period pin from Itziar Garcia (13), a win by injury default from Lucas Pofi (220), and forfeit wins from Hunter St. Clair (160), Leopoldo Contreras (182), Thomas Hatton (195) and Marcus Lex (285).
The Grizzlies (1-0 VVAL) did not have a JV opponent from Justin-Siena on Wednesday night. They will visit Sonoma Valley next at 6 p.m. Jan. 16.