Saying he needs to take a break from coaching, Rich Cotruvo has informed Terra Linda High School-San Rafael officials that he is retiring from his position as the Trojans’ head football coach, but will remain on staff to teach health and physical education classes.
Cotruvo, 64, has been a head coach for the last 31 years, including 19 seasons at Justin-Siena, where he led the Braves to six CIF North Coast Section championships.
He has been at Terra Linda, a member of the Marin County Athletic League, for the last three years. Terra Linda (7-5 overall, 5-2 MCAL) tied for second place in the league standings and went 1-1 in the NCS Division 3 playoffs last fall, with a win over Pinole Valley, 21-20, and a loss to Las Lomas-Walnut Creek, 42-0.
“Rich has been the best head football coach I’ve ever worked with, and that’s in my 20 years of high school administration – hands down,” Terra Linda Principal Katy Dunlap, a Napa resident, said Tuesday. “He has done a fabulous job here, rebuilding our program.
“He maintains respect with kids and is just a class-act guy. He’s worked harder than anyone I’ve seen with the football program.”
Cotruvo was named as the California Small School Coach of the Year in 2004 by Cal-Hi Sports. Additionally, he was named as a CIF Model Coach of the Year and the North Coast Section Honor Coach in 2009, and was selected as the National Federation of State High School Association’s Western Regional Coach of the Year in 2010.
“I love coaching,” Cotruvo said. “I love being with the kids and building something. But I’m tired. I need to recharge my batteries. I just think the stars are aligned where I need to take a break and maybe have some time to play some golf and enjoy my family a little bit more and not be tied down in the fall.”
Cotruvo joined the Terra Linda staff in 2016 after parting ways in April of that year from Justin-Siena.
His record at Terra Linda is 19-15, with three straight NCS playoff appearances. The Trojans lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2016 to Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, 49-7, and lost the following year to O’Dowd, 56-14.
“Terra Linda is a wonderful school and I love being there,” said Cotruvo, a resident of Walnut Creek. “A football coach at a high school is a fulltime job. So I have basically had two full-time jobs for 30 years. I can feel it.
“I talked to Katy about it. Katy Dunlap is awesome and she’s been nothing but supportive the entire time. I can’t say enough about her and her administration. They are true professionals and good people.
“This fall is going to be a new horizon for me. I may love it. I may hate it. I don’t know. I just know that I want to finish my teaching career without having to coach football and having that extra time.”
Cotruvo said he may want to return to coaching one day. He has also been the head coach at Acalanes-Lafayette and Monte Vista-Danville.
“I’m just not ready to say I’m retiring from coaching,” he said. “I’m taking a break from coaching. Once I’m retired from teaching, I want to reassess. Hopefully if things go right, if I finish my teaching career and retired, if the right situation comes up, I’d love to go back and coach.”
Terra Linda Athletic Director Steve Farbstein said Cotruvo has helped him out so much in the last three years.
“He’s somebody that you want mentoring your student athletes,” said Farbstein. “He’s just got a wealth of knowledge. I’m happy that he’s still going to be here for a few more years, so that we can still lean on him for anything. I know that he’ll be there for us.”
Cotruvo took over a program at Justin-Siena that was in disarray in 1997. He built Braves’ football into one of the top programs in the Bay Area and Northern California, leading Justin-Siena to three league championships and two NCS runner-up finishes.
Justin-Siena won its second NCS Division IV title in three years in 2014, beating Saint Mary’s-Berkeley, 18-10.
He was honored by Justin-Siena in 2015 after attaining his 200th career win as a varsity head coach.
“It was a very special time,” Cotruvo said of his years at Justin-Siena. “I was just blessed with some great, great people to help me. All my coaches and players especially, I love them, and they know that. And I think that was probably the secret. I was tough on them, but I loved them, and they knew it.”