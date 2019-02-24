On an emotional evening at Napa Valley College Saturday, six Prolific Prep seniors played their second-to-last game in front of the hometown fans, friends, relatives and host families. And thanks to a performance that was more gritty than artistic, the Crew hung on to beat a Seattle Elite Prep team 91-84 that was doing everything it could to spoil the party on Senior Night.
Prolific Prep (23-9) went ahead early in the game with a nice put-back by Alimamy Koroma, who would go on to lead the Crew with 20 points. Kuany Kuany followed with a thunderous one-handed slam off a nifty alley-oop pass from Pierre Crockrell, who showed that he is second all-time in assists for Prolific Prep.
“I like to get my teammates involved before looking for my shot,” Crockrell said.
Swingman Coleman Hawkins made it 6-0 Prolific Prep with a driving layup. Point guard Malik Tidwell then excited the home crowd by dribbling through the entire Seattle defense for a clever layup. Crockrell drained a long three and suddenly it was 11-0 Prolific Prep and the visitors were reeling.
Seattle finally got rolling and when Andres Valderrama-Torres hit a long three from the corner for Prolific Prep, the lead was still 11 at 28-17.
A nifty finger roll by Crockrell boosted the Crew’s lead to 46-29 with just over three minutes remaining in the half. Crockrell then fed Karoma twice in the span of 30 seconds to give Prolific Prep its biggest lead at 50-31 with a minute and a half to go.
But Elite did not roll over and reeled off nine straight points, including a buzzer beater to cut the Prolific Prep lead to 52-40 at halftime.
“Basketball is a game of runs, but we allowed them to make some runs we probably didn’t need to,” Prolific Prep head coach Billy McKnight said after the contest.
After halftime, Prolific Prep appeared to be comfortable with its lead. But sloppy play plus three straight treys from the visitors pulled Elite within three at 60-57 with over 12 minutes left to play.
Led by Koroma, Prolific Prep’s powerful inside game came to life and the Crew was able to hang on for the victory.
“I think we took the game too casual at times and made it closer than it needed to be,” McKnight said. “Their one kid, Tueson Redding, had 37 points, mostly on threes, and there are things we should have done to take the ball out of his hands.
“We depended on fast breaks and offensive rebounds tonight. We were more physical than Seattle, fortunately,” McKnight added. “We were putting up too many threes without passing and sometimes that gets you into trouble. It looks good when they go in, but when they don’t, you look bad. The majority of the time we moved the ball pretty darn well, and that’s the way we like to play.”
“We tend to play down to our competition sometimes,” said Pierre Crockrell, “which is not what we need to be doing.”
Crockrell had 15 points for the Crew. Other scorers included Kuany Kuany with 19, Hawkins with 15, Tidwell added 11, Dance chipped in nine while Valderrama-Torres had three.
After the game, McKnight paid tribute to his graduating seniors.
“Alimamy Koroma has been here just over two years. He’s going to Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo,” McKnight said. “He does a great job rebounding the ball. His energy has been great for us lately and he’s going to be a huge part of our run in the Grind Session Championships coming up.”
Koroma is from Freetown, Sierra Leone, in West Africa.
“Kuany Kuany, from Melbourne, Australia, has a lot of different colleges after him right now. He’s yet to make a decision,” said McKnight. “He’s conducted himself in a first-class way, on and off the court, all year. He’s an intelligent kid and a highly sought after recruit.”
McKnight said Malik Tidwell’s “level of understanding has come quite a ways since he’s been here.”
Tidwell is from Chicago. “He’s tightened up his jump shot quite a bit and has a lot of confidence when he shoots it,” said McKnight.
Ibrahima Diallo, who has been out with a broken hand, has a huge future in front of him, McKnight said.
“He just got back from a trip to the University of Pittsburgh and has Ohio State and LSU coming up. We’re hoping to get him back for the Grind Session Championship in Kentucky starting March 7,” McKnight added, “but I’m not sure that’s going to happen.
Crockrell has been with Prolific Prep for three years.
“I think he’s the best passer in the country,” said McKnight. “He’s a total team leader and acts as a coach on the floor. I feel like he’s always going to make the right decisions on the court.”
“June Poole is one of the most likable kids that we have in our program,” McKnight said. “He’s got a great personality and all of his teammates love him. June didn’t play tonight because his knees are bothering him, but he’s another of our kids whose mentality and understanding of how to play has come a long ways this year.”
“Zach Harvey would have loved to be here tonight, but he’s been out since December with an injured ankle,” explained McKnight.
Harvey is from Topeka, Kansas.
“Wesley Shum has been here for a couple of years now,” said McKnight. “Wes is a kid who’s really matured since he’s been here. That was the big goal with him.”
Prolific Prep returns to action Sunday, March 3 at home against Golden State Prep at 3 p.m. at Napa Valley College, before travelling to Marshall County High School in Kentucky March 7-10 for the Grind Session High School Championship.
“I’m going to miss having these guys. We put a lot of effort into them and then kick them out the door and hope they go on to live their dreams when they get to college. They may be gone but they’re never forgotten. I talk to our graduates all the time. I watch their games and I’m always interested in how they’re doing. I certainly have a sense of pride in my players from my standpoint,” said McKnight.