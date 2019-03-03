Prolific Prep Academy's 108-88 matinee win over post-grad counterpart Golden State Prep served as one final tune-up before the start of Thursday’s Grind Session National Championship.
But this impromptu showcase at Napa Valley College meant much more to the players, coaches, and members of the Napa Valley than simply basketball.
As members of the community poured into to a packed gym, almost all donned black shirts with white lettering that read, “Enough.”
“Enough,” is the motto of Alaina’s Voice Foundation, which focuses on ending needless gun violence. The foundation stems from the tragic death of Alaina Housley, a 2018 Vintage High School graduate whose life was taken during a mass shooting in a Thousand Oaks bar on Nov. 7.
“We never planned to have this game. But after having a conversation with Alaina’s parents in December, we decided it would be good for the community,” Prolific Prep co-director Philippe Doherty said. “It was a great opportunity to bring people together to promote a good cause.”
With nearly 1,000 members of the community in attendance, the teams put on a show filled with high-flying alley-oops, dazzling outside shots, and enough talent to fill out an entire Division 1 college basketball roster.
Filling in as a starting center for the injured Ibrahima Diallo, Cal Poly-commit Alimamy Koroma paced the Crew (27-6) with a dominant 24 point, 15 board game.
His efforts were buoyed by strong showings from fellow starters Coleman Hawkins (23 points, 13 boards, two assists), Kuany Kuany (20 points, eight rebounds), Nimari Burnett (20 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Pierre Crockrell II (13 points, 13 assists, seven boards).
“I was just trying to be aggressive,” Koroma said. “I didn’t even know my stats, I was just focused on winning. But this is a really good way to prepare for the Grind Session championships because this is a really good team and they pushed us and got us out of our rhythm.”
Prolific Prep head coach Billy McKnight said that Koroma’s big night “didn’t surprise” him and suggested that Koroma is finally rounding into form after an ankle injury.
“That injury early in the year really set him back,” McKnight said. “But as the year has gone along, it’s great to see him showing that physicality and dominate the paint like he’s doing.
“His aggressiveness is great. He had some blocked shots. He’s really been rebounding well and moving a lot better lately.”
In the first half, it appeared that this one would become a nailbiter similar to the the Crew’s 87-82 victory over Golden State Prep on Nov. 10. But a 16-0 run to end the first half, keyed by four assists from Crockrell, allowed Prolific to turn a slim 39-36 lead into a 55-36 halftime advantage.
After the lead swelled to 62-42, the urgency for Golden State Prep kicked in, and it began to steadily chip away at its deficit.
Golden State Prep was led by a three-headed monster of Lamont Couch Jr. (25 points, five boards, two assists), Darrion Trammell (22 points, five assists, one rebounds) and Hunter Woods (21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists).
Despite playing with what head coach Ryan Sypkens described as “seven and a half healthy guys,” Golden State Prep pulled within 76-70 with eight minutes remaining before the wheels fell off.
“We were obviously a little shorthanded. But the guys fought hard until the end and I’m really proud of their effort and grit,” Sypkens said. “I think with how hard the guys played – not having subs – I think they got tired down the stretch and it was tough for them to get their legs into shots.”
With scouts attending from Washington State, Vanderbilt, Seattle University and Cal Poly, unsigned members of each team were glad to have another opportunity to show why they deserve a scholarship.
With Cal Poly on hand, Koroma aims to push his whole team to come play with him and the Mustangs next year.
“San Luis Obispo is an amazing place and Cal Poly is an amazing school.” he said. “The coaching staff has really embraced me, and I would encourage my whole team to go there.”