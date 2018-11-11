Prolific Prep improved to 5-0 and passed its first big test of the young season on Saturday night at Napa Valley College with an 87-82 win over its post-grad counterpart and nominal big brother, Golden State Prep.
After blowing out their first four opponents by margins of 50, 43, 62 and 39, the Crew finally faced an opponent that belonged on the court with them. With a trip to Arizona next weekend for DeAndre Ayton’s Duel in the Desert tournament, they needed this type of close matchup to iron out some kinks in their game.
While Prolific Prep led by double digits for the better part of the game, Golden State Prep simply would not quit grinding as it rallied over and over in the second half behind a few gritty performances and some chippy play.
“It was a good game to test us against somebody who wanted to bring some physicality to the game and could kind of match our physicality,” Prolific Prep head coach Billy McKnight said. “We’re going to be really picking tape apart this week so we can see what we were doing wrong and we should get better off this game. It’s going to be a good film week for us.”
In its first year of existence, Prolific Prep’s newly-found affiliate, Golden State Prep is captained by head coach Ryan Sypkens, a 27-year-old former UC Davis hooper, who finished his collegiate career No. 1 all-time in three-point field goals made in the Big West Conference.
After his team nearly upset the Crew, Sypkens pointed out that the fire that fuels Golden State Prep is much different from the one driving Prolific.
“The thing about our team is guys are so hungry,” he said. “They’re all here because they are trying to get their opportunity, whereas a lot of guys that play for Prolific have a lot of things going for them already.”
The most overlooked player for Golden State Prep may just be Darrion Trammal, a 5-foot-7 guard who dominated against his highly ranked opponents on Saturday night.
Trammal finished the game with 16 points and was a pest on defense all night, while Robert Heath scored a team-high 19.
“In my eyes, (Trammal is) an elite player,” Sypkens gushed. “I think a lot of teams and a lot of coaches have overlooked him because of his size, but the guy plays like he’s 6-6 or 6-8. He’s finishing at the rim against 7-foot guys. He’s making plays. He makes our team go and we are a different team with him out there.
“I think he’s going to open a lot of eyes.”
While Trammal’s big performance prompted a few within the Prolific Prep coaching circle to reflect on a perceived weakness in prior seasons against small, slippery point-men, McKnight suggested that their struggles against Trammal had more to do with faulty pick-and-roll coverage.
“There’s many different ways that we guard pick-and-rolls and it would be nice if we were doing them all perfectly right now, but a lot of it is just pick-and-roll coverages,” McKnight said. “When you’re playing against small little quick guys like Darrion … when they’re that quick, basically what we have to do is trap more and just get the ball out of his hands quicker.
“That’s what we settled on and that’s probably what allowed us to win the game is changing that defensively.”
That schematic change in the waning minutes led the Crew to a few forced turnovers late in the game that kept the scrappy post-grad squad at bay.
It also led to a game-clinching sequence that saw combo-forward Kuany Kuany grab a steal and outlet the ball ahead to a wide-open Nimari Burnett, who threw down a ferocious two-handed slam that shook the gym and ruffled the oppositions’ feathers.
Burnett finished with 23 hard earned points and showcased a rare combination of strength and finesse.
Meanwhile, Mawot Mag had his most impressive performance of the early season as he led all scorers with 24 and bullied opposing defenders inside with strength, length and a silky-smooth hook shot.
“It just turns it up to a whole other level,” Burnett said of his taste for highlight-reel jams. “It’s like on 2k19 takeover mode and we just all get charged up and ready to go.”
As the Crews’ most high-profile holdover, Burnett says this years’ iteration of the team may have even more potential than last year’s 27-7 bunch.
“This team seems hungrier collectively,” he said. “I think we are better on defense than we were last year. Everyone is just a team and that’s what I love about this group.”
As the Crew finish up their exhibition schedule with another home game against Elite Prep on Sunday, Prep Circuit’s No. 20-ranked team had better be ready for talented foes No. 24 Veritas Prep and No. 26 Hillcrest Prep South, who await them in Phoenix.
“I’m just so excited for (the Duel in the Desert),” Burnett said. “I’m ready to go and play against the best because we prove ourselves as the best once we beat the best.”