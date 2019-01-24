Richie Wessman, a former quarterback at the University of Southern California who has coached in the NFL and at the major college level, was named as the head football coach at Napa High School on Thursday night.
The announcement of Wessman’s hiring was made jointly by Superintendent Dr. Rosanna Mucetti and Napa High interim principal Frank Silva at the Napa Valley Unified School District’s Board of Education meeting. The position has been board-approved.
Wessman, who spent five seasons coaching with the Tennessee Titans, is expected to be in Napa late next week. He is currently at Ramstein High School, located at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, where he coaches football and soccer while also teaching physical education.
He will join Napa High as a full-time staff member, teaching P.E. and leading the football program.
Napa went 0-10 during the 2018 season and finished in last place in the new seven-school Vine Valley Athletic League, a member of the CIF North Coast Section. It’s the first Napa High team to go winless since 1955.
“For a variety of reasons, this is a critical next step in our organization,” said Mucetti, who in December held a community meeting with parents.
Mucetti added that “parents were really prepared and ready to support the Napa High School football program moving forward in a positive manner.”
Silva led the search for a new coach, with the head coaching job being posted at edjoin.org, a website that lists jobs in education, and also at footballscoop.com. He was joined on the search committee by NVUSD staff and Napa High staff.
Tom Petithomme elected not to apply for the job after serving as the Grizzlies’ interim head football coach this past year. Petithomme is Napa’s co-athletic director, sharing the position with Napa High head girls basketball coach Darci Ward, and teaches P.E.
Wessman is a native of San Clemente, Calif., and was a back-up quarterback at USC in 2000 and 2001. He was a graduate assistant at both Clemson and Ole Miss, and spent two seasons as an offensive assistant at USC, from 2003-04.
He was with the Tennessee Titans from 2009-13, working in the organization as an offensive quality control assistant and an administrative assistant. With the Titans, he assisted with the offensive line, the running game and pass protection, along with film work.
Wessman was at the University of Minnesota, Crookston, an NCAA-Division II school, coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers and also serving as the program’s recruiting coordinator.
As the head coach at Ravenwood High in Brentwood, Tennessee, he led the Raptors to a 7-6 overall record during the 2016 season, during which they got to the third round of the playoffs.
Wessman accepted the offer from Napa High on Tuesday. The head coach is responsible for overseeing the entire football program, according to the NVUSD.
“We are very excited to have him,” said Silva. “Richie not only has the football IQ, but he has the ability to create a culture. He obviously has a high football IQ, because of his experiences and coaching experiences. When we were interviewing him, he had such a sincerity and such a charismatic way about him. He has a true integrity about him. I know he will create a culture that will frame a good foundation for our student athletes.
“I just want what’s best for the kids. What Napa High wants is they want to move forward and have a consistency for the students and the football program so they can enjoy it and add to their student life experience. The data that the parents and the football players shared is they want someone that is going to help create student-athletes of character and create a culture where there is accountability, and students can grow and thrive.”
Wessman left after one year at Ravenwood and moved to Italy, where he coached a semi-pro team.
Wessman is looking forward to building a program at Napa.
“It will be an amazing culture and atmosphere in which everyone involved will feel a part of something special,” Wessman said in a press release. “We are going to win a lot of football games while playing a style of football that is fun to watch, making Memorial Stadium the place to be on Friday nights in fall for everyone in the community. I am so excited.
“The goal is to rebuild and create a championship program, so the first step is to develop a deep understanding of the people and the current program. From here, we’ll continue to develop relationships while we design and implement our road map to success. I look forward to collaborating with the students, staff and parents as we work towards these goals.”
He becomes Napa’s fourth head coach in as many years, following Petithomme, Jesus Martinez and Troy Mott.
Petithomme took over as Napa’s coach last June after Martinez was fired following just one year as the Grizzlies’ coach.
Martinez got the job as Napa’s head coach in May of 2017 after nine years as offensive coordinator on the junior varsity staff and as the JV head coach in 2016.
He took over for Troy Mott, who resigned as head coach in March of 2017 following a dispute with administrators on how to rebuild the football program after a hazing scandal.
Napa was 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the Monticello Empire League during the 2017 season.
Mott, the winningest head football coach in Napa High history, resigned after leading the program for 11 years. His departure came after what he described as “varying philosophies” on the future of the program between him and the administration.
Napa’s 2019 nonleague schedule includes games against East Union-Manteca and Nevada Union-Grass Valley. Napa still needs to schedule two more nonleague opponents.
“Given his experience playing, coaching and coordinating at the high school level, in Division I college programs, and in the NFL, Richie understands and has the ability to provide a pathway for college-bound players while creating a quality, safe experience for high school players,” Silva said in a NVUSD press release.
“Richie Wessman has the potential to lead Napa High School to a future championship while creating a culture that fosters academic success and maturity in our scholar athletes. I am confident he will be a positive influence on the Napa High School campus and on the Napa community as a whole.”
Wessman and his wife, Julie, plan to move to Napa from their current home in Germany, according to a NVUSD press release.
Wessman graduated from USC with a degree in international relations.