Alimamy Koroma isn’t the type of player to show much emotion after a game, but the Cal Poly signee couldn’t help but crack a large smile after propelling a shorthanded Prolific Prep boys basketball team past British Columbia Christian Prep 82-63 on Friday evening at Napa Valley College.
The senior led the way in one of his top games in a Crew uniform, scoring a team-high 23 points while grabbing 20 rebounds for a monster double-double.
“That was one of the best games I have ever played and I didn’t even notice it,” said the lanky power forward, who said he was informed of his stats by head coach Billy McKnight after the game. “I was just so focused on playing my heart out and it just felt so good to be out there with the guys. I have been sick for the last few weeks and haven’t been able to play, so this just feels so good.”
Prolific Prep has been hammered with injuries recently. Players averaging more than 60 points per game combined were missing from Friday’s contest.
One of the larger absences was five-star 2020 shooting guard prospect Nimari Burnett, though not due to injury. The junior is on an unofficial visit to Louisville this weekend, give more minutes to Koroma.
“I just feel great, I just came out and did my thing,” Koroma said. “We had a lot of players out and we needed to use these games for practice for the Grind Session National Championship.”
The Crew jumped out to a 13-4 lead early on the game, but struggled to find their normal offensive groove in the first half. Malik Tidwell was huge in the first half for Prolific Prep, as the senior shooting guard from Chicago had a team-high 11 points in the first half and ended up with 21.
“In practice, Coach McKnight emphasized ‘next man up’ and we came prepared,” Malik Tidwell said. “Anyone could have had a good night, but I guess it was me and Ali.”
Prolific Prep was down three normal starters for the contest and preached the next-man-up philosophy all week in practice. The short bench limited the Crew’s rotational depth, though, and BC Christian Prep was able to chip away at the hosts’ lead. The Panthers from the Vancouver area made a run just before halftime and drained a buzzer-beating shot to send the teams to the locker room tied at 34-34.
The Panthers took their first lead of the game on the first play of the second half on two free throws, but the Crew countered with a 14-0 run to take the lead. Koroma was also tasked with staying with three-star Mississippi commit Sam Hunter, from the Bahamas. The senior post player scored a game-high 24 points, but was held to only five rebounds.
“I turned it up in the second half because I found out I was against the Ole Miss commit,” Koroma said. “I was chatting with him before the end of the first half and he told me. I love to compete, and I knew I needed to take it to another level.”
Unsigned Prolific Prep senior Kuany Kuany, who visited TCU last weekend, finished with 19 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Pierre Crockrell II continued to be the point guard the Crew needed this season as the senior from Tacoma, Washington scored six points, nabbing eight rebounds and dished out 10 assists. Coleman Hawkins, a 6-foot-10 junior out of Sacramento, demonstrated his well-rounded game by chipping in six points, five rebounds and nine assists.
Napa’s post-graduate team, Golden State Prep, was thrown a curveball on Friday. Its scheduled opponent, Elite Prep of Southern California, was not able to make it over the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 because of snow, so Ascending Life Prep of Tracy filled the void. Golden State Prep shined bright in a 115-93 victory.
Point guard Darrion Trammell, a graduate of St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco, led the way for Golden State Prep with a game-high 31 points while grabbing six rebounds, passing out four assists and nabbing five steals.
“A lot of guys are fighting for offers, so we have to show what we can do,” Trammell said. “If that is shooting or defense, we have to show that intensity out there.”
Hunter Woods, a combo guard from Southern California who has attracted the eye of many Division 1 coaches, added 20 points and 16 rebounds for Golden State Prep.
Ascending Life Prep took the lead early on in the first half behind a strong shooting performance from Jonah Crumpton-Murray, a shooting guard who scored 16 points of his team-high 28 points in the first half.
Also starring for Ascending Life Prep was Imani Lopez, a junior who was one of Vintage High School’s leaders last season. The shooting guard contributed 13 points and eight rebounds.