The Napa High wrestling program snapped a four-year Big Game losing streak with a 45-24 Vine Valley Athletic League victory over visiting Vintage on Wednesday night.
The Grizzlies racked up seven pins and a regular decision, while the Crushers had three pins and two regular decisions.
After both teams forfeited at 108 pounds, Allison Lopez-Hernandez (115) put Vintage up 3-0 with a 9-2 win over Stephania Barrientos, and Natalie Scott made it 6-0 with a 3-0 win over Jack Lucier.
But Napa won the next five weight classes by pin. It was Benito Saldivar (128) over Nick Sims in 1:40, Axel Briseno (134) over Alex DeHaro in 59 seconds, Manuel Infante (140) over Beaumont Miller in 5:08. Robert Gomez (147) over Parker Hurst in 3:22, and Nathan Schwarze (154) over Niko Smith in 1:37.
Napa head coach Nacho Franco, whose program had defeated the Crushers from 2006 to 2015 before Vintage’s recent dominance, said hard work in the practice room has paid off this season. The Grizzlies finished 4-2 in VVAL duals and hope to prevail at the VVAL Championships on Feb. 15 at American Canyon.
“From the JV kids through varsity, I thought everybody wrestled really well as a team,” Franco said. “We’ve been executing conditioning-wise as a team for the last four weeks. We’ve been beating up on all the teams in the league. We just made a few crucial mistakes against Casa Grande and Petaluma. But as I told the kids, we’ve put in all the work lately, so it’s time to start executing and winning these six-minute matches and not get caught in the last 20 or 30 seconds.
“I think Nathan Schwarze was probably our best guy tonight,” Franco said of one of his prize sophomores, who beat out a senior for his starting spot. “He’s been busting his butt to make weight. Everybody’s been adjusting weights. Unfortunately when we have wrestle-offs, one guy’s got to go and it was tough to see a couple of the seniors lose their spots. But Nathan’s been wrestling really well and he wrestled a great match tonight.”
Schwarze, a three-sport athlete who also plays water polo and swims, said he had to cut 10 pounds to make weight.
“It’s great to be finally at that weight class since I have such a strong advantage on my opponents there,” he said. “I’d never wrestled (Niko Smith) him before. He was strong and aggressive but I used it against him. I kept my composure and just baited him into a head and arm. I really want to see where I can go with this (in the postseason).”
Franco has also been pleased with Gomez.
“He’s been consistently positive after being banged up all year and it’s just good to see that mental and physical attitude, even when a guy’s banged up,” the coach said.
Vintage cut its deficit to 30-18 when Ty Boldway (162) pinned Rudy Hernandez in 1:42, and Saul Valle (172) pinned Gunnar Reger in 3:06.
“Our team wrestled well,” Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe said. “We challenged a lot of the JV guys to step up in the varsity lineup. They wrestled their best and gave tremendous effort. I have to give it to Napa, which came out really strong and impressive.”
But Napa’s Thomas Hatton held off Dylan Smith, 8-6, in a battle of 184-pound sophomores who also squared off on the football field.
“Toward the end I sort of noticed the score and the time and I told myself ‘I’m not going to do anything that could mess me up.’ I just sort of played defensive to keep the score up and help the team get more points,” Hatton said, adding that the Grizzlies are a close-knit group. “The environment’s a lot better than last year. I think everyone’s more close as a team and practices are a lot tighter.
“Petaluma was the dual meet we made the most mistakes in, because earlier in the season we faced them in a tournament and beat them and we were wrestling really good in that tournament and then I think we sort of took them for granted, thinking we’d already beaten them, and didn’t wrestle our hardest. I’m looking forward to seeing them again.”
Added Franco, “Obviously a key match was Dylan Smith and Thomas Hatton, two really good, all-around athletes from football. I know Dylan’s been pretty sick the last couple of weeks, but for the most part I thought Thomas wrestled his best overall six-minute match, knowing when to go and knowing when to stop. It was good.”
The Grizzlies’ Emilio Deianni (197) pinned Owen Chappellet in 47 seconds and, after Vintage’s Dominic Smith (222) got an 18-second pin, Napa’s Cole Lex (287) pinned Konrad Fiske in 3:42.
“Cole and Konrad are going to be wrestling each other at sections,” Franco predicted. “They’re two of the top 10 kids in the North Coast Section so they’re going to have to win a couple of key matches. Hopefully it doesn’t come down to them being on the same side of the bracket at sections because they’re both great kids and I’d like to see each of them make the medal rounds.”
Napa, which had no seniors in its Big Game lineup, has a bright future.
“I’m super excited for the kids because we know what we’ve been going through and we don’t have wrestling academy kids coming through. It’s the first time they’ve seen it,” Franco said. “So we have to restructure the whole mental side of the game and with wrestling having so much to it, it’s just great to see them get a good win. It’s been a couple of years where we’ve had some tough losses, but this year the boys executed.
“We’re where we want to be. Now we’re counting down those 11 days till the league championships. I think this team can actually win the league if we structure everything correctly.”