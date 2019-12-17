The Napa High wrestling team placed sixth out of 24 schools Saturday at the Green & Gold Invitational at San Marin High in Novato. The Grizzlies had a second-place winner, three thirds, a fifth and a seventh.
Benito Saldivar went 3-1 to place second at 126 pounds for Napa, pinning Wood’s Jackson Hicks and Healdsburg’s Logan Vallery, winning a regular decision over Chico’s Liam Sehom, and dropping a major decision to Casa Grande’s Colin Hilliard in the final.
Axel Briseno went 3-1 to take third at 132s, pinning Redwood’s Alex Fisch and Justin-Siena’s Caden Parlett, dropping a regular decision to eventual champion Rieker Pineda in the semifinals, before winning decisions over Chico’s Kaleb Casey and Wood’s Nathan Herring.
Thomas Hatton went 3-1 to take third at 195s, pinning Simon Bruinsma of Tamalpais, getting pinned by eventual champion Jack Santos of Petaluma, and pinning Whitney’s Drew Moulton and Petaluma’s Nick Tarca.
Cole Lex was 2-1 and third at 285s, pinning Petaluma’s Aiden Webb, getting pinned by Casa Grande’s Jack Faris, and pinning Ukiah’s Brandon Vargas in the third-place match.
Gunnar Reger went 3-2 at 182s to add a fifth-place finish, and Manuel Infante went 3-1 to place seventh after losing his first match.
Vintage was 12th as a team behind third-place finisher Stephen Ramirez (152s) and fifth-placers Saul Valle (170) and Konrad Fiske (285s).
Ramirez pinned Upper Lake’s Joey Franklin and Casa Grande’s Joe McGuire, lost a major decision to Ukiah’s Taj Capri, and pinned Wood’s Alex Decamp and Healdsburg’s Kevin Trebilcock. Valle went six minutes in all five of his matches, going 3-2 in five decisions. Fiske went 3-2 with two wins by pin and one by decision.
Niko Smith just missed medaling for Vintage at 160s, one of the meet’s largest weight classes. He pinned San Marin’s Daniel Bazikian and Healdsburg’s Dillon Dunkel, before getting pinned by eventual champion Ethan Falkenberg of Casa Grande and Wood’s Steven Lukens.
The Crushers will host Sonoma Valley in their first Vine Valley Athletic League dual match of the season on Tuesday after the 6 p.m. JV meet.
JV Wrestling
Napa shines at Foothill Invitational
Jackson Cope took first place at 132 pounds to lead the Grizzlies at the Foothill Invitational on Saturday. Placing second for Napa were Stephania Barrientos (113s), Jose Alvarez (113s), Jack Lucier (120s), Jesse McLaughlin (152s) and Marco Saldivar (220s).