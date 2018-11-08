Prolific Prep Academy, off to a 3-0 start, will face Golden State Prep in a matchup of two Napa teams on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Napa Valley College. It’s one of the top games of a three-day basketball tournament that begins on Friday.
Golden State Prep, a fifth-year post grad team that opened its season last month, is affiliated with Prolific Prep. GSP “provides the ideal environment for student athletes who want an additional ‘gap’ year to develop their basketball skills, mentality, and body in order to be best prepared for college basketball,” according to prolificprep.org/gsp.
“GSP will work hand in hand with the staff from Prolific Prep, utilizing the same proven training method that has produced numerous college basketball players who have made significant impacts immediately in the college ranks.”
Golden State Prep, led by coach Ryan Sypkens, has played already at the Florida Jamboree in Orlando, Las Vegas Classic, and the Hillcrest Prep Event in Gilbert, Arizona. The players work with Prolific Prep staff. Sypkens was an assistant for Prolific Prep last year.
“GSP provides athletes a one-year ‘gap’ designed to enhance their basketball and educational platforms. The student-athlete’s NCAA ‘clock’ does not start during this ‘gap’ year. This means the player will not lose a year of NCAA eligibility,” according to prolificprep.org/gsp.
“The backbone of GSP will be built around skill development.”
Prolific Prep won each of its three games at last week’s Tip-Off Classic at Napa Valley College. The Crew had wins against ASI Prep Academy, 105-55, Seattle Prep, 106-63, and Fresno International Prep, 114-54.
Kids and students will get into the Prolific Prep-Golden State Prep game for free. It’s “Kids and Student’s Day.”
“We just want it to be like a community celebration, where people can come out and they can see the level of basketball play that is being played in Napa,” Prolific Prep head coach Billy McKnight said. “I think it’s going to be a great showcase game for what’s going on basketball-wise here in the Napa Valley. I just see a lot of benefits. Hopefully, we put on a great display of good basketball. There’s really going to be some great players on the floor.
“It will be interesting because both teams run the same system. It will come down to who can execute better and then who can just go out and make plays.
“It’s going to be a game that’s going to test our guys. And it will be a great game to get us ready for that Grind Session.”
Prolific Prep plays in The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the fall and winter. The Crew is entered in 11 events during the season and plays one of the toughest schedules in the country.
Prolific Prep is ranked in two national polls: No. 20, according to www.prepcircuit.com, and No. 82 in the MaxPreps.com 2018-19 preseason Top 100.
According to a report at MaxPreps, “Prolific Prep will be a major contender to win the Grind Session National Championship this season, behind a bevy of elite transfers and a few key returners.”
Players on both Prolific Prep and Golden State Prep teams stay with host families in the area.
“The two programs can’t be run without the help and the involvement of the community,” said McKnight.
Golden State Prep is led by Darrion Trammell (Marin City, Calif.), Robert Heath (Australia), Baptiste Oger (Nantes, France), and Emanuel Miller (Toronto).
“The biggest thing that we’re looking for is just improvement over some of the things that we were doing wrong this past weekend and to be able to test ourselves against a really good team and a team that plays hard and has got individual talent and plays well together,” said McKnight.
Charles Woodson Wines is a sponsor of the Prolific Prep-Golden State Prep game.
Tasting Room 24, located at 902 D Enterprise Way, Napa, will host a late-night fundraiser on Saturday from 8-10 p.m. for the public, age 21 and over, and will feature Charles Woodson Wines.
Prolific Prep and Golden State Prep also have games on Friday and Sunday at NVC.
On Friday, it’s Golden State Prep against Elite Prep at 5 p.m. and Prolific Prep against Elite Prep at 7 p.m.
In other games on Saturday, it’s Ascending Life Christian against Elite Prep at 2 p.m. and Fresno International against Elite Prep at 4 p.m.
In Sunday’s games, it’s Ascending Life Christian against Fresno International at 10 a.m., Golden State Prep against Elite Prep at 12 p.m., and Prolific Prep against Elite Prep at 2 p.m.