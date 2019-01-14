Prolific Prep Academy of Napa has been on the road a lot during the 2018-19 high school basketball season, more than in previous seasons.
“In past years, we’ve had some incredible travel schedules, too. But this is probably the most we’ve traveled in this short of span of time,” said coach Billy McKnight.
The Crew has been to different parts of the country, with trips to:
* Arizona Christian University in Phoenix for the Duel in the Desert.
* Benton, Kentucky for the Marshall County Hoopfest at Marshall County High.
* Briarcrest High School in Eads, Tennessee.
* Washington, D.C. for the National Monument Hoop showcase at Woodrow Wilson High.
* Las Vegas for the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School.
* Raleigh, North Carolina for the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Broughton High School.
* McCracken County High School in Paducah, Kentucky for the Mustang Madness.
“I think our guys have done a really good job of coming through it," McKnight said. It’s not easy on your body. Your rest and sleep patterns are all messed up. They’ve done a great job of not using it as an excuse. Any sort of difficulties we try to turn into motivation. And we never make excuses as far as game results and that type of thing.”
There were no trips or games last week for Prolific Prep (20-4 overall), which has been without Zach Harvey, a senior guard from Kansas City, Kansas, who suffered an ankle injury last month. A few other players have missed games due to illness.
Mawot Mag, a junior wing from Melbourne, Australia, has been out with a groin injury.
“With Zach (Harvey) being hurt, we still have yet to establish a consistent scorer, other than Nimari (Burnett),” McKnight said last week at a shoot-around at Napa Christian Campus of Education, where the Prolific Prep players attend school. “It’s always a process. It’s constantly finding that magic mixture of how do we get these guys to play well together, play with a similar style and philosophy, play and support each other.
“It’s constant fine tuning. It never stops. Every team is going through it. It’s not just us. Everybody is trying to find that magic formula that allows you to play great as a team and win games.”
Prolific Prep plays in The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the winter. The Crew is entered in 11 events during the season and plays one of the toughest schedules in the country.
“We’re getting better at some of the little things,” added McKnight. “It’s still not perfect yet. But as far as our box-outs and our attention to detail on the defensive side of things, we’ve gotten way better at that.”
The Crew continues its season later this week at the Flyin’ to the Hoop High School Basketball Invitational in Dayton, Ohio. Prolific Prep faces Springfield High (Ohio) on Jan. 19 and Hoop Spire Academy (Ohio) on Jan. 21. Both games are at Trent Arena on the Kettering Fairmont High School campus.
“We’ve been traveling a lot. We’re getting a lot of experience,” said Kuany Kuany, a senior forward from Melbourne, Australia. “We’re playing against high level players, night in, night out. You have to bring your ‘A’ game every day, or you are going to get run out of the gym and it’s going to be embarrassing. You’ve got to perform.
“We’re on track right now to becoming that team that we really are. We have enough players on this team that can produce at a high level. We’ll be a very dangerous team if we have everybody together and healthy.”
Crockrell returns to Prolific Prep
Pierre Crockrell II, who started as a freshman and sophomore for Prolific Prep, has re-joined the Crew after playing last year for Garfield (Seattle), the Washington state 3A champion. Crockrell, a point guard, scored 19 points in Garfield’s 72-63 win in overtime against Rainier Beach in the state title game.
“He’s been a big part of our program in the past,” said McKnight. “I’ve got a great relationship with him. I knew that some of the things that he does we could really use on this team. What we’re all about is always trying to help these guys out. And this was another opportunity that we could do that. We’re really excited to get him back.”
Crockrell has transferred to Napa Christian.
Prolific Prep, Shantou University of China to play
Prolific Prep will face Shantou University of China on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Calistoga High School.
Billy McKnight was the head coach at Shantou University for two years, prior to leading the team at Prolific Prep. McKnight has also coached in the Chinese Basketball Association.
McKnight and Shantou coach Bill Tomlinson are friends.
“It should be a fun game,” said McKnight of his high school players against Shantou's college-age players. “It should be really cool for people to see a team from a different culture, a different country and their style of play and the passion that they play with. It should be an exciting night.”
Game time and ticket prices, among other details, are to be announced.