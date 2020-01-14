Cole Lex took first place and Benito Saldivar placed fifth to lead 10 Napa High wrestlers at the 19th annual Mat Classic on Saturday at Granada High in Livermore.
The Grizzlies placed 12th out of 43 schools in team scoring.
After receiving a first-round bye at 288 pounds, Lex pinned his first three opponents – August Gawiran of St. Patrick-St. Vincent in 1:25, Bear Creek’s Chris Chisley in the quarterfinals in 2:21, and Santa Rosa High’s Caden Holt-Allenain the semifinals – before winning a 9-4 decision over Granada’s Robert Porter in the final.
Saldivar went 3-2 at 129 pounds. He pinned Irvington’s Hezzy Crawford and then Mountain House’s Ryan Strout-Hearick, in 2:46, before getting pinned by Carson Prim of Grace Davis in 39 seconds. He came back by pinning Wilcox’s Joshua Urena, then was pinned by Pitman’s Conner Larosa. That put him in the fifth-place match against Placer’s Justus Haskin, but the match wasn’t contested because each had already reached his five-match limit for the tournament.
Axel Briseno (135) had a 4-1 day. After dropping a 9-0 major decision to Dublin’s Dylan Pilger, he pinned four straight opponents – Capuchino’s Josh Aguilar, in 1:59, James Logan’s Zaden Yet, Mountain House’s Kaleo Aquino and Dougherty Valley’s Dru Jackson – before hitting his five-match limit.
Manuel Infante (141) finished 2-2. After getting pinned by Archbishop Riordan’s Jason Tang in 42 seconds, he pinned Alhambra’s Nate Flores in 5:08 and won a 9-3 decision over Dougherty Valley’s Cal Overholzer. He was then pinned by Mountain House’s Cannon Waters in 2:32.
Nathan Schwarze (163) also went 2-2. After dropping a 9-4 decision to Dougherty Valley’s Miles Stines, he pinned Capuchino’s Jaewoo Chun in 1:53 and won a 4-2 decision over Logan’s Isaiah Blackwell before falling 5-4 to De La Salle’s Bowen James.
Robert Gomez (148) went 1-2. He pinned his first foe, Monte Vista’s Emilio DeLaTorre, in 1:08, before dropping an 18-6 major decision to Placer’s River Rogers and getting pinned in 3:06 by Granada’s Naeem Salemi.
Thomas Hatton (185) also went 1-2. He was pinned by Wilcox’s Tyler Rowland, won by a 17-0 technical fall over San Lorenzo’s Kamron Taylor, and lost by pin to De La Salle’s Diego Rutkowski.
Emilio Deianni (198) also went 1-2. He pinned San Lorenzo’s Johnny Contreras in 51 seconds, before getting pinned by Middletown’s Jared Pyzer in 1:36 and by Carson Struve of Grace Davis in 3:34.
Justin Barnes (155) went 0-2. He was pinned by Northgate’s Angelo Esposito in 18 seconds and by St. Patrick-St. Vincent’s Isaiah Ruiz in 3:30.
Gunnar Reger (173) also went 0-2, getting pinned by Liberty’s Logan Morris and by Ahmad Faizi of Grace Davis.