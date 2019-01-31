The 2019 Big Game wrestling meet came down to the wire on Wednesday night as Vintage pulled off a comeback win over Napa after a 39-39 tie went to the Crushers on Criteria H.
With Criteria H – most first points – being the eighth tie-breaking criteria used to decide a victor, it was evident just how evenly matched these two cross-town rivals were.
“We knew it was going to be close from the get-go,” said Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe. “Between each match that was paired up, everyone fought hard on both sides. Coming down to Criteria H at the very end of the tie was exciting.
“Our team is pumped up from this win.”
The Crushers, who finished 2-4 in Vine Valley Athletic League meets, jumped out to an early 12-0 lead when Alison Lopez (108 pounds) won on a forfeit and Natalie Scott (115) pinned Stephania Barrientos with a barbed wire move in the second period.
But Napa (3-3 VVAL) ripped off 27 straight points immediately after to take a commanding lead.
Despite taking a narrow loss, Napa head coach Ignacio Franco had an optimistic outlook after the game.
“We did great. It’s good to have a nice duel like that,” Franco said. “It came down to points and that’s OK. You win some matches and lose some. Overall, I thought we did a great job.”
“When it comes to dueling this team, this is what it’s all about.”
Napa began reeling off points early when Benito Saldivar (122) took down Reece Imrie on a clean pin with a half over in the first period to make it 12-6.
After Miguel Bustos (128) and Brandon Bledsoe (134) both won on forfeits, the Grizzlies led 18-12 and showed no signs of slowing down.
Robert Navarette (140) kept Napa’s match streak alive when he pinned Dominic Dandini on a reversal. Then, Manuel Infante (147) defeated Niko Smith on a 10-4 decision that gave Napa a 27-12 advantage.
Needing to rally, Vintage turned to seniors Tucker Lanoue and Tony Macedo. They were extra pumped up for their final home meet on Senior Night.
“For the seniors that are on varsity who are going to leave us after this season, those guys were ready to go tonight,” Watanabe said. “They knew their families were going to be here and they just wrestled hard.”
Lanoue (154) got the Crushers back on their feet when he secured a head and arm pin against Nathan Schwarze in the second period. Macedo (162) then defeated Gunnar Reger on an arm bar pin in the second period to narrow the deficit to 27-24.
When 172-pounders Saul Valle and Brady Bledsoe stepped up next, the rivals saw debatably the most even match of the night.
Bledsoe led 2-1 after the first period. But Valle took a 5-4 lead after the second period and seized momentum to eventually win a 12-6 decision that tied the meet at 27.
Suddenly, it was anyone’s ballgame with just four matches remaining.
Luckily for Napa, Chase LaRue (184) was up next. The senior, who also starred at tailback for the Grizzlies’ football team, grabbed an emphatic second-period pancake pin against Alex Ortiz that allowed Napa to regain the lead at 33-27.
With the momentum in hand, Emilio Delanni (197) secured a clean first-period pin against Luis Valle in a dominant showing to give the visitors a 39-27 lead and put them on the brink of victory.
With only two matches left, the Crushers needed to win both by pin to secure a tie and a shot at a winning decision.
Dominic Smith (222) kicked off that effort against Marcus Lex when he grabbed a second-period pin in a clutch win.
With the bragging rights on the line, Vintage’s Konrad Fiske (287) pinned Cole Lex on a catch and pancake pin to force the 39-39 tie.
“The whole tying criteria thing is a good thing for the sport,” Franco said, looking ahead to the playoffs. “I felt like we’ve been wrestling better and better, getting ready for the postseason next week. The kids are in the right direction.”
The teams will see each other again on Feb. 9, when American Canyon hosts the VVAL Championships.
“We’re leaning into the VVAL Championships going in strong,” Watanabe said. “Hopefully we can place in the NCS Championships and make it to state.”