The late St. Helena track and field coach Roger Snipe always found a way to get things done, despite the circumstances.
As a high school athlete, he found a way to win a race with his pants falling down.
As a father, he found a way to raise four kids with, as his son described it, “no money.”
And as a coach at St. Helena, he found a way as the lone coach on staff to win 11 consecutive league titles and a North Coast Section title while in charge of over 100 runners.
For his accomplishments, especially in the face of steep odds during his time with the Saints, St. Helena High School will honor Snipe in October when they posthumously induct him into their athletic Hall of Fame in October.
Snipe is one of five members of this year’s St. Helena Hall of Fame class, which is now in its sixth year.
In total, Snipe worked at St. Helena from 1960 to 1971, serving as both a biology teacher and coach. He started coaching the track and field team in 1961, and went on to win four straight NBL II league titles in his four years as head coach, before he racked up seven more over the next seven years, capping his coaching career by winning an NCS Div. III title in 1971. He retired later that year.
Snipe passed away in 1998 at the age of 84.
“I think the thing for our family is that he’s finally recognized for being not only a phenomenal coach but a great teacher,” said his son, Ron, who will be accepting the induction on his father’s behalf. “He always said to his kids ‘You know, athletics are great, but they won’t last long. The more education you get, the better you’ll be in life.’
“The other thing he said was, ‘Don’t ever quit.’”
Looking back at his accomplishments, Snipe practiced what he preached.
Long before he arrived in the Napa Valley, Snipe was a star middle distance runner for Perry High School in Iowa in the 1930s.
His notoriety grew to stardom in 1933 when he helped Perry win the 4 x 400 meter relay at the Drake Relays, fighting not only the other runners, but also the pants that were too large which he grabbed by mistake prior to the race.
Wrote the Des Moines Register about that fateful race:
“With one hand he had a death grip on his baton. With the other he grabbed desperately at his pants. Naturally, that procedure disturbed the rhythm of his running. … But Roger ran a desperation race. Occasionally, after yanking up his pants, he’d cut loose with both arms driving like pistons. But he couldn’t maintain that procedure because his pants kept slipping. So he’d yank them up again. …. Coming into the stretch Roger cast precaution to the proverbial wind, let the pants fend for themselves, and charged up the stretch and into the tape. His pants were near his knees when he finished.”
Perry won that race in a record time up to that point.
Snipe went on to run track and field at the University of Missouri before turning to coaching some years later. He coached at McCloud High School in Siskiyou County, then spent nine years at Nevada Union High School before spending six years at San Ramon High School, his last stop before arriving at St. Helena in 1960.
Along the way, Snipe produced several northern California champions and sent a number of runners to the state meet. For as good of a coach he was, he was a kinder person. He often bought clothes and school supplies for some of his lesser off students and athletes, according to Ron.
“He really was an amazing human being,” Ron Snipe said.
Snipe wielded intensity in both the classroom and on the track, but it came from a good place. He cared about the students under his care and always wanted the best out of them and from them.
“He was always very intense and very much a competitor,” Ron said. “But the kids respected him.”
That respect probably came from the hustle needed to coach a track and field team that raced near 60 athletes in away meets and over 100 in home meets. Despite being the only coach leading the Saints, Snipe entered three runners into each race for his A, B and C teams, even if the kids had no experience with certain races.
“We had kids doing hurdles who had never done hurdles before,” Ron said.
Looking back on his organization as the lone coach, Ron can’t help but be amazed, noting how most track and field teams now employ several assistants.
“How the heck do you do that?” Ron asked.
Only Roger Snipe could answer that question. So while we may never know how Snipe did what he did, at least he’ll now be remembered for his historic reign as the head of St. Helena track and field.