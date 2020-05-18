Recruiting in a pandemic: Coronavirus leaves California athletes, coaches playing guessing game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

College recruiting is in chaos. The novel coronavirus pandemic that led to the closing of schools in California and other states has sent recruiting into an unknown wilderness, with sweeping changes in the way colleges evaluate, high schools promote and athletes ultimately make decisions.

It has led NCAA officials to adjust eligibility rules, dates to sign national letters of intent and times when coaches can contact recruits.

“There never has been anything like this where they can’t get in front of a recruit for such an extended and still-to-be-determined period,” said Brandon Huffman, national recruiting editor for online network 247 Sports. “This is one of those rare cycles where coaches essentially are having to make a lot of decisions sight unseen and having to trust their guts.”

Huffman said the situation has led to panic buying in major college football with verbal commitments for the class of 2021 reaching 235 more than the previous two years combined at this time.

No one can predict where it will lead as medical scientists work on a vaccine and treatments for a disease that has infected 4.4 million people worldwide.