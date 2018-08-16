CALISTOGA – Classes don’t officially start until Aug. 16, but school has been in session for the Calistoga High School football team for a while now.
New head coach Jim Klaczak is preparing for his inaugural season at the helm of the Wildcats in what will be his first time coaching eight-man football. At the same time, his varsity squad — which returns only four players from last year and is still waiting on several players to join – is, in turn, learning his philosophies, playing style and new schemes.
The Wildcats will continue to study up for another week before they host reigning North Central League III champion South Fork on their campus field at 7 p.m. Aug. 24.
That game will kick off the 2018 Calistoga football season, for which the Wildcats have high expectations, especially with their new head coach.
“Our goal, for us, is a championship,” said junior running back Jesus Mendoza.
Taking a look at last season, those goals don’t seem too out of reach. The Wildcats won their first four games and outscored opponents by 136 points over that span. But eligibility issues late in the season hurt their depth and they dropped back-to-back games before their season was cut short due to the deadly wildfires that swept through the Napa Valley last fall.
Calistoga finished 1-2 in league play and 5-2 overall last season.
That was with a roster of 14 players. The Wildcats expect to have more than that this season.
Klaczak said he thinks they’ll field a roster of around 16 players, possibly more — about 20 he said — once school starts. They’ve been running practices with 11 or 12 in the recent weeks and are waiting for most of their linemen to join shortly.
Once more of the team comes out, Klaczak said they should be in good shape.
“Soon as we get some big guys out, we’ll be able to run the ball pretty well,” he said. “We should be able to control the ball pretty well.”
Klaczak brings an extensive resume to Calistoga, as well as baited expectations. He played and coached Division I football and coached high school football in three different states from 2001 to 2014. Klaczak currently serves as athletic director of Trinity Prep in Napa, where he helped start a flag football program that became successful. But as far as the championship aspirations his players have, Klaczak is more reserved.
“The goal is always to be the best we can be,” he said.
To be the best Calistoga can be, Klaczak has had to relearn aspects of the game he’s spent his entire life around. The closes thing to eight-man football that he’s experienced is flag football at Trinity Prep.
So far, Klaczak said the biggest adjustment has been getting used to the smaller field for eight-man football. The smaller field dimensions affect players’ spacing, a detail that he has to teach to some kids while he also learns about it on the fly.
Luckily, Klaczak said, many of the new varsity players have some football experience, which was a luxury last year’s team didn’t have.
“They’re some football players,” Klaczak said. “If we have some football players, I can adapt to that. That’s a big deal.”
Klaczak said he wants to control the pace and play tough-nosed defense, a style that contrasts with how he coaches other sports, like soccer and basketball. Coaching those sports, he prefers to play fast and loose, running up the score in a smash-mouth, frenzied up-tempo onslaught.
“In those games, you can’t win unless you score and you can’t score unless you shoot,” he said. “But football is a little bit different.”
He recalls a high school football game when he coached in Hawaii where his team had possession of the ball for the entire first quarter. Eight-man football is a different beast, but Klaczak hopes to bring a similar defense-minded approach.
Since he’s been with the team only for several weeks, he’s still getting to know his personnel and figuring out his rotations. The few aspects he is certain about, though, are that the eight most athletic players will play defense and that he’ll cater the Wildcats’ offense to the strengths of his team.
Klaczak said he’ll run a play-option style offense, which he thinks will be potent with the weapons the Wildcats have.
“We’ve got great kids who really want to do well, have got some athletic ability, got some speed,” he said. “When the linemen get out we’ll have some size so I’m looking forward to it.”
Freshman Christian Caldera seems to be the front runner to start at quarterback, while Mendoza will probably be the starting running back. Mendoza is coming off a sophomore campaign during which he accounted for a team-high 706 rushing yards with eight touchdowns, the second most on the team.
Calistoga will need to make up for the graduation of Flavio Fernandez, who was a do-it-all quarterback for the Wildcats the past several years. He led the team with 13 touchdowns and 995 total yards last season.
Klaczak also said that he’ll put an emphasis on grades and keeping players eligible to play, an issue that some of the players said took a toll last year.
“We’ve got to keep kids eligible,” Klaczak said. “Whatever it takes to keep the students engaged academically, I’ll do it.”
Calistoga has 10 games scheduled this season, having canceled a scrimmage in Laytonville set for Aug. 17. Following their season opener on Aug. 24, the Wildcats host Woodside Priory on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. before hitting the road the next two weeks to play at Upper Lake (Sept. 7, 7 p.m.) and at Point Area (Sept. 15, 2 p.m.). The Crusaders will then host Anderson Valley (Sept. 21, 7 p.m.) in their last tune-up before league play starts.
Calistoga opens league play at Rincon Valley Christian (Sept. 29, 1 p.m.) then hosts Branson (Oct. 5, 7 p.m.) in its homecoming game. For their last three regular-season games, the Wildcats will play at Tomales (Oct. 12, 7 p.m.), home against Stuart Hall (Oct. 19, 7 p.m.) and at Roseland Collegiate Prep (Oct. 27, 12 p.m.). The first round of the playoffs will begin either on Nov. 2 or Nov. 3.
All Calistoga homes games this season will once again be played at the high school.
Klaczak hopes to have an immediate impact on the community.
“I expect some curiosity. Hopefully, I’d like people to be curious enough to come to games,” he said. “If they come to the games, I think the product we have will win them over and I think when they say the kids work hard, they see the enthusiasm the kids play with and hopefully the skill level the kids play with, I hope that we can win them over and word will spread.
“I’ve been pretty successful doing that in the past and I hope to continue doing that. I hope that the curiosity drives them to come see what we’re doing.”